NFL Championship Weekend: Our best bets for who punches their ticket to Super Bowl LIV

The NFL playoffs continue this weekend with the AFC and NFC Championships.

During the regular season, our NFL picks went an impressive 135-117-4 against the spread, leaving us with a sizable profit to play with heading into the postseason.

Take a look below at our best bets of the divisional round.

Just four teams remain in contention to win Super Bowl LIV, with the Chiefs hosting the Titans and the 49ers hosting the Packers this Sunday with a shot at glory on the line.

Through the regular season, we picked all 256 games, going an impressive 135-117-4 against the spread, putting us at +6.3 units on the season.

Take a look below at our best bets for the final two games before Super Bowl LIV (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 2-2 2019 NFL SEASON: 139-121-4

Kansas City Chiefs* (-7) over Tennessee Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs gave off some real “Team of Destiny” vibes during their astounding comeback victory over the Houston Texans.

Trailing 24-0 to start the game, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense roared back to life in the second quarter, becoming the first team in NFL history to trail by 24 and still take the lead into halftime.

The Chiefs didn’t stop there, continuing to decimate the Houston defense through the second half en route to a 51-31 victory and the most miraculous 10-point cover I can remember.

The Titans should put up a better fight than the Texans did. Running back Derrick Henry is possibly the most dominant weapon any team has in the playoffs, and while the Tennessee defense might not be able to stop the Chiefs, they will have a better shot at containing them.

That said, I just don’t think the Titans can do it three weeks in a row. They clearly believe in themselves, and there’s no doubt head coach Mike Vrabel will have his team ready to leave it all on the field, but after last weekend it feels like the Chiefs are Super Bowl-bound and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

Green Bay Packers (+7.5) over San Francisco 49ers*

Aaron Rodgers hates the San Francisco 49ers.

Born and raised in California, Rodgers seemed like a lock to head to San Francisco on draft day, only for the 49ers to instead take Alex Smith with the first overall pick of the draft.

Rodgers fell to the Packers at 24th overall. When asked how disappointed he was that the 49ers didn’t draft him, Rodgers replied, “Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be that they didn’t draft me.”

I’m a big believer in spite as a motivator, and Rodgers has it in spades for the 49ers. Both teams were impressive last week. When the teams met in the regular season, the 49ers dominated their way to 37-8 win, but I’m willing to chalk that up to a tough day for the Packers.

While San Francisco likely has the advantage in talent, Green Bay has the spite, and I think through 60 minutes of football, that could prove enough to win.

