Neymar, the world’s most expensive soccer player, made an extraordinary 7-minute video last night in which he claims he is the target of an extortion scam

caption Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior believes he is being extorted. source Getty Images

Neymar exposed a series of personal Whatsapp chats on Instagram last night to deny an allegation that he raped a woman in a Paris hotel room.

“I hope investigators read the messages and see what happened,” he said.

Some readers may find this story upsetting.

See more stories on Business Insider’s homepage.

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar posted a 7-minute video on Instagram last night denying he raped a woman in a Paris hotel room.

The football star – who holds the record for the most expensive team transfer deal ever, at €222 million euros ($249 million) – went into extraordinary detail in the video, showing a stream of messages, photos, and videos he claims the woman sent him before she made her accusation.

He says the allegation is “extortion.” His father described it as a “trap.” Paris police are investigating.

caption Neymar addresses his Instagram followers to deny a rape claim. source Neymar / Instagram

The woman filed her accusation with police in Paris, according to the BBC. She alleges the pair got talking on Instagram before Neymar (full name Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior) offered to fly her from Brazil to Paris. The BBC quoted from the police report:

“He provided her with an air ticket from Brazil to France and a reservation at the Hotel Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe.”

“When Neymar came to the hotel on 15 May, he was ‘apparently drunk,’ the woman alleges.”

“After conversation and embraces, ‘at some point, Neymar became aggressive, and through violence, engaged in sexual intercourse against the will of the victim,’ the police document states.”

“The woman returned to Brazil two days later, without reporting the alleged incident to French police, because she was ’emotionally shaken and afraid to register the facts in another country,’ the document continues”.

Also on Saturday, Neymar’s father told Brazilian TV “it is clear that it was a trap.”

caption Neymar showed a long stream of Whatsapp messages to make his case. source Neymar

Neymar said he posted the video in the hope that French police would see it, according to Sky News. “There was a relationship between a man and a woman between four walls,” he said, in Portuguese. “The next day nothing happened”.

“I hope investigators read the messages and see what happened,” he said.

His official web site called the woman’s claims “extortion.”

The incident allegedly took place on May 15.