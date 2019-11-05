NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into Week 10

Week 10 of the NFL season is here.

The contender picture seems to get more crowded each week, as more and more teams look like viable Super Bowl contenders.

Check out our NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 9 below.

We are now officially in the second half of the NFL season, and it feels as if the contender field gets more crowded each week.

The Patriots, Chiefs, Saints, 49ers, and Packers have dominated the top all season long, but Week 9 presented a shift, in which contenders like the Patriots and Packers showed some weaknesses. Meanwhile, the Texans, Ravens, and Seahawks continue winning, and nobody is forgetting about the Rams and Cowboys.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the league, things are ugly and could potentially get uglier. The Bengals remain winless and the Jets, Dolphins, Falcons, and Redskins have only combined for four wins.

As we head into Week 10, here’s where all 32 NFL teams stand.

32. New York Jets

Record: 1-7

Last week: 30th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Dolphins, 26-18

Week 10 opponent: vs. New York Giants

One thing to know: Is there a buyer’s remorse in East Rutherford over the hiring of Adam Gase? He is 4-12 over his last 16 games as a head coach, and Sam Darnold has regressed under Gase’s watch. The rumblings about a new Jets coach have already begun.

31. Cincinnati Bengals

caption Joe Mixon. source Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-8

Last week: 31st

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 10 opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: After the Miami Dolphins’ win on Sunday, the Bengals are the only winless team remaining in the NFL. With games against the Jets, Browns, and Dolphins set for the second half of the season, it feels likely they’ll find at least one win at some point – just don’t expect it this week against the Ravens.

30. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 1-7

Last week: 29th

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 10 opponent: at New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: Heading into the second half of the season and toward the NFL draft, the Falcons’ focus should be improving their defense. They’ve held just two opponents below 25 points this season and have allowed a whopping 151 points over their last four contests.

29. Washington Redskins

caption Dwayne Haskins. source Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-8

Last week: 28th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Bills, 24-9

Week 10 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: When the Washington Redskins get back to the field in Week 11, it will be nearly a full calendar month since the team has scored a touchdown. After being shut out at home against the 49ers in Week 7, Washington has managed just three field goals each of their two games since.

28. Miami Dolphins

Record: 1-7

Last week: 32nd

Week 9 result: Beat the Jets, 26-18

Week 10 opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: The Dolphins picked up their first win of the season, but it came with a price – breakout rookie receiver Preston Williams tore his ACL and is done for the season. Williams had 32 catches for 428 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

27. New York Giants

Record: 2-7

Last week: 27th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Cowboys, 37-18

Week 10 opponent: at New York Jets

One thing to know: It’s worth asking if Saquon Barkley returned from his ankle sprain too early. In his last three games, he hasn’t topped 100 rushing yards and is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 2-6

Last week: 25th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Seahawks, 40-34

Week 10 opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: The Bucs own two of the top five receivers this season in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The roster has plenty of other questions, beginning at quarterback, but Tampa Bay has a young, explosive receiving duo to build around going forward.

25. Cleveland Browns

caption Baker Mayfield. source Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-6

Last week: 23rd

Week 9 result: Lost to the Broncos, 24-19

Week 10 opponent: vs. Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: The Cleveland Browns are the Cleveland Browns again. Baker Mayfield is getting roasted on Twitter for his post-game look, and Odell Beckham Jr. looks like he’d like to be anywhere but on the team’s sidelines. Cleveland’s dream season turned into a nightmare.

24. Denver Broncos

Record: 3-6

Last week: 24th

Week 9 result: Beat the Browns, 24-19

Week 10 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Joe Flacco is done for the season, and Brandon Allen is now the starter. John Elway has seven games to decide if the Broncos have their QB of the future or if they are quarterback-hunting yet again.

