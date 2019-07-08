NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand heading into training camp

The NFL season is around the corner.

This coming season looks wide open and without a clear-cut favorite.

Here’s where all 32 teams stand heading into training camp.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The NFL season is just around the corner.

Heading into training camps, this may be one of the most open NFL seasons in recent memory. There doesn’t appear to be any clear-cut favorites. The New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs will be in the running again, while the New England Patriots appear vulnerable.

Meanwhile, lovable losers like Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Oakland Raiders all swung big offseason moves to try to fight their way into the playoff picture.

With training camps not far away, here’s where all 32 teams stand in the offseason.

32. Miami Dolphins

2018 record: 7-9

Biggest additions: Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB), Josh Rosen (QB) Dwayne Allen (TE), Eric Rowe (CB), Christian Wilkins (DT)

Biggest losses: Cameron Wake (DE), Danny Amendola (WR), Frank Gore (RB), Ja’Wuan James (RT)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 150/1

One thing to know: Former Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores will have his work cut out for him as head coach of the Dolphins. While Miami is a longshot to contend this year, the coming quarterback battle between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen should be one to watch.

31. Washington Redskins

2018 record: 7-9

Biggest additions: Case Keenum (QB), Landon Collins (S), Dwayne Haskins (QB)

Biggest losses: Preston Smith (LB), Jamison Crowder (WR), HaHa Clinton-Dix (S)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 66/1

One thing to know: Washington appears stuck between rebuilding (the drafting of Haskins, letting a few big-name players leave in free agency) and trying to remain competitive (trading for Keenum, spending big on Collins). Ultimately, they may not be leaning enough in either direction to get anything done.

30. New York Giants

2018 record: 5-11

Biggest additions: Daniel Jones (QB), Dexter Lawrence (DT), Deandre Baker (CB), Golden Tate (WR)

Biggest losses: Landon Collins (S), Jamon Brown (G), B.W. Webb (CB)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 75/1

One thing to know: After passing on a first-round quarterback at last year’s draft in favor of starting Eli Manning, this year the Giants invested in the future, selecting Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick. Should the Giants struggle early in the season again, the pressure will be on the New York front office to make a switch.

29. Cincinnati Bengals

2018 record: 6-10

Biggest additions: John Miller (G), B.W. Webb (CB), Jonah Williams (G)

Biggest losses: Tyler Kroft (TE), Vontaze Burfict (LB), Adam Jones (CB)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 125/1

One thing to know: Andy Dalton’s injury derailed the Bengals last season. While Dalton should be back and healthy, there are major questions about the offensive line with rookie Jonah Williams injuring his shoulder this offseason.

28. Buffalo Bills

2018 record: 6-10

Biggest additions: Mitch Morse (C), Cole Beasley (WR), John Brown (WR), Tyler Kroft (TE), Ed Oliver (DT)

Biggest losses: John Miller (G), Charles Clay (TE), Taiwan Jones (RB)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 100/1

One thing to know: Josh Allen made some impressive plays in his rookie season, showing off his cannon of an arm and making a somewhat unexpected impact with his legs as a rusher. With a slew of new weapons to target this year, the Bills could begin to develop into an interesting offense to watch.

27. Denver Broncos

2018 record: 6-10

Biggest additions: Joe Flacco (QB), Kareem Jackson (CB), Bryce Callahan (CB), Jeff Heuerman (TE), Noah Fant (TE), Drew Lock (QB)

Biggest losses: Ja’Waun James (OT), Matt Paradis ( C), Billy Turner (G), Brandon Marshall (LB), Case Keenum (QB)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 70/1

One thing to know: The Broncos continued their quarterback turnstile, bringing in Joe Flacco and drafting Drew Lock. They also lost several offensive linemen, which may not be good news for the oft-injured Flacco.

26. Arizona Cardinals

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

2018 record: 3-13

Biggest additions: Kyler Murray (QB), Byron Murphy (CB), Hakeem Butler (WR), Jordan Hicks (LB), Terrell Suggs (LB)

Biggest losses: Antoine Bethea (S), Markus Golden (DE), Mike Glennon (QB), J.J. Nelson (WR)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 100/1

One thing to know: First-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be handing the reigns over to Kyler Murray from the start, marking the beginning of a new era for the Cardinals. But with the dominant Rams and potentially ascendant 49ers fighting atop the NFC West, it might be a few years until their system takes the division.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2018 record: 5-11

Biggest additions: Ndamukong Suh (DT), Devin White (LB)

Biggest losses: Kwon Alexander (LB), Gerald McCoy (DT), Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB), Adam Humphries (WR)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 66/1

One thing to know: The Bucs brought in Bruce Arians, whose main job will be turning things around for Jameis Winston. Barring a few players having breakout seasons, it’s hard to see how the Bucs could compete in the talented NFC South.

