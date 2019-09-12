NFL WEEK 2: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

With one week officially in the books and another set to kick off, the 2019 NFL season is underway.

The Panthers and Buccaneers kick off the action in Carolina on Thursday night, followed up by a full slate of games on Sunday.

Once again, we’re picking every game of the week against the spread with the hopes of making a little money.

Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books, giving gamblers their first bits of real data towards figuring out just how to profit off the league this year.

Back the Patriots no matter what? Buy the hype on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens? Bettors will answer these questions each in their own way.

With Week 2 action fast approaching, we’re once again picking every game on the schedule against the spread.

Take a look below at our best bets against the spread for Week 2 of the NFL season (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 7-9 OVERALL: 7-9

Carolina Panthers* (-7) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This is a lot of points for a divisional game, but the Carolina Panthers looked strong last week in a loss to the Rams, with Christian McCaffrey going off for 209 total yards and two scores.

Teams playing in Thursday night games lean on their run game, and sometimes these mid-week affairs can get out of hand fast. Let’s hope the Panthers can start hot and cruise to a double-digit victory.

Detroit Lions* (+2.5) over Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday’s tie with the Arizona Cardinals certainly felt like a loss to Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions. Look for them to try and erase that bad taste from their mouths with a win against a beat-up Los Angeles Chargers team.

The Chargers will be without tight end Hunter Henry and wide receiver Mike Williams. With running back Melvin Gordon still holding out, even more of the offensive responsibilities will fall on the shoulders of Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson.

Los Angeles is strong, but between a roster decimated by injuries and their cross-country trip to play in Detroit, it feels like they come out somewhat groggy in this game.

Indianapolis Colts (+3) over Tennessee Titans*

Jacoby Brissett played about as well as Colts fans could have hoped for stepping into the shoes of recently retired quarterback Andrew Luck, completing 21 of 27 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Marlon Mack looked like an absolute stud, rushing for 174 yards and a score.

The Titans are riding high after a blowout win over the Browns and could get caught sleeping at home.

Dallas Cowboys (-5.5) over Washington Redskins*

The Washington Redskins are going to have a tough time bouncing back after blowing a 17-0 lead to the Philadelphia Eagles in their season opener. While they looked strong through the first half, the collapse has to be a brutal blow to their morale.

Meanwhile, Dallas put on a show on offense against the Giants in Week 1 and should be able to keep the fireworks coming against another divisional foe.

Green Bay Packers* (-3) over Minnesota Vikings

The Packers offense was dreadful in Week 1, but there’s a reason to believe they can get their act together for what should prove to be a huge NFC North showdown.

Green Bay hasn’t beaten Minnesota since 2016. At home at Lambeau field, they get their vengeance.

Pittsburgh Steelers* (-4) over Seattle Seahawks

The Steelers can’t possibly be as bad as they looked on Sunday against the Patriots, managing just three points and looking wholly uninspired throughout the contest.

Head coach Mike Tomlin always seems to find a way to get this team to 10 wins, and the Seattle team coming to town this week had to pull out every trick in the playbook to get past what is expected to be a lowly Bengals team to open the year.

With wide receiver Tyler Lockett listed as questionable after not practicing on Wednesday, Russell Wilson might be missing one of his most important weapons on Sunday, and this Steelers team shouldn’t be as easy to storm back against as Cincinnati was last week.

Arizona Cardinals (+13.5) over Baltimore Ravens*

This line was inflated by the Ravens blowout win over the Miami Dolphins last week. Baltimore may be the third-best team in the AFC, but it still feels like this line would have maxed out at 10 had it been listed a week ago.

Admittedly, rookie quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona offense did not look right through three-quarters of action last week, but something seemed to click through the fourth quarter and overtime for the young signal-caller.

If Murray can find that gear from the opening kickoff this week, the Cardinals should be able to do enough to keep this game within the number.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+9) over Houston Texans*

After an untimely injury knocked quarterback Nick Foles out of the game, Jaguars rookie Gardner Minshew took over the reins of the Jacksonville offense and performed admirably against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 40-26 loss on Sunday.

Minshew looked confident under center for the Jaguars, and while they failed to stop the high-powered offense of the Chiefs, the Jacksonville defense is still not to be doubted.

This line is a few points too long, so we’re backing the dog.

Buffalo Bills (-1.5) over New York Giants*

I wouldn’t bet this game if I were you, but since I must pick every game on the slate, I’ll back the Bills to get their second straight win at MetLife Stadium and declare themselves as conquerors of New York.

San Francisco 49ers (+1.5) over Cincinnati Bengals*

Again, there are better games to put your money on than this one – why spend time fretting over this game when an NFC Championship rematch is looming just a few short hours away?

I’m picking the 49ers because Jimmy Garoppolo has to have a big game at some point and who knows it could be this week.

New England Patriots (-19) over Miami Dolphins*

This is one of the tougher picks I have ever seen in my days as an NFL gambler.

In normal circumstances, I’ll jump at the chance to take an NFL team getting more than two touchdowns, and at home, in Miami, in September, this should be a slam dunk. Bill Belichick is a historically good coach against the spread, but his annual trip to play the Dolphins on the road has proved tougher than expected in the past. Looking at the numbers, there’s so much to like about Miami.

And yet.

The Dolphins appear to be going through an open revolt right now, with the team’s 59-10 thwacking at the hands of the Ravens last week prompting reports that multiple players had asked to be traded to avoid what appears to be the most blatant tank job the league has ever seen.

This line is an overreaction to Week 1, but given the situation in the Dolphins locker room, I’ll be fading Miami every week until they prove they can keep a game close.

Oakland Raiders* (+7.5) over Kansas City Chiefs

No A.B.? No problem.

The Raiders looked solid in their 2019 debut on Monday, with a rowdy crowd making things difficult for the visiting Broncos.

I’m not saying Oakland takes down the Chiefs this week, but as sharp as Derek Carr looked in Week 1, they should be able to put up enough points to keep the pressure on Kansas City.

Denver Broncos* (+2.5) over Chicago Bears

The Denver Broncos have won 14 straight home games in September dating back to 2012.

The Bears are the better team, and this line is too short, but when a trend this strong presents itself, you bet it and move on.

New Orleans Saints (+2.5) over Los Angeles Rams*

This should be the game of the week, as both offenses are capable of putting up an impressive performance. There’s plenty of ways to play this game, but after Monday night’s last-second comeback against the Texans, it feels like New Orleans is not a team to bet against.

Drew Brees and the Saints get revenge for the pass interference call that wasn’t that cost New Orleans a Super Bowl appearance last season.

Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) over Atlanta Falcons

I can’t remember the last time this Atlanta Falcons team has impressed me. There’s a ton of talent across the roster, but all I can remember is lackluster performances and disappointing plays in big spots – not to mention, a good amount of money lost betting on them.

Philadelphia took two quarters to get going in their season opener, but when they got up to speed, they looked like one of the dominant forces in the NFC.

Cleveland Browns (-5) over New York Jets*

The Jets will be playing without starting quarterback Sam Darnold, meaning backup Trevor Siemien will step up to run the New York offense.

Against him will be a Browns team that just got embarrassed at home and will be looking to take out their anger on whatever team lines up opposite them.

Baker Mayfield has the breakout game everyone thought was coming last week as the Browns run away with this one.

