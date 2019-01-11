NFL PLAYOFFS: Our 12 best bets for this weekend’s NFL action

Every week of the NFL postseason we’re writing up our favorite bets against the spread and player propositions.

This weekend, we’re backing Nick Foles and the Eagles to keep things close with the Saints, and Chargers to take down the Patriots in New England.

We’re also betting receivers T.Y. Hilton and Alshon Jeffrey have big days for their respective teams.

The NFL playoffs are in full swing, as this weekend’s action will bring the field down to just four teams competing to lift the Lombardi Trophy at the end of Super Bowl LIII. There are only seven games left to be played before a champion is crowned, so we’re sneaking in a few final bets while we still can, picking every game against the spread as well as putting a little money down on our favorite prop bets of the weekend. Take a look below at our best bets for the coming weekend in NFL action.

Last week: -$135 Overall: -$135

Indianapolis Colts (+5.5) over Kansas City Chiefs*

According to John Ewing of The Action Network, the Chiefs are 0-9 at home against the spread in the postseason since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

With Andrew Luck and the Colts arguably the hottest team in the NFL, there is no reason to think the trend ends this year.

Bet $110 to win $100

T.Y. Hilton longest reception Over 32.5 yards

T.Y. Hilton has had a reception of at least 34 yards in 10 of his past 11 games. Simply put, he’s a big play machine, and with this game looking like a potential shootout, Hilton’s a good bet to break free at least once.

Bet $57.50 to win $50

Tyreek Hill (+700) and T.Y. Hilton (+900) to score first touchdown

source Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

This is just a hunch, but the odds feel pretty good. Whichever team gets the ball first, it feels like they’ll take a shot downfield early to try and get things going, and neither team’s secondary is anything too special.

Bet $20 each to win $140 or $180

Los Angeles Rams* (-7) over Dallas Cowboys

source Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Rams learned the hard way last year that a brilliant regular season is all for naught if you can’t take care of business at home in the playoffs.

After having last season’s campaign cut short by the Falcons, expect Sean McVay to have the Rams fully prepared this week against the Cowboys.

Bet $110 to win $100

Todd Gurley’s longest rush Over 19.5 yards

source Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

We haven’t seen Todd Gurley in a few games, but he’s reportedly 100% heading into Saturday’s game. If he’s on fresh legs, that gives the Rams all the more reason to ride him against the Cowboys.

Gurley is a strong enough runner that I’m confident he can break free once or twice over the course of 60 minutes, especially if the Rams start nursing a lead.

Bet $55 to win $50

Todd Gurley and Ezekiel Eliott BOTH score a touchdown (+140)

source Ezra Shaw/Getty

Both running backs are the centerpieces of their teams, and you can get slightly positive odds if you pair them together to both score a touchdown.

Bet $50 to win $70

Los Angeles Chargers (+4) over New England Patriots*

source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

I know betting against New England is a loser’s proposition, but it’s tough to see where on the field the Patriots are decidedly better than the Chargers.

Los Angeles should have the advantage on offense, defense, and special teams, and while games in Foxboro are never fun, the Chargers have been road warriors all season, with only one loss all year away from home.

Bet $110 to win $100

Mike Williams Over 3 receptions

source Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Mike Williams had at least three receptions in six of the Chargers final seven regular season games.

While he missed the mark last week, the Patriots defense is far less imposing than that of the Ravens, and the Chargers will be looking to the deep option a lot.

Bet $60 to win $50

Tom Brady Over 267.5 passing yards

source Mark Brown/Getty Images

Tom Brady hasn’t thrown for less than 267 yards in a playoff game since 2014, meaning he’s cleared the mark in nine straight postseason starts.

Even if the Patriots haven’t had the best year, betting against Brady’s arm in the playoffs feels like a mistake.

Bet $57.50 to win $50

Philadelphia Eagles (+8) over New Orleans Saints*

source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Eagles got walloped the first time they met the Saints this season, but it’s impossible to bet against Nick Foles right now. Go Birds.

Bet $110 to win $100

Eagles Over 9.5 first half points

source Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Eagles offense won’t have the option of a slow start against the Saints if they have any hope of beating New Orleans, so while Foles didn’t turn on his magic until late last week, I’m going to bet he gets hot right out of the gate on Sunday.

Bet $60 to win $50

Alshon Jeffrey longest reception Over 19.5 yards

source Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Alshon Jeffrey has had a reception of at least 19 yards in every game since Foles took over at quarterback. He’s Foles’ favorite target and is sure to get a look when the Eagles are in need of a long conversion.

Bet $57.50 to win $50

