How and when to watch the 2019 NFL draft

The first round of the 2019 NFL draft begins on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

Football fans can watch all three days of the draft on ESPN, ABC, or NFL Network, depending on their preference.

This year, Nashville, Tennessee is hosting the draft.

The 2019 NFL draft is officially here.

On Thursday night the first round of the draft will begin, with all 32 of the league’s teams gathering to welcome a new generation of players to the NFL.

The first round is expected to be filled with plenty of drama, with mystery still surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and what they will ultimately decide to do with the first overall pick.

We’ve collected all the information you need to ensure you don’t miss a minute of the action.

When is the NFL draft?

The NFL draft takes place over three days beginning on Thursday, April 25 with the first round, with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. The entire schedule is set as follows:

Thursday: Round 1 (coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET) Friday: Rounds 2-3 (coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET) Saturday: Rounds 4-7 (coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET)

Where to watch?

Football fans have more options than ever before when it comes to viewing the NFL draft this year.

As always, ESPN and NFL Network will both be broadcasting all three days of the draft. Additionally, ABC will be joining with coverage of all three days this year, offering a distinct broadcast than ESPN.

ESPN Deportes will also be covering the entire draft for Spanish speaking audiences.

Those hoping to stream the draft online can do so at NFL.com/Watch, or through whichever broadcast they prefer.

Where is the draft being held this year?

The NFL draft was once held every year in New York City at Radio City Music Hall, but in recent years has begun moving around on a yearly basis, with Philadelphia, Dallas, and Chicago all playing host over the past five years.

This year, Nashville, Tennessee is hosting the big event, with all 32 teams meeting in the Music City to make their picks.

