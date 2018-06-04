Neymar returned to soccer with this incredible Messi-style goal that nearly ripped the net — and it shows he’s ready for the World Cup

- source
- Getty Images
- Neymar is back – and judging by the extraordinary goal he scored on Sunday, he is as deadly as ever.
- The Brazil national team forward had been sidelined because of an injury since February.
- But after 24 minutes of his return to soccer, Neymar had duped three defenders with a Lionel Messi-like dribble and had blasted the ball into the roof of the goal.
- Watch Neymar’s goal right here.
Neymar is back.
The Brazil national team striker had been on the sidelines because of a metatarsal injury he sustained in February, but he returned to soccer on Sunday and scored one of his best goals of the season.
In a warm-up match against Croatia, Neymar was brought onto the pitch in the 45th minute and needed just 24 minutes to score.
Neymar duped three Croatia defenders with a Lionel Messi-like dribble and, sensing his opportunity, rifled in a shot from close range – a shot hit with such power that it nearly ripped a hole through the roof of the net.
Watch the goal below.
ICYMI, looks like @neymarjr is back right on time ????????pic.twitter.com/Zs8YN9oZ05
— FIFA World Cup ???? (@FIFAWorldCup) June 3, 2018
With the 2018 World Cup just 10 days away, his return to form could not be more timely.
Brazil has one last friendly international to contest beforehand – a match against Austria on Sunday. It then takes on Switzerland in its first group stage game of the World Cup on June 17.