NFL WEEK 11: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

caption This week we like the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, and Oakland Raiders to cover the spread on Sunday. source Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 of the NFL season was a strong one for our best bets, with our picks going a solid 8-4-1 against the spread.

This week, the Steelers and Browns kick off the action in Cleveland on Thursday night, followed up by a full slate of games on Sunday.

Once again, we’re picking every game of the week against the spread with the hopes of making a little money.

We had a strong week of gambling in Week 1o of the NFL season.

After a rough Week 9, our best bets bounced back last week, going 8-4-1 against the spread to keep us well in the black so far this season.

This week, we’re back at it, picking every game with hopes of making a little cash.

Take a look below at our best bets for Week 11 of the NFL season (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 8-4-1 OVERALL: 79-67-2

Cleveland Browns* (-3) over Pittsburgh Steelers

caption Baker Mayfield. source Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

If the Browns are going to turn things around, they need to win this one.

The Steelers are on a four-game winning streak that is begging to come to an end. If Mason Rudolph is really quarterbacking the hottest team in the NFL, my grip on reality might slip away for good.

Dallas Cowboys (-3) over Detroit Lions*

caption Dak Prescott. source Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford is still sidelined with a back injury, but even if he was making progress towards a potential return on Sunday, I wouldn’t trust the Lions after how they handled his injury last week.

Dak Prescott is having a phenomenal year, and should do enough this game to keep the Cowboys in first place in the NFC East.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3) over Indianapolis Colts*

caption Nick Foles. source Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Nick Foles’ first game back after getting injured in his Week 1 debut with the Jaguars. Gardner Minshew did a fine job in relief, but Jacksonville is still fourth in the AFC South as things stand.

I was high on Foles and the Jaguars heading into the season, and he should come out of the gate ready to play.

Denver Broncos (+10.5) over Minnesota Vikings*

I often love to bet the Vikings in a spot like this with the belief that Kirk Cousins is good against bad teams and bad against good teams, but the Broncos might not be that bad this year. Even if they are, this is too many points to give to a defense that will fight on every down, no matter who’s playing quarterback for Denver.

Houston Texans (+4) over Baltimore Ravens*

caption Deshaun Watson. source Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens are coming off of a big win over the Bengals and Lamar Jackson is one of the hottest players in the league. These dream runs don’t last forever in the NFL, and the Texans have plenty of talent capable of causing problems to the Ravens so-far unstoppable offense.

Washington Redskins* (-1.5) over New York Jets

caption Dwayne Haskins. source Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

I refuse to believe that the Jets are going to win two games in a row this season.

Carolina Panthers* (-4.5) over Atlanta Falcons

caption Christian McCaffrey. source Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons played the best game of their season last week, shocking the Saints at home with a 26-9 shallacking in New Orleans.

It was the type of performance we’ve known Atlanta was capable of since the start of the year, and on Sunday they finally put the pieces together. That said, I don’t think they can do it again – going on the road against divisional opponents in back-to-back weeks to pull off two upsets in a row just seems like too tall a task for a team that looked like it was moments from firing their head coach a few weeks ago.

Miami Dolphins* (+6.5) over Buffalo Bills

caption Ryan Fitzpatrick. source Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are on a winning streak! Despite the front office’s blatant effort to tank on the season, the players on the field have shown a ton of fight over the past few weeks, and been rewarded with two wins for their effort.

The Dolphins are playing with purpose, while it looks like the cupcake schedule the Bills started the year with might finally be catching up with them.

New Orleans Saints (-5.5) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Drew Brees isn’t going to let a division rival humiliate his offense two weeks in a row. Brees is one of the most prolific passers in NFL history, and this week he faces the worst passing defense in the NFL. Expect a big day.

San Francisco 49ers* (-11.5) over Arizona Cardinals

According to the Action Network, 80% of the bets on this game are on the Cardinals to cover the big spread.

I’m still not totally convinced of the dominance the 49ers have shown through the first half of the year, but any time the public is that heavily backing a long underdog, I’m going to go the other way.

Philadelphia Eagles* (+3.5) over New England Patriots

My Eagles beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl two years ago. I didn’t doubt them then, and I’m not going to doubt them now.

Oakland Raiders* (-10.5) over Cincinnati Bengals

caption Derek Carr. source Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals are bad, and the Raiders are one of the delightful surprises of the 2019 season so far. At 5-4 and with two relatively easy opponents this week and next, Oakland could quickly become a trendy pick to sneak into the AFC playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams* (-6.5) over Chicago Bears

caption Sean McVay. source Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Both of these teams are broken, but I trust Sean McVay and the Rams to make the necessary fixes more than I do Matt Nagy and the Bears.

Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) over Los Angeles Chargers (in Mexico City)

The Chiefs and Chargers are playing in Mexico City on Monday night at Estadio Azteca. Elevation: 7,200.

To prepare, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has relocated the team to Colorado for the week to get used to playing in the thin air. According to the Los Angeles Times, the players kind of hate it, and wish they were at home with their families.

Even if the Chargers are more prepared for the elevation, I’ll bet on a happy team – the Chiefs – over a team that’s holding a grudge against its head coach any time I can.