23. Chicago Bears

caption Mitchell Trubisky. source Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-5

Last week: 22nd

Week 9 result: Lost to the Eagles, 22-14

Week 10 opponent: vs. Detroit Lions

One thing to know: Mitch Trubisky looks lost on the field on some of his throws. Still, head coach Matt Nagy has been steadfast in his refusal to bench his starting quarterback, telling reporters he never considered a switch during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. Should Nagy hold on this point, this long season could get even longer for Bears fans.

22. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 3-5-1

Last week: 21st

Week 9 result: Lost to the 49ers, 28-25

Week 10 opponent: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: Newly acquired running back Kenyan Drake made a positive first impression in Week 9, totaling 162 yards and a touchdown.

21. Detroit Lions

caption T.J. Hockenson. source Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-4-1

Last week: 18th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Raiders, 31-24

Week 10 opponent: at Chicago Bears

One thing to know: The Lions lost to the Raiders after a goal-line stop on the final play of the game, the fourth loss in five games for Detroit. After a promising start to the season, things have fallen apart fast for Matt Patricia, but this week’s matchup against the Bears is a good opportunity for them to bounce back.

20. Tennessee Titans

Record: 4-5

Last week: 17th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Panthers, 30-20

Week 10 opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: The Titans defense had a big lapse in Week 9 when they failed to cover Christian McCaffrey on 4th-and-2 on their own seven-yard line. McCaffrey caught the pass for an easy score.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 4-5

Last week: 16th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Texans, 26-3

Week 10 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Minshew Mania is over. The mustachioed backup looked rough in London on Sunday, throwing two interceptions, fumbling away two more balls, and leading the Jaguars to just three points against the Texans. Nick Foles is back, and the Jaguars have said he will start after the bye.

18. Oakland Raiders

Record: 4-4

Last week: 19th

Week 9 result: Beat the Lions, 31-24

Week 10 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: Can the Raiders make a playoff push? Seven of their next eight opponents are currently below-.500, though the two games against their divisional foes, the Chargers, loom large.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

caption Melvin Gordon. source Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-5

Last week: 20th

Week 9 result: Beat the Packers, 26-11

Week 10 opponent: at Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: The Chargers defense put out an astounding performance against the Packers on Sunday, stifling Aaron Rodgers to a woeful 161 yards and shutting out Green Bay through the entire first half. They could take over second place in the AFC West with a win over the Raiders on Thursday night.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 4-4

Last week: 26th

Week 9 result: Beat the Colts, 26-24

Week 10 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: The Steelers have won three in a row and have dates against the Browns (twice), Bengals, and Cardinals four of their next five games. A playoff run is not out of the question, something few could have predicted when Ben Roethlisberger went down in September.

15. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 5-3

Last week: 13th

Week 9 result: Beat the Giants, 37-18

Week 10 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: The Cowboys took the stray black cat that ran on the MetLife field on Monday as a sign the Giants were going down. Said defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence: “First thing to cross my mind, no joke, was like, ‘F—, they got bad luck now. It just turned on them.’ If a damn black cat runs on a football field on Monday Night Football, you might as well call it quits.”

14. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 5-4

Last week: 14th

Week 9 result: Beat the Bears, 22-14

Week 10 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Eagles’ poor injury luck continues, as DeSean Jackson re-injured his abdominal tear in his first game back since Week 1. He’s scheduled to have surgery and may miss the rest of the regular season.

13. Indianapolis Colts

caption Adam Vinatieri. source Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-3

Last week: 6th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Steelers, 26-24

Week 10 opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: The Colts had the chance to win on a last-second field goal attempt, but after a rough snap and a hold that left the laces out, Adam Vinatieri’s kick sailed wide. Vinatieri has made just 70.6% of his attempts through the first half of the season, a career-low for the future Hall of Famer.

12. Carolina Panthers

Record: 5-3

Last week: 15th

Week 9 result: Beat the Titans, 30-20

Week 10 opponent: at Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: Christian McCaffrey continues to put up eye-popping stats and make a case for Offensive Player of the Year, if not MVP. The third-year back had another 166 yards and 3 touchdowns in Week 9. They’ll need him to keep it up with Cam Newton going to the IR.

