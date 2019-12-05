NFL WEEK 14: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

caption This week we like the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, and Oakland Raiders to cover the spread on Sunday. source Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 of the NFL season was a middling one for our best bets, with our picks going a solid 8-8 against the spread.

This week, the Cowboys and Bears kick things off in Chicago on Thursday night, followed up by a full slate of games on Sunday.

Once again, we’re picking every game of the week against the spread with the hopes of making a little money.

We had a middling week of gambling in Week 13 of the NFL season, going 8-8 against the spread to sustain through a tough week and keep us in the black so far this season.

This week, we’re back at it, picking every game with hopes of making a little cash.

Take a look below at our best bets for Week 14 of the NFL season (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 8-8 OVERALL: 99-91-2

Chicago Bears* (+3) over Dallas Cowboys

It’s tough to trust either of these teams, with the Cowboys coming off of an embarrassing home loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving and the Bears barely scraping out a win against Lions undrafted rookie quarterback David Brough last week.

Thankfully, we have a trend to guide our bet this Thursday. According to the Action Network, nearly 80% of the bets and money on this game are backing the Cowboys. A road favorite with that much support in a national game is a dangerous proposition, so we’re going to take the Bears and hope Mitch Trubisky can keep it together.

Green Bay Packers* (-12.5) over Washington Redskins

Congratulations to Washington to winning two straight games, but that streak is almost certainly coming to an end this week during their trip to Green Bay.

The Packers are now in pole position in the race for the NFC North, but can’t let off the gas one bit, as they are still fending off a strong effort from the Vikings. It’s been a while since Aaron Rodgers and company have blown out an opponent in front of the home crowd. This is a great chance for them to put on a show for the Lambeau faithful.

Atlanta Falcons* (-3) over Carolina Panthers

On Tuesday, two days after an embarrassing loss to Washington that all but eliminated the Panthers from the race for the postseason, the Panthers’ front office decided to fire head coach Ron Rivera.

Since then, Panthers superstars have been only supportive of their former coach, sending him off with words of praise and encouragement. I might be overthinking this, but it’s tough to imagine a team that was just knocked out of the playoffs and lost a coach they adored getting up for a trip to Atlanta.

Detroit Lions (+12.5) over Minnesota Vikings*

The Vikings looked solid in a loss to the Seahawks on Monday, but this is too many points to be spotting a division rival in a game where the Lions would undoubtedly love to play spoiler.

David Brough was impressive in his first start for the Lions, debuting on a short week and in front of a national audience. He wasn’t a complete game-changer, but Brough could throw the ball and move the chains in the Lions offense, and this week will have literally twice as much time spent practicing with the first-team offense than he had going into his first game.

New Orleans Saints* (-2.5) over San Francisco 49ers

After a Monday night win over the Cleveland Browns back in October moved the 49ers to 4-0 on the season, cornerback Richard Sherman called out those that had doubted their undefeated start. “Don’t try to give us credit now, just stick,” Sherman said. “If you had us ranked 25, keep us ranked 25.”

San Francisco has proven themselves one of the best teams in the NFC in the weeks that followed, but after Sunday’s dramatic loss to the Ravens, they are still stuck in a wild card spot despite their 10-2 record.

Both losses have come at the hands of a last-second, game-winning field goal, and this Sunday, I think Saints kicker Will Lutz hits another one.

Indianapolis Colts (+3) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

The Colts have lost four of their past five games, but they’re still alive with an outside shot at stealing a wild card spot in the AFC if they can find a spark and get back on a run through the final four games of the season.

Despite the Buccaneers’ recent run of success, Indianapolis has more to play for right now.

Cleveland Browns* (-8.5) over Cincinnati Bengals

There’s plenty of reasons to be wary of betting the Browns in this spot.

Cleveland had been banking on a run through the second half of the season to vault them into the AFC playoff picture, but their loss to the Steelers last week made playing into the postseason a doubtful outcome this year. Baker Mayfield is dealing with a hand injury, and despite his insistence that “Mama didn’t raise no wuss,” it never feels great betting on a quarterback that’s not firing at full force. Further, this is a divisional game against a Bengals team that just got its first taste of victory on the season and might be hungry for more.

