See the look on Neymar’s face when he realized PSG had been dumped out of the Champions League in the last minute

caption Marcus Rashford scores the winner, as a helpless Neymar reacts by the sideline. source Reuters / Metro Sport

Manchester United sealed a miraculous last-minute comeback to dump Paris Saint-Germain out of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

It looked like PSG had done enough to progress to the quarter-final, so Neymar left his VIP box so he could head to the pitch to celebrate with his teammates.

But then United was awarded a penalty at the end of the match, which Marcus Rashford scored with aplomb.

This meant PSG got humiliatingly dumped out of the competition, and nobody seemed more stunned than Neymar.

Read all of Business Insider’s coverage for the European Soccer season right here.

Manchester United added another miraculous comeback to its list of best nights in European soccer, and nobody seemed more stunned than the Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

PSG had a significant lead from the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match when Kylian Mbappe, Angel di Maria, and Presnel Kimpembe combined to beat United 2-0 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England last month.

PSG had done the hard work. The team had gone to United’s home, the “Theatre of Dreams,” and returned to Paris with a healthy advantage.

All PSG had to do was maintain that lead in the second leg on Wednesday – but United inflicted a nightmarish start onto Wednesday’s hosts as Romelu Lukaku scored a second minute goal, bringing the aggregate score to 2-1.

Though Juan Bernat scored for PSG in the 12th minute, Lukaku grabbed his second on the half hour mark. This meant that if United scored a third, they’d eliminate Paris.

But that critical goal never seemed to arrive.

Neymar, who had a foot injury, left his VIP box towards the end of the game to head for the touchline where he presumably planned to celebrate with his teammates when the match finished 2-1 to United on the night, but 3-2 to PSG on aggregate.

Read more: 5 factors suggest Real Madrid is months away from making Neymar the world’s first player to generate $600 million in transfer fees alone

Then a wild final minute ruined everything for Paris. The United player Diogo Dalot unleashed a “hail Mary” type shot that thumped into PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe’s arm, and beyond the goal. A corner kick seemed to go United’s way. But then play paused, the referee consulted VAR, and a penalty kick was given instead.

Up stepped the 21-year-old United forward Marcus Rashford who rifled in a nerveless spot kick to complete an incredible comeback.

At 3-3, United won on the away goal ruling. The United team mobbed Rashford and the United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrated in the dugout while Neymar looked crestfallen on the sideline.

Watch the moment Neymar realized PSG had been dumped out of the tournament right here:

Rashford's penalty was good… But Neymar coming down from his box to celebrate PSG's win was the moment of the match pic.twitter.com/kgYuHIFJWj — Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) March 7, 2019

Or here if you’re in a different region:

Neymar quickly took to his Instagram Stories to vent his frustration at the decision to award a VAR penalty.

“That is a disgrace!” Neymar said, according to Goal.com. “And UEFA still pick four guys who know nothing about football to review the VAR decision in slow motion… that handball simply doesn’t exist!

“How do you handball behind your back? Ahh… go f— yourselves.”