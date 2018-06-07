Nexusguard named Asia’s “Best Security-As-A-Service” at Information Management Awards 2018

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – June 7, 2018 – Nexusguard, a leading cloud-based distributed denial of service (DDoS) security solution provider, has been recognised as Asia’s “Best Security-As-A-Service” at the NetworkWorld Asia (NWA) Information Management Awards 2018.

“The award recognizes Nexusguard’s ability to deliver market-leading cybersecurity solutions and highly responsive, customized services rendered by their strong support teams on the ground,” said Victor Ng, enterprise group editor at Questex Asia, adding that finalists are shortlisted by NetworkWorld Asia editors based on a set of stringent judging criteria, and winners awarded through voting by CIOs, IT directors and heads of data centers and security from across Asia Pacific.

Nexusguard offers a platform that integrates proprietary technologies, security and service professionals, as well as processes honed and perfected over ten years of cybersecurity practice.

“At Nexusguard, our focus has always been to provide the right balance of people, process and technology that brings the most value to our customers across a range of industries. We take pride in building highly customized solutions that adapt to different business needs and specific network environments,” said Andy Ng, CEO of Nexusguard.

“Besides, our partnership programmes are designed to help communications service providers (CSP) transform their business model, tap the fast-growing DDoS mitigation market to increase revenue, and elevate their brand position to meet customers’ growing needs for cybersecurity products,” he added.

Since 2016, Nexusguard has been developing global strategic partnerships to enable regional service providers to provide DDoS mitigation as a service while accelerating their digital transformation. The partnership model proves to be successful and will be extended to more regions through leading regional partners who share Nexusguard’s value propositions and who want to enhance their brand positioning.





About Nexusguard

Founded in 2008, Nexusguard is a leading cloud-based distributed denial of service (DDoS) security solution provider fighting malicious internet attacks. Nexusguard ensures uninterrupted internet service, visibility, optimization and performance. Nexusguard is focused on developing and providing the best cybersecurity solution for every client across a range of industries with specific business and technical requirements. Nexusguard also enables communication service providers to deliver DDoS protection solution as a service. Nexusguard delivers on its promise to provide you with peace of mind by countering threats and ensuring maximum uptime. Visit www.nexusguard.com for more information.