NFL agent Buddy Bakers’ parents died from the new coronavirus 6 minutes apart

An NFL Agent shared on twitter that his parents died from COVID-19, six minutes apart.

He urged the public to follow social distancing guidelines and help stop the spread of the virus.

NFL agent Andrew “Buddy” Baker lost both his parents to complications from COVID-19 in a matter of just six minutes, he shared on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Just a few weeks ago, they were in perfect health,” Baker said of his parents who were married for 51 years.

The couple passed away on Sunday.

Baker is the founder and CEO of Exclusive Sports Group, LLC. According to USA Today, he also serves on the NFL Players Association advisory committee.

In loving memory of my mom and dad- please make the tough and right choice and help stop the spreading of this virus. pic.twitter.com/FqVEWjdscq — Buddy Baker (@ESG_Baker) March 31, 2020

Baker said he hopes what happened to his parents could be “a catalyst for change” and urged people to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

“We live in a world of it can’t happen to me, it can’t happen to us, it can’t happen to my family. Well, it happened to us,” he said in a video.

The coronavirus has infected more than 214,000 people in the US and over 4,800 people have died.

COVID-19 which causes fevers and shortness of breath among other symptoms, tends to be more fatal in older patients and those with pre-existing conditions like chronic lung disease or diabetes. However, younger patients have been hospitalized and died from the virus as well. Hospitals across the US have been overburdened with coronavirus cases amid a lack of medical equipment like ventilators and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

“Sometimes people, especially young people can feel like their immune from something, we’re invincible and that’s simply not the case,” Baker said.

Baker has not replied to Business Insider’s request for comment.