24. Detroit Lions

2018 record: 6-10

Biggest additions: Trey Flowers (DE), Justin Coleman (CB), Jesse James (TE), Danny Amendola (WR), C.J. Anderson (RB), Jermaine Kearse (WR), T.J. Hockenson (TE), Jahlani Tavai (LB)

Biggest losses: Ezekiel Ansah (DE), Nevin Lawson (CB), Luke Willson (TE), Bruce Ellington (WR)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 80/1

One thing to know: The Detroit Lions were one of the biggest spenders in the offseason, making several investments on both sides of the ball. Whether it will be enough for head coach Matt Patricia to turn the team into contenders in a crowded NFC North remains to be seen.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars

2018 record: 5-11

Biggest additions: Nick Foles (QB), A.J. Cann (G), Geoff Swaim (TE), Chris Conley (WR), Josh Allen (LB)

Biggest losses: Malik Jackson (DT), Tashaun Gipson (S), Blake Bortles (QB), T.J Yeldon (RB), Donte Moncrief (WR)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 40/1

One thing to know: The Jaguars paid big to land Nick Foles, hoping he can do more than just replace Blake Bortles. The Jaguars lost some key contributors on defense while others are up for new contracts, making the possibility of combustion high. Then again, if everything clicks, perhaps the Jaguars could resemble the 2017 team that made the AFC Championship.

22. San Francisco 49ers

2018 record: 4-12

Biggest additions: Nick Bosa (DE), Deebo Samuel (WR), Kwon Alexander (LB), Tevin Coleman (RB), Jordan Matthews (WR)

Biggest losses: Bradley Pinion (P), Cassius Marsh (LB)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 35/1

One thing to know: Jimmy Garoppolo played just three games for the 49ers in 2018 before an ACL tear sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Now in his third year in San Francisco, expectations on the former Patriots backup will be high.

21. New York Jets

2018 record: 4-12

Biggest additions: Le’Veon Bell (RB), C.J. Mosley (LB), Jamison Crowder (WR), Kelechi Osemele (OT), Quinnen Williams (DT)

Biggest losses: Isaiah Crowell (RB), James Carpenter (G), Spencer Long (C)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 70/1

One thing to know: The Jets are following the hottest trend in team-building: signing expensive veterans to surround Sam Darnold while he’s on his rookie deal. It might be too much to expect a big leap in one season, but the Jets could find themselves in the playoff hunt this season.

20. Tennessee Titans

2018 record: 9-7

Biggest additions: Jeffery Simmons (DT), A.J. Brown (WR), Adam Humphries (WR), Cameron Wake (DE)

Biggest losses: Josh Kline (G), Luke Stocker (TE), Blaine Gabbert (QB)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 60/1

One thing to know: Marcus Mariota is in the final year of his contract, putting the pressure on for a big season from the former second overall draft pick. Should Mariota fall short of expectations, will the Titans choose to stick with him on another huge offer? Or let him walk and look to the draft for the team’s next quarterback?

19. Oakland Raiders

2018 record: 4-12

Biggest additions: Antonio Brown (WR), Trenton Brown (OT), Tyrell Williams (WR), LaMarcus Joyner (S), Vontaze Burfict (LB), Brandon Marshall (LB), Josh Jacobs (RB), Clelin Ferrell (DE)

Biggest losses: Jared Cook (TE)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 75/1

One thing to know: The Raiders were the busiest team of the offseason, adding several big names across the roster to rebound from an embarrassing 4-12 season.

18. Baltimore Ravens

2018 record: 10-6

Biggest additions: Marquise Brown (WR), Jaylon Ferguson (DE), Miles Boykin (WR), Earl Thomas (S), Mark Ingram (RB)

Biggest losses: C.J. Mosley (LB), Za’Darius Smith (LB), John Brown (WR), Terrell Suggs (LB), Ty Montgomery (RB)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 33/1

One thing to know: After a successful run at the end of last season, Lamar Jackson will enter training camp as the starting quarterback for the Ravens. With Jackson’s unique skillset and a full offseason to plan on how to use it, the Baltimore offense should be a fun one to watch.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

2018 record: 9-6-1

Biggest additions: Steven Nelson (CB), Donte Moncrief (WR)

Biggest losses: Antonio Brown (WR), Le’Veon Bell (RB)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 22/1

One thing to know: The “Killer Bs” have broken up, with Bell heading to the Jets and Brown heading to the Raiders in a trade the Steelers very clearly lost. On offense, it will be up to Juju Smith-Schuster and James Conner to carry Ben Roethlisberger and help keep the Steelers in the hunt.

