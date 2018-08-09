How to bet every NFL team before the seasons starts — and the best bet on the board in every division

caption We’re just weeks away from the NFL regular season, but there’s some bets you’ll want to get in before Week 1 kicks off. source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Football is back!

With the preseason already underway and Week 1 just a few weeks ahead, fans are already busy scouting their teams, scheduling their fantasy drafts, and making their picks for the 2018 NFL season.

Gambling is set to make a huge splash in the league this year as more and more states legalize sports betting just in time for bettors to put their money down for the start of the season. But while Week 1 will offer gamblers plenty of opportunities to bet, there are some wagers that bettors will want to get in before the Eagles and Falcons kick off the first game of the year.

Below we break down the season props for every team in the NFL – over/under win totals, odds to make or miss the playoffs, and odds to win the division and the Super Bowl. We’ve also included our best bet in each division heading into the 2018 season.

Take a look below and see how you can bet your favorite team before the year kicks off.

Buffalo Bills

Over/Under win total: 6

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +600 / No -900

Odds to win division: 12/1

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 80/1

Miami Dolphins

source Rob Carr/Getty Images

Over/Under win total: 6.5

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +425 / No -600

Odds to win division: 10/1

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 80/1

New England Patriots

source Al Bello/Getty Images

Over/Under win total: 11

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes -1600 / No +900

Odds to win division: 1/7

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 6/1

New York Jets

source Elsa/Getty

Over/Under win total: 6

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +500 / No -700

Odds to win division: 12/1

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 80/1

Best bet in the AFC East: Buffalo Bills under 6 wins (-140)

source Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Bills went an impressive 9-7 last season despite a -57 point differential, but there’s good reason to believe the luck won’t hold. Regardless of who wins the starting quarterback job in Buffalo – A.J. McCarron, Nathan Peterman, or Josh Allen – the Bills will have a first-time true starter taking over to open a season that starts with four games against the Ravens, Chargers, Vikings, and Packers. That feels like it could easily be an 0-4 start, leaving the Bills to go 6-6 the rest of the way just to get over bettors their money back.

Baltimore Ravens

source Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Over/Under win total: 8

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +150 / No -180

Odds to win division: 7/2

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 50/1

Pittsburgh Steelers

source Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Over/Under win total: 10.5

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes -450 / No +350

Odds to win division: 5/14

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 10/1

Cleveland Browns

Over/Under win total: 5.5

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +500 / No -700

Odds to win division: 10/1

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 80/1

Cincinnati Bengals

Over/Under win total: 6.5

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +425 / No -600

Odds to win division: 14/1

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 80/1

Best bet in the AFC North: Baltimore Ravens make the playoffs (+150)

source Andy Lyons/Getty

The Wild Card race in the AFC this year looks wide open, and while the Ravens aren’t the most impressive team front to back on paper, they seem due to crash the postseason. Baltimore has been just a game short of making the playoffs for the past two years, and since we’re getting positive odds on the wager, I’m trusting John Harbaugh to navigate the choppy waters of NFL football to get them back to the promised land this year.

With opening games against Buffalo, Cincinnati, and Denver, look for the Ravens to get off to a hot start and hopefully hold on to that momentum for a playoff berth.

Jacksonville Jaguars

source Sam Greenwood/Getty

Over/Under win total: 9

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes -160 / No +140

Odds to win division: 7/5

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 16/1

Tennessee Titans

Over/Under win total: 8

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +170 / No -200

Odds to win division: 7/2

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 20/1

Houston Texans

source Bob Levey/Getty Images

Over/Under win total: 8.5

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes -110 / No -110

Odds to win division: 9/5

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 16/1

Indianapolis Colts

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Over/Under win total: 6.5

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +300 / No -400

Odds to win division: 7/1

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 60/1

Best bet in the AFC South: Houston Texans to win division (9/5)

source Jonathan Ferrey/Getty

The past few years have seen numerous young quarterbacks take the reins for their teams and lead them to wildly successful seasons. Deshaun Watson was on pace for a similar accomplishment before an injury derailed his stunning start to the 2017 season. With J.J. Watt back at full strength and Watson getting a full training camp under his belt as the team’s starting quarterback, the Texans look ready to make a jump this year if they can stay healthy.

It should be a tight race at the top of this division, but I’d rather put my trust (and money) on Watt and Watson to get the job done than bet on a repeat career year from Blake Bortles.

Denver Broncos

Over/Under win total: 7

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +260 / No -330

Odds to win division: 5/1

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 40/1

Oakland Raiders

Over/Under win total: 8

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +170 / No -200

Odds to win division: 4/1

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 20/1

Kansas City Chiefs

source Scott Halleran/Getty

Over/Under win total: 8.5

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +115 / No -135

Odds to win division: 3/1

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 20/1

Los Angeles Chargers

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Over/Under win total: 9.5

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes -160 / No +140

Odds to win division: EVEN

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 16/1

Best bet in the AFC West: Los Angeles Chargers to win division (EVEN)

source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Broncos are asking Case Keenum to recreate his magnificent 2017 season in Minnesota with a roster that’s not nearly as talented as the one he left. The Raiders are under the madman machinations of Jon Gruden and currently playing contractual hardball with the only player that makes them anything resembling an NFL defense. And the Chiefs are putting their trust in the hands of a first-year starter that has apparently struggled with calling plays in the huddle.