And yet, we’re still backing the Browns. There’s too much firepower on this offense to ignore. While Cincinnati has been playing tough in recent weeks, I have a tough time imagining how their defense will be able to account for Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, and Kareem Hunt running routes together.

New York Jets* (-5) over Miami Dolphins

This is an Adam Gase revenge game.

I’ve got a feeling that the Jets head coach will pull out all the stops to defeat his former team, and seeing as the Dolphins already used what has to be the best trick play in their playbook last week against the Eagles, I’m not sure how they will be able to answer.

Denver Broncos (+9.5) over Houston Texans*

Drew Lock looked capable during his debut last week for the Broncos, leading Denver to a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Texans are a far tougher test, this feels like a possible hangover game for Houston, who is coming off of a big win over the Patriots in Week 13. I don’t think the Broncos have the horses to win this game, but they can keep it close enough to cover.

Buffalo Bills* (+5.5) over Baltimore Ravens

I promised myself I wouldn’t bet against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens again after their Week 9 win over the Patriots, but lo and behold here I am.

I still don’t believe in the Bills – I think their record is fraudulent and that better teams should expose them through these final four games and the postseason. But last week, that logic burned me, with Buffalo outplaying the Cowboys in all three phases of the game while cruising to a Thanksgiving victory over America’s team.

Now they’re back home and facing the hottest team in football. The Ravens don’t especially need this win with games against the Jets and Browns coming next and their spot in the playoffs already all but locked up. Forgive the cliché, but I think the Bills want it more.

Los Angeles Chargers (-3) over Jacksonville Jaguars*

This is a great game to skip on your betting slip this week, as both teams are impossible to figure out. The Chargers are 4-8 but sport a positive point differential, with all eight of their losses coming by seven points or less. The Jaguars have lost four straight and are now dealing with a brewing quarterback controversy on the heels of Nick Foles’ benching.

I’ll back the Chargers because it feels like they have to win one of these games eventually, but I don’t feel great about it.

Oakland Raiders* (+3) over Tennessee Titans

The Raiders only have two games left in Oakland before leaving for Las Vegas, and I think head coach Jon Gruden and his players are going to stop at nothing to leave the Black Hole on a high note.

The Titans are lowkey one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, with Derrick Henry averaging an unfathomable 165 yards rushing over his last three games, but that streak has to cool off at some point…right?

Kansas City Chiefs (+3) over New England Patriots

Patrick Mahomes is 0-2 in his career so far against Tom Brady and the Patriots, with both losses coming dramatically.

In Week 6 last year, the Chiefs were bested by a field goal as time expired in Foxborough. When the teams met for a rematch in the AFC Championship, Mahomes managed a miraculous last-second drive to set up a game-tying field goal and send the game to overtime. However, he was then forced to watch from the sideline as Brady drove the field to end the game with a touchdown on the opening possession of the extra period.

Simply put, these games have been close – even if Mahomes can’t win this game, the idea of him getting blown out by this version of the Patriots is tough to fathom.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) over Arizona Cardinals*

Another game I would pass on betting in favor of just enjoying Chiefs-Patriots during the late-afternoon games. Since I have to take a side, I’ll back the Steelers because they still are playing for a postseason spot while the Cardinals are already planning for next year. That said, Arizona has looked strong in recent weeks and should be a fun team to watch in 2020.

Los Angeles Rams* (+0.5) over Seattle Seahawks

These two teams met in Week 5 when the Rams missed a potential game-winning 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to lose 30-29.

This should be an all-in game for Los Angeles, as another loss would be a substantial blow to their playoff chances. I think they find a way to win.

New York Giants (+9.5) over Philadelphia Eagles*

With Daniel Jones dealing with an injury, Eli Manning is set to start this game for the Giants – his first start since Week 2 of the season.

Manning’s future is uncertain, with retirement, a team change, or another year as Jones’ backup all options on the table. But regardless of what his future holds, an upset win over a floundering Eagles team would be quite the curtain call.

As a Philadelphia fan, I’m well-practiced in imagining the worst, only to see those imaginations exceeded by a cruel reality. The Giants have a shot to end our playoff hopes at home on national television. I don’t know how it can get worse, but I’m confident Manning will find a way.