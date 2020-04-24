The 26 best players still available after the first round of NFL draft

caption The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, but there’s still plenty of talent left on the board. source Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports // Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books.

After 32 picks, there’s still plenty of talent left on the board, from a few expected first-rounders that wound up slipping to an impressive crop of running backs and wide receivers waiting to hear their name called.

Below we’ve listed our 26 top players still left for teams to pick up as the second and third rounds of the draft get back underway on Friday night.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft went about as smoothly as one could have imagined.

Despite being forced to completely overhaul the broadcast of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL pulled off an impressive feat, largely getting through all 32 first-round picks with just a few slight hiccups.

While the biggest names went off the board in the first round – including Joe Burrow going first overall to the Bengals and an impressive six wide receivers all finding their team – there’s still plenty of talent left to be snagged for any teams looking to fill out their championship roster of the future.

Take a look below at some of the best players that teams will likely be targeting when the second and third rounds begin on Friday night.

1. Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: “Rangy playmaker with the ability to line up deep, in the box, or over the slot; brings reliability as a tackler and flexibility in coverage.”

2. Ross Blacklock, DT (TCU)

Key expert quote: From Todd McShay at ESPN: “Blacklock has the size and strength to stack and shed blockers one-on-one. He does an above-average job of splitting double-teams and has the potential to develop into a productive interior pass-rusher in the NFL. Blacklock has great quickness, lower-body flexibility and closing burst, though there’s room to improve when it comes to countermoves.”

3. A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa)

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: “Power-based defensive lineman with heavy hands and an NFL-ready frame; immovable on the edge and has the size and strength to rush inside on passing downs.”

4. Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge (Penn State)

Key expert quote: From Charlie Campbell at Walter Football: “There is a lot to like about Gross-Matos’ skill set translating to the NFL. He has excellent length and plays with very good leverage that he uses to get off blocks. Gross-Matos sets a physical edge and has the ability to take on blocks and contain plays from getting to the perimeter. While there are occasional plays when he can get pushed back, overall Gross-Matos has some natural strength, and that can be seen with his ability to fight through blockers. He also is a good athlete with closing speed.”

5. D’Andre Swift, RB (Georgia)

Key expert quote: From Mel Kiper Jr. at ESPN: Swift is the clear top back in this class, a complete player who could help out in the passing game and gash defenses for big gains.

6. Ezra Cleveland, OT (Boise State)

Key expert quote: From Todd McShay at ESPN: “Cleveland was a three-year starter at left tackle. He has shorter arms for a tackle, but he gets set quickly and doesn’t lunge or chase with his hands. He has the body control and foot speed to mirror. He’s also an effective positional blocker with the skill set to excel in a zone-heavy scheme — he’s smooth climbing and covers up linebackers at the second level.”

7. Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson)

Key expert quote: From Lance Zierlein at NFL.com: “Long, angular frame with cheat-code body control and ball skills when attacking downfield. Higgins is leggy getting off of the press, but those same leggy strides are weapons of separation that help create big plays. He’s played all three receiver spots and can be moved around to match up against cornerbacks. His size and “above the rim” talent make him a uniquely dangerous playmaker deep and in the red zone. The transition to NFL press corners will be an early challenge that could take some time to solve, but he’s an instinctive ball-winner whose traits should win out and make him a very good NFL starter.”

8. Josh Jones, OT (Houston)

Key expert quote: From Jacob Infante at DraftWire: “Jones is a bit of a work in progress, but the upside he brings to the table is palpable. He’s an athletic offensive tackle with great length, body control and lateral quickness in pass protection. He blocks with a high motor and has shown in flashes that he can physically overwhelm his opponents. If all goes well, he should be able to develop into a quality starter on the blindside.”

9. Jonathan Taylor, RB (Wisconsin)

Key expert quote: From Todd McShay at ESPN: “His vision is outstanding, and he shows excellent burst to and through the hole. He’s a sudden runner with the ability to make sharp cuts on the move, and he can string together multiple moves in tight spaces. Taylor also has breakaway speed in the open field. He runs with good forward lean and lowers his pads on contact. His biggest weaknesses are pass protection and ball security.”

10. Michael Pittman Jr., WR (USC)

Key expert quote: From Lance Zierlein at NFL.com: “Big, smart and reliable, Pittman falls into the “possession receiver” bin, but has top-notch ball skills that allow him to bully and best cornerbacks down the field. Improving release quickness against press will be an early focal point in an NFL camp, but his frame and physicality should create work space underneath even with close coverage. He lacks the speed and separation quickness teams covet from WR1 candidates, but he comes from NFL bloodlines and plays with a pro demeanor. He should be a productive plug-and-play talent at WR2 early in his career.”

11. Jaylon Johnson, CB (Utah)

Key expert quote: From Lance Zierlein at NFL.com: “Boundary bully with an improving skill set to clamp down on WR1s and limit their exposure to the football. Johnson is built for press, with the size, length and athleticism to force receivers to work harder getting into their routes. His eagerness to stay tight to the route leads to inconsistent balance and positioning from time to time, but his foot quickness and agility allow for rapid recoveries.”

12. J.K. Dobbins, RB (Ohio State)

Key expert quote: From Mel Kiper Jr. at ESPN: “Dobbins looked like a surefire first-round pick as a freshman in 2017, then took a step back as a sophomore. He was back to his explosive self last season, and he has some physicality to his game. Dobbins had 13 games with 150 rushing yards in his career, the most in Ohio State history.”

