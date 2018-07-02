Neymar did something Messi and Ronaldo both failed to do — he led his team to the World Cup quarterfinals with a dominating performance

caption Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Mexico didn’t come easy, but the winningest team in World Cup history proved why they’re such a force thanks to a deconstruction of El Tri with Neymar leading the way. source Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Brazil defeated Mexico on Monday to earn a spot in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals.

The heroics from Brazil came in large part from Neymar, who had both a goal and an assist in the match.

Neymar has his team moving farther than Argentina and Portugal, and he accomplished a feat that has eluded both Messi and Ronaldo thus far in their international careers – scoring in the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Brazil continued its run for redemption through the 2018 World Cup on Monday with a 2-0 win over Mexico to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.

Led by a heroic effort from offensive centerpiece Neymar, Brazil recovered from a somewhat slippery start to the match with two second-half goals to send Mexico home on its first game of the knockout stage for the seventh straight tournament.

The action started when Neymar accomplished something Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still looking to cross off of their bucket lists – scoring a goal in the knockout stage.

In the 51st minute, Neymar pushed the ball up the left side of the field, before making a sharp turn towards the center just before getting to the box. As he continues to draw his defenders’ attention, Neymar drops the ball off with a backheel to Willian. Willian darts towards the goal and centers the ball low, finding Neymar just completing his break to send home the first goal of the game.

NEYMAR PUTS BRAZIL AHEAD! The Brazilian taps home a Willian cross to make it 1-0 early in the second half. pic.twitter.com/p7aDi34UhP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

Neymar’s brilliance didn’t stop there.

With Brazil looking to hold on to a 1-0 lead through the final whistle, Neymar would instead help his team to an insurance goal in the final minutes of the match.

After Mexico lost an errant pass in the midfield in the 89th minute, Neymar collected the ball and began running Brazil up the field with a numbers advantage. After a few touches, he centered the ball to beat the goalie and set Firmino up with a wide-open net.

FIRMINO MAKES IT 2-0! Neymar's shot gets deflected into Firmino's path and the Liverpool man taps it home to double Brazil's lead. pic.twitter.com/myy7bXRehU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

Despite a great effort from Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa that was reminiscent of his otherworldly performance against Brazil in the 2014 World Cup, El Tri didn’t have the players to compete with Brazil on that day.

Neymar certainly didn’t do it alone – and his supporting cast is far more helpful than that of Messi or Ronaldo – but that said, his performance today made clear that with some of the most marketable stars in soccer already busting out of the tournament, Neymar is indeed a player to watch as the tournament goes on.

