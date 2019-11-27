NFL WEEK 13: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

caption This week we like the Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, and Oakland Raiders to cover the spread on Sunday. source Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 of the NFL season was a middling one for our best bets, with our picks going a solid 6-8 against the spread.

This week, we kick things off with a trio of games on Thanksgiving, followed up by a full slate of games on Sunday.

Once again, we’re picking every game of the week against the spread with the hopes of making a little money.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

We had a middling week of gambling in Week 12 of the NFL season, going 6-8 against the spread to sustain through a tough week and keep us well in the black so far this season.

This week, we’re back at it, picking every game with hopes of making a little cash.

Take a look below at our best bets for Week 13 of the NFL season (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 6-8 OVERALL: 91-83-2

Chicago Bears (-3.5) over Detroit Lions*

source Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

I usually love betting the home teams on Thanksgiving, but Detroit will once again be without Matthew Stafford and possibly without backup Jeff Driskel due to injury. Undrafted rookie quarterback David Blough might get his first NFL start with Khalil Mack coming after him.

For the first time in a long time, Mitch Trubisky has a chance to win the quarterback battle.

Dallas Cowboys* (-7) over Buffalo Bills

source David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

This will be the toughest opponent the Bills have faced so far this season aside from the Patriots. Despite bone-headed decisions from head coach Jason Garrett, the Cowboys have played well this season, and they’ll be looking to rebound after an ugly game against New England last week.

Look for Dallas to pour it on and the AFC wild-card race to get a little spicy heading into the final weeks of the season.

New Orleans Saints (-7) over Atlanta Falcons*

According to the Action Network, Thanksgiving Day favorites have hit at a 73.2% rate dating back to 2003, going 30-11 against the spread. Whether it’s an advantage brought on by the short week or the fact that lesser teams might be eager to start the holiday, it’s a strong enough trend to convince me to bet all three favorites on Thursday, as painful as that is to write.

The Saints got embarrassed by the Falcons at home just a few weeks ago, and are likely eager to return the favor. I’ll be parlaying the Saints and the over and hopefully head into Black Friday with a bit of extra spending money.

Cincinnati Bengals* (+3.5) over New York Jets

source David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals are handing the reins back over to veteran Andy Dalton after rookie Ryan Finley failed to secure a win in three starts. But despite Cincinnati’s still winless record, the Bengals have been competitive of late, with six of their 11 losses coming by one score or less, including their past two games.

Between Dalton’s return and the team’s clear effort despite their poor record, I think the Bengals have enough to win this one outright for first-year head coach Zac Taylor.

Philadelphia Eagles (-9.5) over Miami Dolphins*

source Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has a chance to turn things around and make a run at the postseason, but they have to run the table starting this week against Miami.

Thankfully, the Eagles are expected to get some important players back in the lineup by Sunday, including offensive tackle Lane Johnson and wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor. As the Dolphins showed last week against the Browns, they are a great team face off against when in need of an offensive spark.

Tennessee Titans (+2.5) over Indianapolis Colts*

source Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee appears to have figured out something of a winning formula in recent weeks, with Derrick Henry railroading opposing defenses and Ryan Tannehill giving the Titans consistency at quarterback.

They’ve won four of their last five games, whereas the Colts have lost three of their last four – let’s not overthink this.

Washington Redskins (+10) over Carolina Panthers*

Carolina pushed the New Orleans to the brink last weekend and might be eager to take out their frustrations on the lowly Redskins, but this feels like too many points to spot to Kyle Allen.

Washington has been bad this year, but they finally got to celebrate last week – with quarterback Dwayne Haskins even missing the final snap of the game because he was too busy taking a selfie with a fan. I’m not saying Washington is getting ready to go on a winning streak, but they have enough going for them to keep this one close.

New York Giants* (+6.5) over Green Bay Packers

According to the Action Network, 89% of the bets and 97% of the money are on the Packers in this game as of Wednesday. Those numbers should even out a bit, as heavy bettors are likely hoping the line bounces back to a full touchdown before buying back on the Giants, but regardless, I’m always going to go the other way on any bet that’s so lopsided.

Cleveland Browns (-2) over Pittsburgh Steelers*

source Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

We’re only two weeks removed from the brawl that shook the NFL, and the Steelers and Browns are already set for a rematch. Here’s to hoping cooler heads prevail this time around.

When it comes to betting the game, I like the Browns to keep rolling as the Steelers scramble back to quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges after a disappointing first half from Mason Rudolph against the Bengals last week.

The Steelers might technically be ahead of the Browns in the standings at the moment, their long-term prospects this season feel far more dismal. Cleveland knows they have a shot at making noise in the AFC if they can roll through the final stretch of their schedule, but they have no room for error moving forward.

Jacksonville Jaguars* (-1) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

source Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Foles is still looking for his first win as starting quarterback for the Jaguars, and chances are I’ll keep betting on Jacksonville until he gets it.

Jameis Winston is having a bizarre year, throwing for as many yards as Dak Prescott and touchdowns as Russell Wilson, while also shooting for a wrong-kind-of-historic interception rate.

Let’s hope the Jaguars defense can feast a bit on Winston’s loose arm while Foles finds his rhythm.

Baltimore Ravens* (-6) over San Francisco 49ers

source Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

I made the mistake of betting against Lamar Jackson last week, and he ran circles around my wallet and the Rams. The 49ers defense presents a much different problem than Jackson has seen so far in the league, but that street runs both ways – San Francisco’s constant pressure might not be an issue for a quarterback who has no problem tearing through the second and third levels on his own.

Regardless of the outcome, this should be one of the games of the year. Let’s hope it lives up to the hype.

Los Angeles Rams (-3) over Arizona Cardinals*

I don’t think the Rams can look worse than they did last week against the Ravens. This line feels like a bit of an overcorrection after Los Angeles got embarrassed on national television, so we’ll lean into the skid and hope for the best.

Oakland Raiders (+10) over Kansas City Chiefs*

The Raiders got caught in a rough spot last week, traveling across the country to play a hungry Jets team and ultimately fly back after taking a genuinely embarrassing loss.

I don’t think they can bounce back this week against a Chiefs team coming off a bye week, but Oakland was competitive in their first contest with Kansas City this year, despite what the final score showed. Any time I’m offered double digits in a divisional game, I’m going to lean in favor of the underdog.

Los Angeles Chargers (-3) over Denver Broncos*

Philip Rivers may be playing for the future of his career this weekend. Facing off against him will be … either Brandon Allen or Drew Lock. The Broncos haven’t decided yet.

If a team is announcing on Wednesday that they are splitting practice reps while preparing for a game on Sunday, I’m going to go the other way every time.

Houston Texans* (+3) over New England Patriots

source Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Please excuse me while I make a fool of myself betting against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in primetime. It’s a stupid thing to do, and I already regret it.

That said, Brady hasn’t looked like himself lately, completing just 51% of his passes as the Patriots scored only 30 points total over the past two weeks. If DeAndre Hopkins can make a few plays, I think the Texans can steal this one.

Seattle Seahawks* (-3) over Minnesota Vikings

source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Seahawks have won seven of their last eight games. The Vikings have won six of their past seven. Safe to say, both of these teams are playing like contenders as the season enters the homestretch.

We’re betting Seattle this week because I trust Russell Wilson to make a play when it counts far more than Kirk Cousins.

Now check out where every team stands in our Week 13 power rankings…