Here’s how the NFL playoff picture is shaping up with 2 weeks left

There are only two regular season games left in the NFL.

With the playoffs approaching, we took a look at who is in the playoffs and who is still competing for a spot in both conferences.

Heading into Week 16, the playoff picture is clearing up, but there is still a lot at stake. In the AFC, there are four teams locked in, but two division titles up for grabs, and one Wild Card spot.

In the NFC, four teams have locked up playoff spots, but three divisions are still up for grabs, with the losers of those races affecting the Wild Card seeding in a tight conference.

With two games remaining, we took a look at the playoff picture in both conferences, with the remaining scenarios in play, and playoff odds from 538. See where the remaining teams in the playoff race stand today.

AFC: Four teams have clinched, five are still fighting for spots.

1. Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens have clinched the AFC North.

Remaining opponents: @Cleveland, vs. Pittsburgh

@Cleveland, vs. Pittsburgh 538 playoff odds: 100%

2. New England Patriots: The Patriots have clinched a playoff berth. They can win the AFC East by beating the Bills in Week 15.

Remaining opponents: vs. Buffalo, vs. Miami

vs. Buffalo, vs. Miami 538 playoff odds: 100%

3. Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs have clinched the AFC West. They could earn a first-round bye if they win their last two games and the Patriots and Bills both lose one game.

Remaining opponents: @Chicago, vs. Los Angeles Chargers

@Chicago, vs. Los Angeles Chargers 538 playoff odds: 100%

4. Houston Texans: The Texans lead the AFC South, but have not clinched the division or a playoff berth. They can secure the division and a playoff spot with one more win and a Titans loss. If they finish with the same record and split their season series, the tie will be broken by division record.

Remaining opponents: @Tampa Bay, vs. Tennessee

@Tampa Bay, vs. Tennessee 538 playoff odds: >99%

5. Buffalo Bills: The Bills have clinched a playoff spot, but not a first-round bye or the AFC East. They could clinch the division by winning their final two games, which would include a Patriots loss.

Remaining opponents: @New England, vs. New York Jets

@New England, vs. New York Jets 538 playoff odds: 100%

6. Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers have not clinched a playoff spot. They are currently ahead of the Titans because of conference record. The Steelers cannot clinch in Week 16.

Remaining opponents: @New York Jets, @Baltimore

@New York Jets, @Baltimore 538 playoff odds: 42%

7. Tennessee Titans: The Titans are on the outside looking in. The Titans cannot clinch a playoff seed in Week 16.

Remaining schedule: vs. New Orleans, @Houston

vs. New Orleans, @Houston 538 playoff odds: 58%

8. Cleveland Browns: The Browns would have to win out and hope the Titans and Steelers lose out to make the playoffs.

Remaining schedule: vs. Baltimore, @Cincinnati

vs. Baltimore, @Cincinnati 538 playoff odds: <1%

9. Oakland Raiders: The Raiders would have to win out and hope the Browns, Titans, and Steelers all lose out to make the playoffs.

Remaining schedule: @Los Angeles Chargers, @Denver

@Los Angeles Chargers, @Denver 538 playoff odds: <1%

NFC: Four teams have clinched, four are still fighting for spots.

1. Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks have clinched a playoff berth. They are ahead of the Packers based on common games record and ahead of the Saints based on conference record. They are ahead of the 49ers based on head-to-head record.

Remaining opponents: vs. Arizona, vs. San Francisco

vs. Arizona, vs. San Francisco 538 playoff odds: 100%

2. Green Bay Packers: The Packers have clinched a playoff berth. They are ahead of the Saints based on conference record. They can clinch the NFC North with a win over the Vikings in Week 15.

Remaining opponents: @Minnesota, @Detroit

@Minnesota, @Detroit 538 playoff odds: 100%

3. New Orleans Saints: The Saints have clinched the NFC South. Their seed will come down to conference record and what happens around them.

Remaining opponents: @Tennessee, @Carolina

@Tennessee, @Carolina 538 playoff odds: 100%

4. Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys lead the NFC East, but have not clinched the division or a playoff spot. Dallas could clinch the division and a playoff spot with a win over the Eagles in Week 16.

Remaining opponents: @Philadelphia, vs. Washington

@Philadelphia, vs. Washington 538 playoff odds: 57%

5. San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers have clinched a playoff spot. They are behind Seattle because of head-to-head record. The Niners could clinch the NFC West by winning out, including beating Seattle in Week 17.

Remaining opponents: vs. Los Angeles Rams, @Seattle

vs. Los Angeles Rams, @Seattle 538 playoff odds: 100%

6. Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings have not yet clinched a playoff seed. They can clinch a playoff spot with a win in Week 16 and a Rams loss.

Remaining opponents: vs. Green Bay, vs. Chicago

vs. Green Bay, vs. Chicago 538 playoff odds: 97%

7. Los Angeles Rams: The Rams are on the outside looking in. The Rams must win out while hoping the Vikings lose out.

Remaining opponents: @San Francisco, vs. Arizona

@San Francisco, vs. Arizona 538 playoff odds: 3%

8. Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles trail the Cowboys in the NFC East because of head-to-head record. The Eagles must win-out to win the division and make the playoffs.