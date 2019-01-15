New contracts for NFL coach reportedly include language that indicates a work stoppage could be coming in 2021

The NFL and the NFL Players Association appear to be heading towards a lockout in 2021.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, NFL teams are already preparing for what may be viewed as an inevitable work stoppage.

Schefter’s report is based on recent contracts made with new coaches, which include language that implies a potential lockout is looming.

Things appear to be going extremely well for the NFL right now.

Scoring is up, ratings are solid, and any permutation of the four teams left competing for the Lombardi Trophy would create a compelling Super Bowl matchup for a variety of reasons.

But while the present skies look clear and sunny for the league, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there are some in the league preparing for a potential work stoppage in 2021.

Schefter’s report is based on language in some of the contracts that coaches have negotiated since the end of the regular season. Sources told Schefter that the contracts address how coaches would be compensated in the event of a work stoppage.

The NFL Players Association shared Schefter’s report on Twitter, noting that similar language was also used the last time there was a lockout.

These contract provisions were also seen in the lead up to the 2011 lockout ????. Take note. https://t.co/iiBry4MRey — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 13, 2019

The current collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NFLPA is set to expire in 2021, and it now appears that all parties involved are preparing for some type of work stoppage when the time comes.

With questions involving the salary cap as well as commissioner Roger Goodell’s wide-ranging rights regarding player discipline likely to be the subject of debate at the 2021 negotiations between the Players Association and the league, it’s no surprise that some are already preparing for what could be a significant work stoppage.

More NFL coverage:

Tom Brady mocks critics after Patriots’ latest evisceration of a playoff opponent

A Chiefs player is bringing a homeless man living in his truck to the AFC Championship game as a thank you for pulling his car out of the snow

Bill Belichick made an unusual decision at the start of the Patriots game to surprise his team – and players say it ‘fired’ them up

Saints coach Sean Payton wheeled out the Lombardi trophy, a Super Bowl ring, and $200,000 of cash to motivate his players before the playoffs