16. Minnesota Vikings

2018 record: 8-7-1

Biggest additions: Anthony Barr (LB), Josh Kline (G), Dan Bailey (K), Garrett Bradbury (C), Irv Smith Jr. (TE)

Biggest losses: Sheldon Richardson (DT), Nick Easton (C), Latavius Murray (RB), Trevor Siemian (QB)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 25/1

One thing to know: The first year of the Kirk Cousins era in Minnesota didn’t go according to plan, and with the NFC North looking like one of the toughest divisions in football, it’s not clear this year will go much better. The Vikings Week 2 matchup against the Packers should be quite a showdown.

15. Green Bay Packers

2018 record: 6-9-1

Biggest additions: Za’Darius Smith (LB), Preston Smith (LB), Adrian Amos (S)

Biggest losses: Clay Matthews (LB), Randall Cobb (WR), Bashaud Breeland (CB)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 20/1

One thing to know: All eyes this season will be on Aaron Rodgers and new head coach Matt LaFluer, and whether they can rejuvenate the Packers offense. Curiously, the Packers spent big money on the defensive side in free agency, but did not do much to upgrade the talent around Rodgers on offense.

14. Carolina Panthers

2018 record: 7-9

Biggest additions: Brian Burns (LB), Greg Little (OT), Will Grier (QB), Chris Hogan (WR), Matt Paradis (C), Gerald McCoy (DT), Bruce Irvin (DE)

Biggest losses: Thomas Davis (LB), Devin Funchess (WR)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 50/1

One thing to know: With their myriad of talent on offense and a defense that is more than capable of stepping up in a big moment, the Panthers at 50/1 are one of the more intriguing bets on the board to win the Super Bowl. Cam Newton still has MVP potential if the year breaks the right way, and running back Christian McCaffery is one of the most dangerous players in the league with the ball in his hands and space to create.

13. Atlanta Falcons

2018 record: 7-9

Biggest additions: James Carpenter (G), James Brown (G), Adrian Clayborn (DE)

Biggest losses: Robert Alford (CB), Tevin Coleman (RB), Bruce Irvin (DE), Justin Bethel (CB)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 30/1

One thing to know: The Falcons were hit hard by injuries last year and they gradually fell apart. Before they did, Matt Ryan was on pace to have an MVP-level season. The Falcons turned over their coaching staff except for head coach Dan Quinn. Health and another productive season from Ryan could get them back into the playoff mix. If they miss the postseason again, there may be big changes in Atlanta.

12. Dallas Cowboys

2018 record: 10-6

Biggest additions: Trysten Hill (DT), Randall Cobb (WR)

Biggest losses: Cole Beasley (WR), Geoff Swaim (TE)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 18/1

One thing to know: Dak Prescott is another player with a ton at stake in the upcoming season. In the final year of his rookie deal, Prescott is set to get paid this year, and if he can put together a year similar to how he closed 2018, he could become one of the top-paid players in the league.

11. Seattle Seahawks

2018 record: 10-6

Biggest additions: Ezekiel Ansah (DE)

Biggest losses: Earl Thomas (S), Justin Coleman (CB), J.R. Sweezy (G)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 25/1

One thing to know: The Seahawks found success last year by playing a ground-and-pound style, which also seemed to keep Russell Wilson upright behind a still-flimsy offensive line. Other than giving Wilson the biggest contract in NFL history, the Seahawks kept a low profile this offseason, hoping to let their young players further develop.

10. Houston Texans

2018 record: 11-5

Biggest additions: Tashaun Gipson (S), A.J. McCarron, Tytus Howard (OT)

Biggest losses: Tyrann Mathieu (S), Kareem Jackson (CB), Demaryius Thomas (WR)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 28/1

One thing to know: After an 0-3 start to the 2018 season, the Texans rattled off nine straight wins to finish the season 11-5 and win the AFC South. If they can avoid the slow start that bite them last year, Houston could come out of the gate as one of the most dominant teams in the league.

9. Indianapolis Colts

2018 record: 10-6

Biggest additions: Justin Houston (DT), Pierre Desir (CB), Devin Funchess (WR), Spencer Ware (RB)

Biggest losses: none

Odds to win Super Bowl: 16/1

One thing to know: Andrew Luck’s stellar return and the surprising play of the Colts’ offensive line took them to a new level last season. Making the next jump into Super Bowl contenders will be the challenge.

