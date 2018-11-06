NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 10

source Scott Halleran/Getty

It’s beginning to feel like there are too many good teams in the NFL.

Just last week, we pushed the idea that four teams stood above the rest: the L.A. Rams, the New Orleans Saints, the New England Patriots, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, several other teams are knocking on the door of the contender category. How can we overlook the 6-2 Carolina Panthers, who have won three in a row and are clicking on offense in a way we haven’t seen in recent years? What about the L.A. Chargers, who are 13-3 over their last 16 games and riding a five-game winning streak? How about the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have turned things around and won four straight?

That doesn’t even include some other teams who are putting up impressive performances when we look a little closer. The Minnesota Vikings have been considered a disappointment, but outside of one ugly, baffling loss to the Buffalo Bills, they’ve only been beaten by the Saints and Rams. That’s not so bad. Or what about the 6-3 Houston Texans, riding a six-game winning streak and on pace to win their division easily?

It’s a bit too early to expand our top four teams, but as we enter the second half of the year, there are going to be some white-knuckle playoff races.

Check out where all 32 teams stand going into Week 10 below:

32. Oakland Raiders

source Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

Record: 1-7

Last week: 32nd

Week 9 result: Lost to the 49ers, 34-3

Week 10 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: We’d say things can’t get any worse for the Raiders after losing 34-3 to the Nick Mullens-led 49ers, but Jon Gruden and Co. have surprised before.

31. Buffalo Bills

source Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Record: 2-7

Last week: 28th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Bears, 41-9

Week 10 opponent: at New York Jets

One thing to know: In a year that’s brought an offensive explosion across the league, the Bills have managed just 20 points in their past three games combined.

30. New York Giants

source Al Bello/Getty

Record: 1-7

Last week: 30th

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 10 opponent: at San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: Perhaps the main storyline for the second half of the season for the Giants will be how much leash Eli Manning has. He’s thrown just eight touchdowns in eight games.

29. Cleveland Browns

source Jason Miller/Getty Images

Record: 2-6-1

Last week: 29th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 37-21

Week 10 opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: One of the clearest examples of the Browns’ incompetence so far this season – they the league in turnover margin at +11, but still only have two wins. Only one other team with a positive turnover margin has a losing record.

28. New York Jets

source Michael Reaves/Getty

Record: 3-6

Last week: 26th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Dolphins, 13-6

Week 10 opponent: vs. Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: Things are reaching a boiling point for the Jets. After a 13-6 loss to the Dolphins, multiple players called for changes to the team and culture.

27. Arizona Cardinals

source Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Record: 2-6

Last week: 27th

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 10 opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: The Cardinals have two wins on the season, both of which came against the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately for Arizona, they won’t get to play the Niners again until next year.

26. San Francisco 49ers

source Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Record: 2-7

Last week: 31st

Week 9 result: Beat the Raiders, 34-3

Week 10 opponent: vs. New York Giants

One thing to know: Head coach Kyle Shanahan wouldn’t commit either way, but Nick Mullens’ surprising 262-yard, 3-touchdown performance vs. the Raiders should be enough to earn him a second start.

25. Denver Broncos

source Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Record: 3-6

Last week: 24th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Texans, 19-17

Week 10 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Denver Broncos looked ready to stop the Houston Texans hot streak, but Brandon McManus’ potential game-winner went wide as time expired. Unless the Broncos can pull off a massive turnaround during their bye week, they’re most likely playing for next year.

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

source Jonathan Bachman/Getty

Record: 3-5

Last week: 25th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Panthers, 42-28

Week 10 opponent: vs. Washington Redskins

One thing to know: A lot of ink has been spilled on the Ryan Fitzpatrick-Jameis Winston quarterback battle in Tampa Bay, the but the bigger issue is the team’s defense. They’ve given up 191 points in their five losses this season, or 38.2 points per game.

23. Detroit Lions

source Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Record: 3-5

Last week: 21st

Week 9 result: Lost to the Vikings, 24-9

Week 10 opponent: at Chicago Bears

One thing to know: Due to a scheduling quirk, the Lions are set to play the Chicago Bears twice in 11 days. They’ll likely need to win both matchups to claw their way back into contention in the NFC North.

