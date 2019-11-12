NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into Week 11

Week 10 was the week of upsets in the NFL, causing a rearrangement of our NFL Power Rankings.

As we head into Week 11, we have a brand-new top three.

See where all 32 teams stand below.

Week 10 looks like it was the week of upsets in the NFL.

The Seahawks handed the 49ers their first loss, leaving the NFL without any undefeated teams while cemeing the NFC West as the toughest division in football. Elsewhere, the Falcons stunned the Saints, the Steelers upset the Rams, the Dolphins won a second straight with a win over the Colts, the Raiders topped the Chargers, and well, the Bengals continued to lose.

32. Cincinnati Bengals

caption Zac Taylor. source Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-9

Last week: 31st

Week 10 result: Lost to the Ravens, 49-13

Week 11 opponent: at Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: The only winless team left in the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals will have to figure out something in their final seven games of the season if they want first-year head coach Zac Taylor to secure his first win before 2020.

31. New York Giants

Record: 2-8

Last week: 27th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Jets, 34-27

Week 11 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Saquon Barkley had the worst game of his NFL career in Week 11, rushing 13 times for just one yard and missing a few key blocks. Head coach Pat Shurmur said Barkley is “banged up” but fine. The Giants have lost six in a row.

30. Washington Redskins

caption Dwayne Haskins. source Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-8

Last week: 29th

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 11 opponent: vs. New York Jets

One thing to know: Washington announced this week that the team would be backing Dwayne Haskins as their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, giving the rookie a chance to turn his team’s dismal fortunes around. We wish him luck.

29. New York Jets

Record: 2-7

Last week: 32nd

Week 10 result: Beat the Giants, 34-27

Week 11 opponent: at Washington Redskins

One thing to know: The decision not to trade safety Jamal Adams has looked good for the Jets. On Sunday, Adams had two sacks and two forced fumbles, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

28. Miami Dolphins

caption Ryan Fitzpatrick and Brian Flores. source Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-7

Last week: 28th

Week 10 result: Beat the Colts, 16-12

Week 11 opponent: vs. Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: The Miami Dolphins are on a winning streak! That’s a sentence I certainly didn’t think I’d be writing at any point during the 2019 NFL season. And yet, here we are. Credit to head coach Brian Flores for rallying his team to keep fighting, and for the players for pulling off two straight impressive performances.

27. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 2-7

Last week: 30th

Week 10 result: Beat the Saints, 26-9

Week 11 opponent: at Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: Instead of keeling over, the Falcons showed some fight and pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year over the Saints. It was the first time all season the defense allowed fewer than 20 points.

26. Denver Broncos

caption Brandon Allen. source Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-6

Last week: 24th

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 11 opponent: at Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: The Denver Broncos will face yet another decision at quarterback soon, as rookie Drew Lock could return from the IR in the next two weeks. As things stand, journeyman Brandon Allen is off to a 1-0 start with the team after getting the first NFL start of his career in Week 9 against the Browns.

25. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 3-6-1

Last week: 22nd

Week 10 result: Lost to the Buccaneers, 30-27

Week 11 opponent: at San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: Kyler Murray set a new rookie record for most pass attempts without an interception at 211. The streak ended in the 4th quarter against the Bucs. With six games remaining, can Murray throw 15 more touchdowns to break Baker Mayfield’s rookie record for touchdowns?

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

caption Kyler Murray and Ndamukong Suh. source Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-6

Last week: 26th

Week 10 result: Beat the Cardinals, 30-27

Week 11 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the proud owners of possibly the most confounding stat in the NFL, ranking 1st in rushing defense but 32nd in passing defense. Against Drew Brees and the Saints this week, that could be a problem.

23. Cleveland Browns

Record: 3-6

Last week: 25th

Week 10 result: Beat the Bills, 19-16

Week 11 opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: The Browns finally picked up a win in Week 10, their first since Week 4. However, there are still major issues, particularly on offense, like when they were stopped eight times on the goal line on one possession.

22. Detroit Lions

Record: 3-5-1

Last week: 21st

Week 10 result: Lost to the Bears, 20-13

Week 11 opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: Matthew Stafford was out on Sunday for the Lions, ending a 136-game starting streak that had been the second-longest active streak among quarterbacks in the NFL. Making matters worse, the NFL is now looking into how the team handled the reporting of his injury, as it’s unclear when exactly the Detroit front office knew that Stafford would not be able to play.

21. Chicago Bears

Record: 4-5

Last week: 23rd

Week 10 result: Beat the Lions, 20-13

Week 11 opponent: at Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: Mitchell Trubisky might have saved his job for another game with his best performance in weeks: 173 yards, 3 TDs, and 0 interceptions, with a 131 passer rating.

20. Los Angeles Chargers

caption Melvin Gordon. source Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-6

Last week: 17th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Raiders, 26-24

Week 11 opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: After a confounding lockout to start his season and a slow start once he took the field, Melvin Gordon finally looked like his old self on Thursday night against the Raiders, rushing for 108 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries for the Chargers.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 4-5

Last week: 19th

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 11 opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: Nick Foles returns to the field in Week 11 for his first action since the opening game. Can the Jaguars $88 million man lead the team on a playoff push?

18. Tennessee Titans

caption Derrick Henry. source Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-5

Last week: 20th

Week 10 result: Beat the Chiefs, 35-32

Week 11 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Tennessee Titans held on against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, blocking a potential game-tying field goal attempt in the final seconds to secure their most impressive win of the season. Derrick Henry averaged 8.2 yards per carry, showing both what an asset he is to the Tennessee offense and how vulnerable the Chiefs defense is to a power rusher.

17. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 5-4

Last week: 11th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Steelers, 17-12

Week 11 opponent: vs. Chicago Bears

One thing to know: This Rams team is not the same as last year, as their offense is playing well below last year’s level. An important factor in that: in his last 16 games, Jared Goff has 17 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, and just a 79 passer rating.

16. Oakland Raiders

caption Derek Carr. source Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-4

Last week: 18th

Week 10 result: Beat the Chargers, 26-24

Week 11 opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: Derek Carr led the Raiders on an impressive game-winning drive on Thursday night against the Chargers, marching Oakland 75 yards down the field to score the go-ahead touchdown with just a minute left in the game. Barring a game getting flexed later in the season, it was the last night game that the Raiders will ever play in Oakland.

15. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 5-4

Last week: 14th

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 11 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

One thing to know: Coming off the bye, the Eagles will look to make a playoff push. They’re tied for the best record in the NFC East, but with games against the Patriots and Seahawks over the next two weeks, they have little margin for error.

14. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 5-4

Last week: 15th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Vikings, 28-24

Week 11 opponent: at Detroit Lions

One thing to know: Ezekiel Elliott was stifled on Sunday against the Vikings, taking 20 carries for just 47 yards. It was the first time in his career that he was held under 50 yards rushing at home.

13. Carolina Panthers

Record: 5-4

Last week: 12th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Packers, 24-16

Week 11 opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: With Cam Newton on the IR, Kyle Allen is officially The Man for the Panthers this season. Unfortunately, Allen’s play has slipped considerably over the last three games after a hot start: he’s completing 56.5% of his passes and has 3 TDs to 5 INTs the previous three weeks.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

caption Minkah Fitzpatrick. source Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-4

Last week: 16th

Week 10 result: Beat the Rams, 17-12

Week 11 opponent: at Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: The Pittsburgh Steelers have now won four straight games thanks in large part to a stout defense led by mid-season acquisition Minkah Fitzpatrick. While many questioned the Steelers’ decision to trade away a first-round pick for him, Fitzpatrick has proven well worth the investment.

11. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 5-4

Last week: 13th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Dolphins, 16-12

Week 11 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: That’s two bad losses in a row for the Colts. Once again, Adam Vinatieri deserves some blame, as he missed another crucial extra-point in this one. The future Hall of Famer has missed six field goals and six extra points this year.

10. Buffalo Bills

caption Josh Allen. source Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-3

Last week: 10th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Browns, 19-16

Week 11 opponent: at Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: The Buffalo Bills still control their own destiny en route to a potential spot in the postseason, but as losers in two of their past three games, will have to pull out of this burgeoning tailspin before it’s too late.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 6-4

Last week: 7th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Titans, 35-32

Week 11 opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: Patrick Mahomes’ brilliant return (446 yards, 3 TDs) couldn’t help the Chiefs get a needed win over the Titans. Kansas City’s run problem continues to be a huge problem – they allowed 225 rushing yards on 8.7 yards per carry to Tennessee.

8. Houston Texans

caption Deshaun Watson. source Steve Flynn–USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-3

Last week: 8th

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 11 opponent: at Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: The Houston Texans are currently in first place in the AFC South, but the division will likely come down to some wildly important games in the final weeks of the season, with two matchups against the Titans still on the schedule.

7. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 7-3

Last week: 9th

Week 10 result: Beat the Cowboys, 28-24

Week 11 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

One thing to know: Kirk Cousins is quietly making an MVP run. Over his last six games, he’s completed 73% of his passes for 1,702 yards, 15 TDs, and 1 INT, and the Vikings are 5-1.

6. New Orleans Saints

Record: 7-2

Last week: 2nd

Week 10 result: Lost to the Falcons, 26-9

Week 11 opponent: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: Drew Brees and the Saints came out flat against the Falcons on Sunday, failing to score a touchdown despite facing one of the worst defenses in the league. With New Orleans entering the day as 13.5-point favorites, it was the biggest upset of the NFL season thus far.

5. Green Bay Packers

Record: 8-2

Last week: 6th

Week 10 result: Beat the Panthers, 24-16

Week 11 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Aaron Jones is proving to be one of the best weapons Aaron Rodgers has had in Green Bay. The third-year running back logged another three rushing touchdowns in Week 10, giving him three multi-touchdown games on the year. He now leads the league in TDs.

4. New England Patriots

caption Tom Brady. source Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-1

Last week: 5th

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 11 opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: After something of a cupcake schedule to start the season, the Patriots face a much more formidable stretch coming out of their bye week, with games at Philadelphia, vs. Dallas, and at Houston next on the slate. While most teams might worry about such a tough three-game stretch, with a two-game lead on the division, the Patriots have little to fret.

3. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 8-1

Last week: 1st

Week 10 result: Lost to the Seahawks, 27-24

Week 11 opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: Should the 49ers feel positive that they had the chance to beat the Seahawks despite a poor game from Jimmy Garoppolo or nervous that he couldn’t deliver for them down the stretch? Garoppolo’s turnovers and near-turnovers are alarming – he had a pick and two lost fumbles in Week 10 and nearly threw several other interceptions.

2. Seattle Seahawks

caption Russell Wilson. source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Record: 8-2

Last week: 3rd

Week 10 result: Beat the 49ers, 27-24

Week 11 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: After Lamar Jackson made his case for NFL MVP on Sunday, Russell Wilson played an masterful game on Monday night to remind the football world why he is the current favorite to win the award.

1. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 7-2

Last week: 4th

Week 10 result: Beat the Bengals, 49-13

Week 11 opponent: vs. Houston Texans

One thing to know: Lamar Jackson continued his case for MVP with an incredible, spinning, 47-yard touchdown run. In Jackson’s first 16 starts, he has a better passer rating than Tom Brady did, a better completion percentage than Drew Brees did, and more wins than Patrick Mahomes did. Not bad for a running back.

