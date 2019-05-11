This Neymar skill is so smooth it belongs in Nike’s iconic World Cup airport advert

caption Neymar. source Photo by REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Neymar scored one goal and created another in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win over Angers on Saturday.

But a Neymar flick in the final minutes of the match stole the Ligue 1 show.

The skill was so smooth it would not have looked out of place in Nike’s iconic World Cup advert from 1998.

Watch it below.

Read all of Business Insider’s coverage for the 2018-19 soccer season here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Neymar was in majestic form as he inspired Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-1 victory in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The Brazilian was responsible for scoring one goal, creating another, and producing an outrageous piece of trickery that was so smooth it would not have looked out of place in Nike’s iconic World Cup advert from 1998.

Nike’s airport ad is one of soccer’s best-loved videos and features the former Brazil strikers Ronaldo and Romario, the midfielders Denilson and Leonardo, and defenders Cafu and Roberto Carlos as they waltz their way through an airport with a football, en route to the 1998 World Cup in France.

The ad includes tricks, flicks, and fun – soccer that epitomized the Samba style most frequently associated with the Brazil national team.

Read more: Neymar apologized for lashing out at a fan who reportedly told him to ‘learn how to play’

While Ronaldo, Leonardo, and Carlos are long retired, Neymar remains a fan favorite with Brazilians, and his display against Angers this weekend rivals the techniques exhibited in Nike’s ad.

With the match already won in the 90th minute, with PSG 2-1 up thanks to a 20th minute Neymar strike and a 58th minute Angel di Maria goal created by Neymar himself, the 27-year-old channeled Brazil’s former greats with this skill that bamboozled two Angers defenders.

Watch it here:

Brilliance from Neymar! ✨ The PSG forward is out here embarrassing defenders. pic.twitter.com/Y0x6noyVWM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 11, 2019

Through his own exuberance, Neymar – playing with a smile on his face and a Nike bandana wrapped around his head – dribbled the ball out of play so the ball went out for a goal kick.

But losing possession mattered little, as PSG completed the 2-1 win, moving 19 points clear of Lille at the top of Ligue 1, a division the team won last month.

Read more: The Barcelona team bus left Lionel Messi at Liverpool FC’s stadium because he took too long to pee

PSG has two matches left in Ligue 1, a May 18 game against Dijon, and a May 25 trip to Stade Reims. As the team is already champions of France, there may well be more tricks and flicks in the weeks ahead.