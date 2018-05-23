The NFL made major rule changes to save the kickoff, but its days still seem numbered

caption The NFL will implement new rules with the goal of making kickoffs safer, but there’s a chance that the play will still end up as little more than a part of history in the near future. source Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The NFL announced significant changes to the rules regarding kickoffs to make the most dangerous play in football safer.

Players starting positions on both sides will have new restrictions, and the coverage players on the kicking team will no longer be allowed to get a running start on the play.

While the changes could make kickoffs significantly safer, there’s still a chance that kickoffs are eliminated in the near future.

The NFL is set to introduce some changes to kickoffs during the 2018 season in an attempt to make the most dangerous play in football a little bit safer.

While such a dramatic rule change would generally take a bit longer to come onto the books, according to ESPN, the NFL decided to bring the changes in immediately after medical data showed that concussions were five times more likely to happen on kickoffs.

The rule changes mostly attempt to lower the number of high-speed collisions that can take place during a kickoff.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the most significant changes football fans might notice:

Players on the kicking team will no longer be allowed to get a running start.

Eight of the 11 players on the receiving team must start the kickoff in the “setup zone,” between 10-15 yards from the kicking tee, meaning only three players can be back deep to receive the kick.

Players in the “setup zone” may not block until after the ball has touched the ground or has been caught.

Players are no longer allowed to link up in blocking wedges.

The kicking team must spread its players across the field evenly, with five men lined up on either side of the ball.

The NFL released a helpful video to show how these rules might work in practice.

While the adoption of these new rules could go a long way to make the game safer, there’s still a chance that the complete elimination of the kickoff is nearing.

Even if the rule changes significantly lower the injury risk involved in kickoffs, they will still almost undoubtedly be the most dangerous play in the sport. Alternatives have slowly gotten more buzz as potential possibilities, such as the kickoff being replaced with a fourth down situation, encouraging teams to punt – a much safer way of transferring possession.

The league plans to review how the new rules affect player safety and depending on how things develop, more changes – even the elimination of kickoffs altogether – could be on the table for next year.