22. Indianapolis Colts

source Robert Reiners/Getty

Record: 3-5

Last week: 20th

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 10 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: Andrew Luck’s hot streak, a run game based on breakout running back Marlon Mack, and an easy schedule give the Colts a chance at a playoff spot. They face only one opponent that currently has a record above .500 the rest of the way.

21. Dallas Cowboys

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Record: 3-5

Last week: 22nd

Week 9 result: Lost to the Titans, 28-14

Week 10 opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: Amari Cooper looked solid in his first game with the Cowboys, but Dallas still couldn’t come out with the victory at home on Monday night. Jerry Jones said head coach Jason Garrett’s job is safe, but some are starting to wonder if his time is running out.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

source Brett Carlsen/Getty

Record: 3-5

Last week: 17th

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 10 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: CBS’s Jason La Canfora reported this week that the Jaguars turned down the chance to trade for Teddy Bridgewater earlier this season. Given Blake Bortles’ regression, would Bridgewater be enough to change where the Jags currently stand?

19. Tennessee Titans

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Record: 4-4

Last week: 19th

Week 9 result: Beat the Cowboys, 28-14

Week 10 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

One thing to know: Head coach Mike Vrabel will get his first crack at his former team next week as the Patriots head to Tennessee.

18. Baltimore Ravens

source Mark Brown/Getty

Record: 4-5

Last week: 15th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Steelers, 23-16

Week 10 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Ravens have lost three straight, and while John Harbaugh said the team will stick with Joe Flacco (who has been okay) for now, he did say this about rookie Lamar Jackson: “At some point in time, this guy [Jackson] is a quarterback … He’s getting better as an NFL quarterback all the time.”

17. Miami Dolphins

source Mark Brown/Getty Images

Record: 5-4

Last week: 23rd

Week 9 result: Beat the Jets, 13-6

Week 10 opponent: at Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: Frank Gore moved to 6th all-time in yards from scrimmage on Sunday, accumulating 18,204 total yards in his career to pass Barry Sanders. LaDainian Tomlinson is next on the list.

16. Seattle Seahawks

source Naomi Baker/Getty

Record: 4-4

Last week: 16th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Chargers, 25-17

Week 10 opponent: at Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: David Moore’s dropped pass in the end zone to seal a loss to the Seahawks in Week 9 could prove costly. Instead of being 5-3, the Seahawks are now 4-4, heading into a stretch where they play the Rams, Packers, Panthers, Vikings, and Chiefs over five of their next seven games.

15. Green Bay Packers

source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Record: 3-4-1

Last week: 11th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Patriots, 31-17

Week 10 opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: The Packers have lost two straight, and now have little room for error the rest of the season if they want to contend for the NFC North. A matchup against the Dolphins should be a good opportunity to get their season back on track.

14. Cincinnati Bengals

source Andy Lyon/Getty

Record: 5-3

Last week: 12th

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 10 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: The Bengals’ offense took a recent hit, with A.J. Green likely to miss a few weeks with a foot injury. Green has 687 yards and 6 touchdowns this season.

13. Philadelphia Eagles

source Kate McShane/Getty Images

Record: 4-4

Last week: 14th

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 10 opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: The Eagles trading for Golden Tate indicated that they still have a Super Bowl repeat on their minds. Philadelphia will need a strong second half of the season to do it.

12. Washington Redskins

source Elsa/Getty

Record: 5-3

Last week: 9th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Falcons, 38-14

Week 10 opponent: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: Brutal news for the NFC East-leading Redskins, as they lost three offensive linemen to season-ending injuries in Week 9. That’s not good for an already-middling offense.

11. Atlanta Falcons

source Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Record: 4-4

Last week: 18th

Week 9 result: Beat the Redskins, 38-14

Week 10 opponent: at Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: After a dismal start to the season, the Atlanta Falcons have now won three straight and find themselves right back in the playoff picture. Still, they’ll have to be near-perfect to catch the Panthers and the Saints, who have run away with the NFC South so far.

