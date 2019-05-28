Neymar turned up to Brazil international soccer duty in a black Mercedes helicopter worth $15 million

caption Neymar gets ready to volley a football during a practice session with the Brazil national soccer team. source Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images

Neymar flew to a Brazil soccer team practice session in a Mercedes Benz helicopter that’s reportedly worth close to $15 million.

The ride clearly had a good effect on the 27-year-old as he was seen smiling on the training ground.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward missed three months of the soccer season with a metatarsal injury and will be desperate to impress in the upcoming Copa America tournament.

The competition is hosted by Brazil, a national team that has not won it since 2007.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Neymar turned up to a practice session with the Brazil national soccer team in style, landing on the training ground in a black Mercedes helicopter worth close to $15 million, according to Bild.

Though Neymar missed three months of the 2018-2019 season because of a metatarsal injury, he still performed well by scoring or creating one goal for every 65 minutes he played in Ligue 1 for Paris Saint-Germain.

Read more: This Neymar skill is so smooth it belongs in Nike’s iconic World Cup airport advert

With PSG, he won the French league championship and can add another trophy to his haul should he help Brazil win the 2019 Copa America in Brazil this summer.

Neymar reported for international duty on May 25 to train with the Brazil team ahead of its first match in the Copa America competition, a Group A game against Bolivia in Sao Paulo on June 14.

But rather than turn up on foot or by car, Neymar took a ride in a Mercedes Benz Airbus H-145 chopper, and had the pilot land the aircraft right on the Granja Comary sport complex in Teresopolis, Brazil, on May 25.

You can see the helicopter, which has his initials “NJR” written above the rotor tip, right here:

caption Neymar’s Mercedes Benz Airbus H-145 chopper. source Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images

His arrival clearly put the $167 million-rated forward in a good mood, as he was seen smiling during the training session.

caption Neymar seemed to be in a good mood. source Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images

Neymar also owns a $13.5 million private jet, which he once showed on social media when he was injured earlier in the year.

He posed in front of the plane and posted a caption which read: “Life is for warriors, nothing weakens me,” Goal.com reported at the time.

Traveling with the rest of the Brazil squad is also different, as another Neymar post on Instagram shows…

The Brazil national team is grouped with Bolivia, Peru, and Venezuela in the Copa America, and is one of the favorites to win the title.

Read more: A former Real Madrid manager says he’d rather see Kylian Mbappe at the club than Neymar because the Brazilian acts like a child

Brazil has not won the competition since its 2007 success in Venezuela, and so it would be Neymar’s first Copa trophy should he win it for his country.