13. Zack Baun, LB (Wisconsin)

Key expert quote: From Todd McShay at ESPN: “Baun has an excellent motor as a pass-rusher, showing top-end closing burst when getting after the QB. A natural finisher with good sack production, Baun has shock in his hands and should continue to improve hand-to-hand combat skills. However, he lacks ideal flexibility and can be slow to redirect. Baun possesses solid instincts in zone coverage and quick feet in his drops, but he will have some man-to-man coverage limitations in the NFL.”

14. Denzel Mims, WR (Baylor)

Key expert quote: From Danny Kelly at The Ringer: “Mims lines up all over the formation; he glides off the line of scrimmage, varies his route tempo to lull defenders to sleep, and is dangerous on double-moves, selling fakes with stutter steps and head and shoulder fakes. Mims has a well-rounded skill set that combines top-tier body control, concentration, leaping ability, and a natural feel for boxing out defenders. He’s also a good blocker in the run game. He’ll need to refine his route running at the next level, but has the athletic tools to do just that.”

15. Antoine Winfield Jr., S (Minnesota)

Key expert quote: From Mel Kiper Jr. at ESPN: “Winfield had injury issues in 2017 and 2018, but he broke out with seven interceptions last season. He also could play some slot corner. Last season, Winfield became one of six defensive backs in the past 15 seasons to intercept seven passes and also have three sacks.”

16. Kristian Fulton, CB (LSU)

Key expert quote: From Jacob Infante at Draft Wire: “Fulton is a fluid, lengthy and technically-sound cornerback who brings instant starting potential as a prospect in the first round. He brings solid physicality in press and can also play in off-man, and he has more than adequate athleticism for his position. He should be one of the first defensive backs to come off the board in this year’s draft.”

17. Trevon Diggs, CB (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Lance Zierlein at NFL.com: “Talented prospect with rare combination of size, strength and ball skills. As a former receiver, Diggs has an instinctive feel for his opponent’s plans and uses his size and athleticism to disrupt the blueprint when possible.”

18. Grant Delpit, S (LSU)

Key expert quote: From Todd McShay at ESPN: “Delpit has the instincts and enough range to play center field. He picked off seven passes over the past two seasons and shows excellent focus when the ball is in the air. He’s an active and aggressive run defender with very good size and flashes above-average stopping power, but he misses too many tackles and needs to become a more consistent finisher.”

19. Marlon Davidson, Edge (Auburn)

Key expert quote: From Mel Kiper Jr. at ESPN: “There aren’t many 300-pounders with bend and quickness, but Davidson could be a 4-3 defensive end. Davidson led Auburn in sacks (7.5) and pressures (48) last season.”

20. Terrell Lewis, Edge (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Stephen White at SB Nation: “Alabama also had him blitzing both from off the ball, and up at the line of scrimmage for the double A-gap variety. The Tide even stuck him inside as a hand-in-the-dirt three-technique a few times and he acquitted himself well there, too. Lewis looked pretty much the same no matter what, and he is going to be able to make plays wherever he lines up in the NFL.”

21. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR (Colorado)

Key expert quote: From Patrick Conn at Draft Wire: “Laviska Shenault Jr possesses good hands and can snag the ball away from his frame. He is no stranger to climbing the latter to high point the ball. What separates him from other wide receivers is his ability to have good body control when off the ground.”

22. Cole Kmet, TE (Notre Dame)

Key expert quote: From Todd McShay at ESPN: “Kmet is adept at locating soft spots in zone coverage but struggles at the top of his route to generate separation versus man-to-man coverage. He does a good job on contested catches and has solid speed for his size, flashing the ability to make some plays vertically down the seam. But he will never be an elite deep threat at the tight end position and does not offer much after the catch. Kmet is not an overpowering blocker but does a solid job with his angles and can use his big frame to wall off defenders in the run game.”

23. Zack Moss, RB (Utah)

Key expert quote: From Dave Richard at CBS Sports: “If you like your running backs physical, you’ll love Zack Moss. Throughout his four years at Utah, Moss developed a reputation for being a tough, strong runner that was tough to bring down. Defenders would regularly have to gang up on him to tackle him, and even then, he’d plow forward for every yard he could.”

24. Bryan Edwards, WR (South Carolina)

Key expert quote: From Daniel Jeremiah at NFL Network: “He’s somebody that reminds me a lot of (Chris) Godwin, the way he plays, when you watched Godwin come out of college and see what he’s been able to do at the NFL level with the Tampa Bay Bucs, but just very physical. Can play inside, can play outside. You watch the ‘Bama game and what he does on a reverse in that game to a corner should be illegal. Everybody that I’ve talked to at South Carolina, and I’ve talked to a bunch of their coaches about him, just say this kid is a pro. He trains like a pro. He handles himself like a pro. He’s been that way since he got there.”

25. KJ Hamler, WR (Penn State)

Key expert quote: From Lance Zierlein at NFL.com: “Explosive slot target who hits the scales as a lightweight but could have heavyweight impact on games. Hamler’s blazing speed is used solo and in route combinations to stress secondaries and create big plays. He had an alarming number of drops in 2019 and the routes are ragged, but his athleticism and separation burst on all three levels helps mitigate those concerns.”

26. Jalen Hurts, QB (Oklahoma)

Key expert quote: From Dave Richard at CBS Sports: “A three-year starter – two at Alabama including as a freshman, one as a senior at Oklahoma – Hurts is an improving passer and tough rusher who accounted for 12,791 offensive yards and 124 total touchdowns over 56 games (some of which he didn’t start). This came after a decorated high-school career in Texas that he topped off as a four-star recruit and one of the country’s top dual-threat quarterbacks. Hurts’ style is perfect for the evolving football offense interested in running a scheme similar to that of the Ravens in 2019. “

