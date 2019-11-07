NFL WEEK 10: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

caption This week we like the Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants to cover the spread on Sunday. source Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 of the NFL season was a rough one for our bets, with our picks going 4-9-1 against the spread.

This week, the Raiders and Chargers kick off the action in Oakland on Thursday night, followed up by a full slate of games on Sunday.

Once again, we’re picking every game of the week against the spread with the hopes of making a little money.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Week 9 was a rough one for our NFL picks.

In a week where the home teams dominated, we had a little to much faith in the road warriors, going a dismal 4-9-1 against the spread with our picks.

Thankfully, there’s another full slate of games this week, and we’re back at it picking every game with hopes of making a little cash.

Take a look below at our best bets for Week 10 of the NFL season (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 4-9-1 OVERALL: 71-63-1

Oakland Raiders* (+1.5) over Los Angeles Chargers

source Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers are coming off their best performance of the year, stifling the Packers offense in a dominant 26-11 victory. Next week they host the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime on “Monday Night Football.”

It feels like this trip to visit the Raiders is a classic trap game for Los Angeles to come out a bit slow against a hot Oakland team ready to play for the home crowd.

Cincinnati Bengals* (+10) over Baltimore Ravens

source Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

After beating the Patriots 37-20, every casual bettor is going to be on the Ravens to win big again this week against the lowly Bengals.

But that’s not how gambling works, and there’s value in Cincinnati as double-digit home dogs in this spot, as painful as it may be to put money down on.

Atlanta Falcons (+13) over New Orleans Saints*

source Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

I still don’t understand what’s wrong with the Falcons, but these two teams tend to play each other close, so we’re going to take the points and hope the trend holds.

Just two of the past 12 meetings between these teams have been won by a two-touchdown margin, with one 14+ win for the Falcons and Saints apiece. If Atlanta were ever going to get its act together, it’d be for this game.

Cleveland Browns* (-3) over Buffalo Bills

source Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are suffering from yet another season from hell, but things have to swing back around eventually. Buffalo is not as good as their record would have you believe, giving the Browns the perfect opportunity for a big win at home.

New York Giants (-2.5) over New York Jets*

source Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants were cruising on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys until a black cat stormed the field and brought with it a spell of bad luck.

Meanwhile, the Jets are arguably the most dysfunctional franchise in the NFL at the moment and taking a look around the league, that’s quite a competitive title to hold.

Kansas City Chiefs (-6) over Tennessee Titans*

source Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes is expected back in the Chiefs lineup on Sunday, and after a week of hearing from all of the football world that the Ravens are the new kings of the AFC, this feels like a spot where Kansas City reasserts itself and reminds the league of their dominant offense.

Arizona Cardinals (+4.5) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

source Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t understand why the Buccaneers are favored here. I don’t trust either defense and would instead put my faith in Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense than the turnover-prone hands of Jameis Winston.

Chicago Bears* (-2.5) over Detroit Lions

source Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

This is nothing but a contrarian play. Everything about the Bears stinks to high heavens, but bettors are overly backing the Lions in this spot, and I’d instead fade the public.

Miami Dolphins (+10.5) over Indianapolis Colts*

source Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins looked relatively competent last week! Granted, it came against the Jets, but with the Colts either relying on Brian Hoyer or a hurried-back-from-injury Jacoby Brissett, I like the Dolphins to keep things close on Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) over Pittsburgh Steelers*

source Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After a three-game skid a few weeks back, the Rams have now won two straight and need to keep the wins coming if they hope to keep pace with the 49ers and Seahawks in the NFC West.

The Steelers may have won three straight games, but every time I watch them, my eyes tell me they’re not a good team. Sometimes you have to believe what you’re seeing.

Green Bay Packers* (-5.5) over Carolina Panthers

source Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s hope that last week’s dud against the Chargers was just a blip for the Packers, or even served as a wakeup call to not take these mid-season games too lightly. The Panthers are fine, but Green Bay should take care of business here.

Minnesota Vikings (+3) over Dallas Cowboys*

source Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Flipped a coin. It came up tails. Follow your heart on this one.

Seattle Seahawks (+6) over San Francisco 49ers*

source Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The best game of Week 10 comes in primetime on Monday night. Any time I get the chance to bet the Seahawks as underdogs, it’s worth strong consideration, and they should serve as the toughest test the 49ers have faced yet in their undefeated campaign.

I’m not sure Seattle has the horses to win this one, but I’ll take the points and trust Russell Wilson to work his magic and keep things competitive.

Now check out where your favorite team places in our power rankings…