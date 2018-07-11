Next Level appoints Kirsten Roy-Reid as Senior Partner and Head of Compliance

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 July 2018 – Next Level Consulting announces the appointment of Kirsten Roy-Reid as its Senior Partner and Head of Compliance.
A former JP Morgan Senior Vice President for compliance who worked extensively in London, New York, Hong Kong and New Zealand for over 13 years, Kirsten joined a global advisory firm specialises in distributed ledger technology (DLT) and blockchain start-ups that has been quickly expanding from its Hong Kong headquarter.
Managing Partner Maury G says, “We welcome Kirsten on board. Together with the existing team, we are ready to go big on start-ups, bringing them to their next level of growth.”
Since establishing in 2017, Next Level Consulting have been offering consulting, advisory and compliance service to new blockchain start-ups and harsh graph-based projects across the US, Europe and Asia.
The firm provides consulting, advisory, compliance, and marketing solutions for blockchain, and Hashgraph based projects, and other ground-breaking ventures in Hong Kong, London, New York, Seoul and Cayman Island.