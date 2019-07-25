A bunch of NFL players are not happy about their ratings in ‘Madden 20’ — see their reactions

source “Madden NFL 20″/EA Sports

Every year “Madden” rates more than 3,000 NFL players based on more than 50 different attributes.

While “Madden” ratings adjusters describe the process as a delicate science, many NFL players dispute their rankings.

Dozens of players and NFL teams have begun sharing their reactions to this year’s “Madden” ratings on social media, with a hilarious mix of responses.

“Madden 20” is the most popular football game on the planet, and with each new season fans are eager to see how much their favorite teams and players have improved since last year. As the top football simulation game, “Madden” offers ratings for more than 3,000 NFL players before the teams take their first preseason snaps – each player is judged on more than 50 specific attributes that go beyond the most detailed media scouting reports.

But while “Madden” ratings adjusters describe their process as an thorough science, fans and professional players alike frequently dispute them. The NFL is now filled with a generation of players who grew up playing “Madden,” which makes the disputes all the more fierce at the start of each new season.

This year, Madden’s ratings adjusters said overall player ratings have been decreased across the board to make the game more realistic and separate superstars from average players. The results have left many players upset with their ratings in “Madden 20,” leading some to campaign for a higher score on social media, while others have chosen to take their concerns directly to the “Madden” development team.

Let’s dive in:

While some players have asked EA’s staff to give them a slight boost, San Diego Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen said he’s giving up on the game after seeing his ratings this year. Allen was rated an 89 overall, placing him among the league’s top 15 wideouts. However, Allen disputed a number of his specific attributes, including his speed and strength.

So @Keenan13Allen is boycotting Madden 20 this year after seeing his ratings ????

pic.twitter.com/FuDYyIrXpN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 15, 2019

All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was one of four players to receive a 99 overall rating, the highest possible score for a “Madden” player. He explained that being among the best players in the video game would mean more to his kids than making the NFL All-Pro team, which he accomplished during the past two seasons.

While most players are complaining about their @EAMaddenNFL rating, @DeAndreHopkins is doing just fine with a 99 ???? pic.twitter.com/Pf1VTzjgZX — E:60 (@E60) July 16, 2019

Several NFL teams captured their player’s reactions when their “Madden” ratings were revealed, leading to a fun mix of responses. Players for the Jets, Falcons, Eagles, Bucs, Browns, Bears and more were asked to guess each others ratings and rate their own skills.

“Madden I been playing this game since 2001, since 2001 I’ve been playing this damn game. If you disrespect me, we’re going to have some issues,” Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks said before finding out about his 87 rating.

Even Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who’s 96 overall rating ranks second among quarterbacks, got in on the fun to try and get a better speed rating in this year’s “Madden.”

Submitting new evidence to be considered for my @MaddenNFL speed rating. You can’t photoshop a video. pic.twitter.com/6h02i6oRqR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 15, 2019

A recent TV special and inside report from ESPN explained how the team at Electronic Arts decides on the “Madden” ratings, and also offered a look at how players respond to their results.

This is the one team that NFL players can't beat ????@E60 goes behind the scenes with The Madden Ratings Adjuster Program. pic.twitter.com/y2cwZrEzcl — ESPN (@espn) July 21, 2019

“Madden NFL 20” will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 2. You can get access to the game three days early by joining EA’s Origin Access Premier or by pre-ordering the $80 Superstar Edition.