8. Chicago Bears

2018 record: 12-4

Biggest additions: Buster Skrine (CB), Cordarrelle Patterson (WR), HaHa Clinton-Dix (S), David Montgomery (RB)

Biggest losses: Adrian Amos (S), Bryce Callahan (CB), Benny Cunningham (RB), Kevin White (WR)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 14/1

One thing to know: Expectations are high for the Bears after a brilliant 2018 campaign was cut short by the infamous “double-doink” in Chicago. In his third season under center, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will carry the hopes of a city on his shoulders. Right now, he’s the most popular bet in Las Vegas to win MVP, despite, or maybe because of, his 200/1 opening odds.

7. Cleveland Browns

2018 record: 7-8-1

Biggest additions: Odell Beckham Jr. (WR), Kareem Hunt (RB), Sheldon Richardson (DT)

Biggest losses: none

Odds to win Super Bowl: 15/1

One thing to know: The Browns are the buzzy team of the NFL after a surprising 2018 campaign and an offseason that included adding major star talent. A team’s growth isn’t always linear, but they’re one of the few teams who, on paper, are clearly on the rise. This year, there will be expectations for the Browns.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

2018 record: 12-4

Biggest additions: Tyrod Taylor (QB), Brandon Mebane (DT), Jerry Tillery (DT)

Biggest losses: Tyrell Williams (WR), Darius Philon (DT), Jason Verrett (CB)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 13/1

One thing to know: The Chargers remain one of the most talented all-around teams in the NFL, with Philip Rivers continuing to play as one of the top quarterbacks in the league despite turning 37 last season. If he can keep at that level, the Chargers should be considered a threat to make the Super Bowl.

5. New England Patriots

2018 record: 11-5

Biggest additions: Michael Bennett (DE), Ben Watson (TE), Dwayne Allen (TE), Mike Pennel (DE), Demaryius Thomas (WR), Jamie Collins (LB)

Biggest losses: Rob Gronkowski (TE), Trey Flowers (DE), Trenton Brown (OT) Malcolm Brown (DT)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 15/2

One thing to know: There is a real reason to be concerned about the Patriots after a second straight offseason where some of their best players have left the team. Of course, the Patriots made it work in the postseason last year en route to winning a Super Bowl, but how much longer can Tom Brady defy time and Bill Belichick out-scheme the NFL?

4. Philadelphia Eagles

2018 record: 9-7

Biggest additions: Malik Jackson (DT), Vinny Curry (DE), Andre Dillard (OT)

Biggest losses: Nick Foles (QB), Golden Tate (WR), Jordan Hicks (LB), Jordan Matthews (WR)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 17/1

One thing to know: With Nick Foles leaving the Eagles to take over the starting job in Jacksonville, the Eagles Super Bowl-winning security blanket is gone, putting the pressure on quarterback Carson Wentz to stay healthy and have a big year in Philadelphia in 2019.

3. Los Angeles Rams

2018 record: 13-3

Biggest additions: Eric Weddle (S), Clay Matthews (LB)

Biggest losses: LaMarcus Joyner (S), Rodger Saffold (G), C.J. Anderson (RB), Ndamukong Suh (DT)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 10/1

One thing to know: The Rams lost some big names in free agency but added more big names in aging, but still-effective players like Eric Weddle and Clay Matthews. One year after lighting up the league on offense, will Todd Gurley and Cooper Kupp be healthy enough to help the Rams rebound from a historically bad offensive showing in the Super Bowl?

2. Kansas City Chiefs

2018 record: 12-4

Biggest additions: Tyrann Mathieu (S), Alex Okafor (DE), Carlos Hyde (RB)

Biggest losses: Mitch Morse (C), Steven Nelson (CB), Christ Conley (WR), Spencer Ware (RB), Kareem Hunt (RB)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 17/2

One thing to know: The Chiefs dropped Kareem Hunt after a video showed him in a violent altercation with a woman at a hotel. His absence from the roster will be felt, but with Patrick Mahomes under center for his second full campaign after an MVP year in 2018, the Chiefs have more than enough firepower to keep their spot as one of the top teams in the AFC.

1. New Orleans Saints

2018 record: 13-3

Biggest additions: Nick Easton (C), Jared Cook (TE), Malcolm Brown (DT), Latavius Murray (RB)

Biggest losses: Alex Okafor (DE), Malcolm Brown (DT), Mark Ingram (RB), Ben Watson (TE)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 9/1

One thing to know: The Saints return much of the team that came within minutes of the Super Bowl (and might have made it, if not for a blown pass interference call). Two big questions: Can the defense maintain their level (11th and 8th in DVOA the last two years), and who will help Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas on offense?