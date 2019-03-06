The top NFL free agents of 2019 are dominated by big names

NFL free agency begins March 11.

The top NFL free agents this year are overwhelmingly defensive players, with only a few big-name offensive players.

Only six players were given the franchise tag by their teams, meaning several talented players will hit the open market.

NFL free agency is nearly upon us, with teams allowed to talk opposing players beginning on March 11.

The deadline for teams to hit their players with the franchise tags has passed, with only six players receiving the exclusive, one-year deals and several other star players primed to hit the open market.

This year’s class of free agents is heavy on defensive difference-makers and light on offensive weapons. In an era of exploding offenses, perhaps teams should spend big on the best defensive talent they can find. This year’s free agent class has plenty of it.

Take a look below at the top NFL free agents in 2019:

* Denotes a player signed to the franchise tag

Jadeveon Clowney*

Position: DE/OLB

Previous team: Houston Texans

Rumored landing spots: Texans

One thing to know: The Texans placed the $15.9 million franchise tag on Clowney, who has posted nine sacks the last two seasons.

DeMarcus Lawrence*

Position: DE

Previous team: Dallas Cowboys

Rumored landing spots: Cowboys

One thing to know: The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Lawrence after failing to come to terms on a long-term contract. Lawrence previously said he did not want to play on the franchise tag.

Le’Veon Bell

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Position: RB

Previous team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Rumored landing spots: New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: Bell’s free agency is the story to watch after sitting out the year to preserve his body. Now 27 years old with a lot of miles, there’s some risk in giving him a huge deal, but he will almost certainly get one, as he’s the best offensive player available.

Frank Clark*

Position: DE

Previous team: Seattle Seahawks

Rumored landing spots: Seahawks

One thing to know: Clark has produced 33 sacks over the last three years, including 14 last season, en route to becoming a force for the Seahawks.

Trey Flowers

Position: DE

Previous team: New England Patriots

Rumored landing spots: Patriots, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets

One thing to know: Flowers became a breakout star for the Patriots the last two seasons. The Patriots would presumably be interested in keeping him, but they’re not prone to over-paying for their stars, meaning another AFC East team may swoop in.

Dee Ford*

Position: LB

Previous team: Kansas City Chiefs

Rumored landing spots: Chiefs

One thing to know: The Chiefs gave Ford the franchise tag, but are reportedly exploring trades for the star linebacker, as they don’t believe he fits their scheme.

Earl Thomas

Position: S

Previous team: Seattle Seahawks

Rumored landing spots: Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: Before tearing his ACL, there was a buzz about Thomas going to the Cowboys in a trade. Now on the open market, Thomas reportedly wants to become the highest-paid safety in the league.

Grady Jarrett*

Position: DT

Previous team: Atlanta Falcons

Rumored landing spots: Falcons

One thing to know: Jarrett provides ever-valuable inside pressure, ranking fifth in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus.

Landon Collins

Position: S

Previous team: New York Giants

Rumored landing spots: Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: The Giants chose not to franchise tag Collins, a shocking development for a player who has made three Pro Bowls. He’s expected to have a big market.

Nick Foles

source Abbie Parr/Getty

Position: QB

Previous team: Philadelphia Eagles

Rumored landing spots: Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: The Eagles made the surprising decision to let Foles walk instead of tagging him and trading him. The 2017 Super Bowl MVP is expected to join the Jaguars.

C.J. Mosley

Position: LB

Previous team: Baltimore Ravens

Rumored landing spots: Ravens

One thing to know: It’s unclear whether the Ravens and Mosley will come to a long-term agreement, but both sides have signaled a desire to stay together.

Anthony Barr

Position: LB

Previous team: Minnesota Vikings

Rumored landing spots: Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets

One thing to know: According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings tried to trade Barr last season but were unable. The Vikings would bring back Barr at a certain price, but if not, other teams with cap space could swoop in on him.

Tyrann Mathieu

Position: S

Previous team: Houston Texans

Rumored landing spots: Texans, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: The Texans have said they would like to re-sign Matthieu, but he’s expected to have a huge market.

Ndamukong Suh

Position: DT

Previous team: Los Angeles Rams

Rumored landing spots: Rams, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: Suh’s future with the Rams is uncertain, though they would like to have him back at a certain price. He could make sense as a veteran addition to an up-and-coming team, despite his best years being behind him.

Golden Tate

Position: WR

Previous team: Philadelphia Eagles

Rumored landing spots: Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: Tate had a quiet stint with the Eagles after being traded midway through the 2018 season. He finished the year with 795 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Jared Cook

Position: TE

Previous team: Oakland Raiders

Rumored landing spots: Raiders, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: Cook had the most productive year of his career under Jon Gruden, and the Raiders would like to re-sign him. But as the best tight end in free agency, he should have plenty of suitors.

LaMarcus Joyner

Position: S

Previous team: Los Angeles Rams

Rumored landing spots: Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: Joyner’s overall production fell off last year, and the Rams are not expected to re-sign him.

Tevin Coleman

Position: RB

Previous team: Atlanta Falcons

Rumored landing spots: New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: The Falcons are expected to let Coleman walk in free agency. Coleman could be a great Plan B for any team that misses on Le’Veon Bell.

Matt Paradis

Position: C

Previous team: Denver Broncos

Rumored landing spots: Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets

One thing to know: Offensive line play is more important than ever, and Paradis may be the top center available. He could be set for a big payday.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: QB

Previous team: New Orleans Saints

Rumored landing spots: Saints, Washington Redskins, Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: Bridgewater barely played after he was traded from the Jets to the Saints last year, and he didn’t look great when he did. Still, with few available quarterbacks this year, he could get a shot to be a full-time starter.

Tyrell Williams

Position: WR

Previous team: Los Angeles Chargers,

Rumored landing spots: Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: According to CBS’s Jason La Canfora, Williams is expected to command a big contract as a big target and a field-stretcher.

Dante Fowler Jr.

Position: LB

Previous team: Los Angeles Rams

Rumored landing spots: Rams, New York Jets

One thing to know: Fowler hasn’t lived up to being a top-three pick in 2015, but he’s talented, and some team will take a chance that he can become an elite pass-rusher.

Sheldon Richardson

Position: DT

Previous team: Minnesota Vikings

Rumored landing spots: Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: Richardson has yet to find a landing spot, but somebody may still take a chance on the talented 28-year-old who produced eight sacks four years ago.

Ezekiel Ansah

Position: DE

Previous team: Detroit Lions

Rumored landing spots: Lions, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: Ansah is a great pass-rusher, posting double-digit sacks in two of the last four seasons, but health and consistency are two major questions.

Rodger Saffold

Position: G

Previous team: Los Angeles Rams

Rumored landing spots: New York Jets, Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: Pro Football Focus had Saffold ranked as the eighth-best guard last year, and he should be one of the top offensive line free agents this year.

Ronald Darby

Position: CB

Previous team: Philadelphia Eagles

Rumored landing spots: Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions

One thing to know: Darby is coming off a torn ACL but is considered the best cornerback in a weak cornerback free agency class, so he should have several suitors.

Mark Ingram

source Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Position: RB

Previous team: New Orleans Saints

Rumored landing spots: Saints, Oakland Raiders,

One thing to know: Ingram has worked in a time-share with Alvin Kamara the last two years. The power runner could have value to teams looking to give him more carries.

Now, check out which athletes landed big contracts during their careers…