11. Los Angeles Rams

caption Rams. source Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-3

Last week: 11th

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 10 opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: After an up-and-down first half of the season, the Rams are coming off their bye and hoping to re-establish themselves as one of the best teams in the NFC. But with divisional rivals, the Niners and Seahawks, surging, stealing a spot in the postseason is not going to be easy.

10. Buffalo Bills

Record: 6-2

Last week: 12th

Week 9 result: Beat the Redskins, 24-9

Week 10 opponent: at Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: Rookie running back Devin Singletary looks ready to take on the lead role in the Bills’ back-field. Over the last two weeks, he has 189 total yards and 2 touchdowns.

9. Minnesota Vikings

caption Kyle Rudolph source David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-3

Last week: 8th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 26-23

Week 10 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: The Vikings suffered a big loss on Sunday when wide receiver Adam Thielen went down with an injury that could keep him out for some time. Expect tight end Kyle Rudolph to get a bit more action in his absence.

8. Houston Texans

Record: 6-3

Last week: 10th

Week 9 result: Beat the Jaguars, 26-3

Week 10 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: According to Deshaun Watson, the key to recovery in the NFL: the Popeye’s chicken sandwich. Whatever Watson is doing, it’s working – over the last five games, Watson is first in completion percentage, first in passing yards, and third in touchdowns.

7. Kansas City Chiefs

caption Matt Moore and Andy Reid. source Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-3

Last week: 9th

Week 9 result: Beat the Vikings, 26-23

Week 10 opponent: at Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: Head coach Andy Reid has done an amazing job keeping the Chiefs offense humming in the absence of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, scheming a game plan that has made Matt Moore look like a certifiable NFL starter. Mahomes should be back soon.

6. Green Bay Packers

Record: 7-2

Last week: 4th

Week 9 result: Lost to the Chargers, 26-11

Week 10 opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: After the Packers’ offense stalled out in Week 9, Aaron Rodgers sent a cryptic message about his teammates’ habits, saying not everybody took care of themselves during the week. “We’ve got to be honest with our routine and the decisions we made in the last 48 hours,” Rodgers said.

5. New England Patriots

Record: 8-1

Last week: 1st

Week 9 result: Lost to the Ravens, 37-20

Week 10 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Patriots were undefeated but untested heading into their game against the Ravens on Sunday. Baltimore frustrated the Pats, putting up 37 points on what had been to that point a historically great Patriots defense. With games against the Eagles, Cowboys, Texans, and Chiefs coming after the bye, New England might be tested a few more times soon.

4. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 6-2

Last week: 5th

Week 9 result: Beat the Patriots, 37-20

Week 10 opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: Lamar Jackson’s MVP case received a boost with the Ravens’ big win over the Patriots. Though Jackson’s game is still developing, he’s taken big strides as a passer, and his ability to run the ball has made him perhaps the hardest player to plan for in the NFL.

3. Seattle Seahawks

caption Russell Wilson. source Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-2

Last week: 7th

Week 9 result: Beat the Buccaneers, 40-34

Week 10 opponent: at San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: Russell Wilson and the Seahawks have been cruising this season, with their only two losses coming against the Saints and Ravens. After adding Josh Gordon to play alongside D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Seattle now has one of the strongest receiving corps in the league.

2. New Orleans Saints

Record: 7-1

Last week: 3rd

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 10 opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: With an extra week to get Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara healthy thanks to their bye, look for the Saints to take off in the second half of the season. They’ve arguably been the most well-rounded team in the league so far.

1. San Francisco 49ers

caption Tevin Coleman. source Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-0

Last week: 2nd

Week 9 result: Beat the Cardinals, 28-25

Week 10 opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: The 49ers defense has been the driving force of an undefeated start to the season, but on Thursday night, Garoppolo and the San Francisco offense showed they have the goods to take this team to the Super Bowl.

