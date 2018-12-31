It’s Black Monday in the NFL as 8 teams are now looking for new head coaches

caption Eight NFL teams will be looking for new coaches heading into the 2019 season. source Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The NFL offseason began with a bang on “Black Monday” with six more head coaches being fired.

Together with the Browns and Packers making their mid-season firings, there are now eight head coaching vacancies in the NFL.

Some teams searching will likely look to hire some of the newly available coaches, while others will look to candidates outside of the 2018 class.

It’s Black Monday in the NFL as six more head coaches have been fired.

With two other teams already working with interim head coaches, there are now eight clubs that will be looking for new head coaches in the coming weeks. With 12 teams still alive for the Super Bowl, this could mean plenty of NFL subplots during the playoffs, especially as coordinators on playoff teams emerge as candidates for various jobs.

Here are the eight coaches who have lost their jobs so far.

Marvin Lewis — Cincinnati Bengals

Seasons with the team: 16

2018 Record (overall): 6-10 (131-122-3)

Playoff appearances (record): 7 (0-7)

One thing to know: Lewis went 0-7 in the playoffs, but those seven playoff games were six more than the Bengals had in the 14 seasons before they hired Lewis.

Adam Gase — Miami Dolphins

Seasons with the team: 3

2018 Record (overall): 7-9 (23-25)

Playoff appearances (record): 1 (0-1)

One thing to know: Rex Ryan has reportedly been putting together a potential coaching staff and telling them he has a good shot at landing the Dolphins job. Several other reports say he is not a candidate.

Vance Joseph — Denver Broncos

Seasons with the team: 2

2018 Record (overall): 6-10 (11-21)

Playoff appearances (record): 0

One thing to know: According to Ian Rapoport, Joseph is expected to be a top defensive coordinator candidate this offseason. It would also not be a surprise if he interviews for one or more of the head coaching vacancies.

Steve Wilks — Arizona Cardinals

Seasons with the team: 1

2018 Record (overall): 3-13 (3-13)

Playoff appearances (record): 0

One thing to know: Wilks is the tenth coach since 2000 to be out after one season as the head coach of a team.

Dirk Koetter — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seasons with the team: 3

2018 Record (overall): 5-11 (19-29)

Playoff appearances (record): 0

One thing to know: Whoever the next coach is in Tampa Bay, they will have Jameis Winston back as the starting quarterback, according to Adam Schefter.

Todd Bowles — New York Jets

Seasons with the team: 4

2018 Record (overall): 4-12 (24-40)

Playoff appearances (record): 0

One thing to know: Bowles is one of the most liked people in the NFL. He will almost certainly be coaching in the NFL in 2019. He is expected to be a candidate for multiple head coaching vacancies. If those don’t pan out, he would almost certainly be a defensive coordinator somewhere.

Mike McCarthy — Green Bay Packers

Seasons with the team: 13

2018 Record (overall): 4-7-1 (125-77-2)

Playoff appearances (record): 9 (10-8, including 1 Super Bowl win)

One thing to know: McCarthy was fired after Week 13 and is another coach that is expected to receive a lot of interest with the other vacancies.

Hue Jackson — Cleveland Browns

Seasons with the team: 3

2018 Record (overall): 2-5-1 (3-36-1)

Playoff appearances (record): 0

One thing to know: Jackson was the first coach fired this season, with the Browns letting him go after a 2-5-1 start in which they were just a few plays away from being 5-3. The Browns went 5-3 after his dismissal, winning more games than they had in 40 games under Jackson.

