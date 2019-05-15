NEXEA Accelerator Program Plans To 10X Startup Growth

VC & Startup Accelerator Continues to Support Next Tech Leaders

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 15 May 2019 – NEXEA is pleased to announce the opening of registration for its early-stage Malaysian Startup Accelerator Program. Interested parties can register at NEXEA’s website now through May 31, 2019. Being the leading accelerator program in Malaysia, NEXEA’s Startup Accelerator Program backed by a number of successful business mentors and notable investors.

NEXEA is a venture capital and startup accelerator firm that supports and funds technology companies that would potentially be the next big thing. The company was founded on the premise of helping tomorrow’s tech leaders in solving real world problems, changing the market landscape, and crafting a successful business. NEXEA’s Startup Validation Methodology provided a proprietary benchmark for evaluating startups in the most effective and efficient way. Next, The Startup Mentorship Program has a network pool of successful entrepreneurs, investors, and businessmen who have had tremendous exits (IPO, M&A) of their businesses. The network, knowledge and experience the mentors are able to share with program members would be unparalleled and would ensure the success of founders and their business; needless to say, NEXEA is the melting pot of ideas, innovation, business, and investment.

NEXEA and its partners provided a multitude of services ranging from corporate to technology including business and revenue model guidance, growth tactics, revenue hacks, reflections on corporate innovation, corporate innovation methodology, and vital startup concepts. Corporate services including disbursement of talent and staff for experiential learning at the Accelerator, where conversation about how startups and accelerators plan and react to disruption and technology, market validation and growth, and internal innovation tactics to drive corporate innovation initiatives. Technology services include full-handover, expert, and affordable IT solutions for scalable and high growth companies.

A crucial component of any investment is the risk and return. Only 1 in 10 startups have the chance of succeeding in the high-octane world of start-ups, the return on investments would be relatively high too; startup investments would normally generate a return of about 25% CAGR. We are here to close the gap on risk and return, pushing for more start-ups to be successful, and elevating the CAGR. The collection of highly-skilled entrepreneurs and businessmen on NEXEA’s Angel Investor Network management team have the expertise, industry experience and capital to deploy and would develop the foundational success for start-ups and thoroughly reduce the risky world of entrepreneurship.

A business would not be a success without great supports. NEXEA is proud to have supporting partners such as AWS and HERE Technologies. AWS will be providing technical support to the top 20 and top 5 finalists of the accelerator program. The top 5 champions of the program would also get location services credits and engineering support from HERE Technologies, a mapping and location data powerhouse. With this accelerator and with the help of our partners, Joseph Ting & Co, Help University, Cradle, Ringcaptcha and Hubspot, startups will be well equipped with the right knowledge and technology to grow within the ASEAN region.

The methodology of the startup accelerator is aimed at creating companies that can grow 10X within a few short years. The combination of experienced mentors, experts, and partners of the accelerator program prove potent as their previous companies have grown 3 to 16 times per year. The program is also known for its post-accelerator support and follow-on funding rate of above 50%.

NEXEA, along with a team of more than 30 investors and mentors has funded more than 35 startups, assembled, and accumulated more than RM 80 million in consolidated revenues through its programs. Notable startups such as Lapasar and Plush Services are the examples of great success from the accelerator program. They have gone on to raise funds and are on the verge of becoming the next powerhouse in their industry.

If your business has what it takes to be the next big thing, don’t wait! Register as soon as possible. The registration portal for NEXEA’s early-stage Malaysian Startup Accelerator Program will be opened through May 31, 2019. This is an exciting time in the technology and start-up world and we welcome innovators and entrepreneurs that seek to solve challenging problems and make an impact on the way we live.

For more information about NEXEA and the services it offers, visit https://www.nexea.co/.