Meanwhile, the Chargers are sitting pretty with Philip Rivers still at the helm. After starting the 2017 season 0-4 with three of those losses coming by a field goal or less, the Chargers went 9-3 over the rest of the year, looking far more like a complete team. Betting on Rivers is always an adventure, but even odds to take the division this year feels like a solid play.

Philadelphia Eagles

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Over/Under win total: 10.5

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes -270 / No +220

Odds to win division: 2/3

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 12/1

Dallas Cowboys

Over/Under win total: 8.5

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +145 / No -170

Odds to win division: 11/4

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 30/1

New York Giants

source Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Over/Under win total: 7

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +300 / No -400

Odds to win division: 6/1

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 25/1

Washington Redskins

source Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Over/Under win total: 7

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +300 / No -400

Odds to win division: 8/1

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 100/1

Best bet in the NFC East: New York Giants over 7 wins (-135)

source Christian Petersen/Getty

The Giants played through a season from hell in 2017, with an injury to Odell Beckham Jr. and a porous offensive line leaving Eli Manning far overexposed and running for his life in numerous games.

Now, it looks like the tide has turned for the G-Men. Odell is back and still one of the most unstoppable receivers in the country. The offensive line invested in Nate Solder to protect Manning’s blind side. And rookie Saquon Barkley is set to step up and be the next rookie running back to take the league by storm.

The NFC East is always a barnburner, and the Giants look poised to make a potential run at the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Minnesota Vikings

source Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Over/Under win total: 10

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes -310 / No +250

Odds to win division: 4/5

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 10/1

Detroit Lions

source Elsa/Getty

Over/Under win total: 7.5

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +250 / No -310

Odds to win division: 7/1

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 60/1

Green Bay Packers

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Over/Under win total: 10

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes -170 / No +145

Odds to win division: 7/4

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 10/1

Chicago Bears

source Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Over/Under win total: 6.5

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +400 / No -550

Odds to win division: 12/1

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 100/1

Best bet in the NFC North: Green Bay Packers make the playoffs (-170)

source Stacy Revere/Getty

The year that Aaron Rodgers first took over as quarterback in Green Bay, the Packers went 6-10 to finish third in the NFC North. For the next eight years, Rodgers would never miss the playoffs, winning the division five times and posting seven double-digit win seasons. Even with Rodgers out half of the season last year, the Packers somehow managed to scrounge their way to 7-9, although they did fall short of the playoffs.

While bettors have to lay $170 to win $100 in this case, there are few more sure bets in football than a healthy Aaron Rodgers making it to the postseason. R-E-L-A-X.

Carolina Panthers

source Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Over/Under win total: 9

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +130 / No -150

Odds to win division: 11/5

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 30/1

Atlanta Falcons

Over/Under win total: 9.5

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes -120 / No +100

Odds to win division: 2/1

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 16/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

source Joe Robbins/Getty

Over/Under win total: 6.5

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +500 / No -700

Odds to win division: 10/1

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 125/1

New Orleans Saints

source Sean Gardner/Getty

Over/Under win total: 9.5

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes -140 / No +120

Odds to win division: 8/5

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 16/1

Best bet in the NFC South: Saints to win the Super Bowl (16/1)

source Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Super Bowl bets are very rarely the best value available at the start of the year, but there’s reason to think that New Orleans odds will be sliding off of 16/1 fairly early in the season, so it might be good to grab this number while you can.

The Saints were just seconds away from a spot in the NFC Championship against an Eagles squad led by a backup quarterback. But rather than winning a trip to Philadelphia and possibly the Super Bowl, New Orleans was absolutely gutted by one of the most miraculous plays in recent NFL memory.

Such a heartbreaking loss could set the Saints up to fall off this year, but with so much young talent, a defense that surprised the league last year, and Drew Brees steering the ship, don’t be shocked to see the Saints right back in the mix contending for a title.

Los Angeles Rams

source Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Over/Under win total: 10

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes -180 / No +150

Odds to win division: 2/3

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 10/1

Seattle Seahawks

source Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Over/Under win total: 8

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +240 / No -300

Odds to win division: 9/2

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 60/1

Arizona Cardinals

source Christian Petersen/Getty

Over/Under win total: 6

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +650 / No -1000

Odds to win division: 10/1

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 100/1

San Francisco 49ers

Over/Under win total: 8.5

Odds to make the playoffs: Yes +150 / No -180

Odds to win division: 3/1

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 30/1

Best bet in the NFC West: Rams to make the playoffs (-180)

While laying down $180 to win $100 isn’t ideal, it is almost impossible to imagine the Rams missing the playoffs this year. With Jared Goff still on his rookie deal, Los Angeles has gone all-in on its roster construction elsewhere, signing and extending massive talents like Brandin Cooks, Todd Gurley, Ndamukong Suh, and Aqib Talib.

Aaron Donald, the anchor of their defense, is still holding out for a new deal, but if you have faith the Rams will come to their senses and sign the dang check, Los Angeles feels like something of a lock to be playing well into the postseason.

Now check out how every team’s quarterback situation stacks up heading into the 2018 season