10. Minnesota Vikings

source Adam Bettcher/Getty

Record: 5-3-1

Last week: 13th

Week 9 result: Beat the Lions, 24-9

Week 10 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: In two of the last three games, the Vikings have shown signs of being the pass rush that dominated last season. Danielle Hunter has 11.5 sacks on the year, with 3.5 coming against the Lions in Week 9.

9. Chicago Bears

source Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Record: 5-3

Last week: 8th

Week 9 result: Beat the Bills, 41-9

Week 10 opponent: vs. Detroit Lions

One thing to know: While the Bears’ defense was the focus of the team’s early success this season, the Chicago offense has quietly emerged as one of the most dangerous units in the league, averaging almost 35 points per game over their past five contests.

8. Houston Texans

source Scott Halleran/Getty

Record: 6-3

Last week: 10th

Week 9 result: Beat the Broncos, 19-17

Week 10 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Texans are on a six-game win streak, and part of that has been J.J. Watt’s production. He has six sacks in that time and has climbed all the way to third on Pro Football Focus’ edge rusher gradings.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

source Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Record: 5-2-1

Last week: 7th

Week 9 result: Beat the Ravens, 23-16

Week 10 opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: It looks like the Steelers will go the rest of the season without Le’Veon Bell, but with four straight wins and James Conner running like one of the best backs in the league, Pittsburgh doesn’t seem to mind his absence as much as expected.

6. Carolina Panthers

source Streeter Lecka/Getty

Record: 6-2

Last week: 6th

Week 9 result: Beat the Buccaneers, 42-28

Week 10 opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: Through eight games, Christian McCaffrey is holding up as the Panthers’ workhorse. He’s already exceeded his rookie year rushing totals, and he’s on pace to post over 1,700 yards from scrimmage on about 19 touches per game.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

source Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Record: 6-2

Last week: 5th

Week 9 result: Beat the Seahawks, 25-17

Week 10 opponent: at Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: The Los Angeles Chargers have been humming this season, with their only two losses coming at the hands of the Chiefs and Rams. Still, they haven’t been without their troubles – the team had to cut kicker Caleb Sturgis after he missed two extra points and a field goal in their win over the Seahawks.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

source Jamie Squire/Getty

Record: 8-1

Last week: 3rd

Week 9 result: Beat the Browns, 37-21

Week 10 opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: The Chiefs are down to No. 4 in our rankings, but it’s no demotion – the competition is just that good. The Chiefs are riding high, beating the opponents they should. That will be important come playoff time because they might need home-field advantage.

3. Los Angeles Rams

source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Record: 8-1

Last week: 1st

Week 9 result: Lost to the Saints, 45-35

Week 10 opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: The Rams fell short on Sunday against the Saints in what could very well be a preview of the NFC Championship, but Los Angeles responded well to their first true test of the year. After trailing 35-17 at halftime, the Rams scored 18 unanswered points to start the second half to tie the game before eventually falling to New Orleans.

Los Angeles is ready to rise to any challenge, and a postseason rematch against the Saints feels almost inevitable at this point.

2. New England Patriots

source Maddie Meyer/Getty

Record: 7-2

Last week: 4th

Week 9 result: Beat the Packers, 31-17

Week 10 opponent: at Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: Is it possible for the Patriots to fly under the radar? They’ve won six in a row, beating good teams like the Bears, Chiefs, and Packers in recent weeks. Their advantage in coaching and preparation was never more evident than in Week 9 when Tom Brady and came alive in the fourth quarter to top Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay.

1. New Orleans Saints

source Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Record: 7-1

Last week: 2nd

Week 9 result: Beat the Rams, 45-35

Week 10 opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: Drew Brees conducted an offensive symphony on Sunday, dropping 45 points on a Rams team that had been undefeated heading into the Superdome. On pace for over 4,600 yards, 36 touchdowns, and just two interceptions after half of the season, he’s a serious contender for NFL MVP.

