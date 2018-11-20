NFL Power Rankings: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 12

After 11 weeks, the NFL season is moving towards a thrilling conclusion.

The Rams, Chiefs, and Saints have established themselves as the teams to beat, while a worthy group of contenders will look to join their ranks.

At the bottom, teams are fighting to avoid embarrassment, but still looking forward to next year’s draft.

After a thrilling battle between two of the top teams in the league, there is more reason than ever to be excited about the 2018 NFL playoffs.

That said, there’s still much to be decided before it’s time to start planning for the Super Bowl.

While the top three teams in the league have established themselves, there’s a glut of teams in the middle hoping to make a run in the second half and secure a spot in the playoffs. And at the bottom of the standings, teams are already planning on how they’ll spend their first-round pick.

Going into a big Week 12, here’s where all 32 teams stand.

32. Buffalo Bills

Record: 3-7

Last week: 28th

Week 11 result: Bye

Week 12 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: Head coach Sean McDermott says that rookie quarterback Josh Allen is on track to start again on Sunday after a few weeks on the sidelines due to an elbow injury, but it’s unclear how much his return will help the flailing Bills offense.

31. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 2-8

Last week: 27th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Raiders, 23-21

Week 12 opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: In three games under new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, David Johnson has totaled 294 rushing yards, 143 receiving yards, and 3 touchdowns. Welcome back, DJ!

30. Oakland Raiders

Record: 2-8

Last week: 32nd

Week 11 result: Beat the Cardinals, 23-21

Week 12 opponent: at Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: The Raiders finally got another win, but with games remaining against the Steelers, Ravens, and Bengals, as well as two left against the Chiefs, they’re still the clear favorites to land the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

29. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 2-8

Last week: 30th

Week 11 result: Bye

Week 12 opponent: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: Third-string rookie quarterback Nick Mullens has played well enough in two starts to keep the job, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed.

28. New York Jets

Record: 3-7

Last week: 31st

Week 11 result: Bye

Week 12 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

One thing to know: No matter how bad the Jets are in a given year, they tend to play the Patriots close – they’ve won just two of the past 10 matchups, but six of their eight losses have come by a touchdown or less.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 3-7

Last week: 21st

Week 11 result: Lost to the Steelers, 20-16

Week 12 opponent: at Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: Make that six losses in a row for the Jaguars, who, in Week 11 – much like in the AFC Championship – built a big lead, then watched it slip with some overly conservative offensive play calls.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 3-7

Last week: 25th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Giants, 38-35

Week 12 opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: The Buccaneers are once against making a switch at quarterback, with Jameis Winston taking over for Ryan Fitzpatrick after he threw three interceptions against the Giants.

25. Cleveland Browns

Record: 3-6-1

Last week: 22nd

Week 11 result: Bye

Week 12 opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: A report over the weekend suggested the Browns were interested in interviewing Condoleeza Rice for their head-coaching position. Both sides downplayed it, but there is a chance we could see Rice connected to the Browns in some capacity going forward.

24. New York Giants

Record: 3-7

Last week: 29th

Week 11 result: Beat the Buccaneers, 38-35

Week 12 opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: Coming out of their bye week, Odell Beckham Jr. claimed the Giants goal was to win out and make the postseason. It sounded like a lofty idea at the time, but after two straight wins, it’s looking like more of a possibility.

23. Detroit Lions

Record: 4-6

Last week: 26th

Week 11 result: Beat the Panthers, 20-19

Week 12 opponent: vs. Chicago Bears

One thing to know: The Lions will be without rookie running back Kerryon Johnson for a while, as he sprained his knee in Week 11. A playoff push will be tough without their top rusher.

22. Denver Broncos

Record: 4-6

Last week: 24th

Week 11 result: Beat the Chargers, 23-22

Week 12 opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: The Broncos 4-6 record means they need to be near-perfect to make the playoffs, but their win over the Chargers and their close losses to powerhouse teams like the Chiefs, Rams, and Texans indicate that they could be a threat to get hot and make a run.

21. Miami Dolphins

Record: 5-5

Last week: 23rd

Week 11 result: Bye

Week 12 opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: The Dolphins haven’t scored an offensive touchdown since late October.

20. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 4-6

Last week: 17th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Cowboys, 22-19

Week 12 opponent: at New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: The Falcons’ loss on Sunday came on a last-second field goal, and with the NFC looking packed with teams fighting for a Wild Card spot, it may well have ended their hopes of a run to the postseason.

19. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 5-5

Last week: 15th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Ravens, 24-21

Week 12 opponent: vs. Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: The Bengals are sliding at the wrong time, losing four of their last five games. Their offense may get a boost in Week 12 if A.J. Green returns to the field.

18. Washington Redskins

Record: 6-4

Last week: 11th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Texans, 23-21

Week 12 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: Quarterback Alex Smith suffered a gruesome injury on Sunday, leaving backup Colt McCoy to lead Washington the rest of the way. It’s going to be an uphill battle, but second-string quarterbacks coming out of the NFC East have a pretty impressive recent track record.

17. Green Bay Packers

Record: 4-5-1

Last week: 13th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Seahawks, 27-24

Week 12 opponent: at Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: The Packers have been plagued by some costly turnovers and bad mistakes late in games. They have a steep hill to climb to make it back into the playoff picture.

16. Tennessee Titans

Record: 5-5

Last week: 12th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Colts, 38-10

Week 12 opponent: at Houston Texans

One thing to know: The Titans loss to the Colts was baffling, with Indianapolis jumping out to a 24-0 lead in the first half and never looking back. Tennessee has played to the level of their opposition all season, but with the Colts and Texans both surging in the AFC South, they’ll need to be better heading into the homestretch of the season.

15. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 4-6

Last week: 14th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Saints, 48-7

Week 12 opponent: vs. New York Giants

One thing to know: The reigning champs are in danger of missing the playoffs, but may be helped by a weak division without a clear frontrunner. To turn it around, they’ll need the normally turnover-averse Carson Wentz to regain form after throwing 5 picks to 5 touchdowns the last three games.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 5-5

Last week: 20th

Week 11 result: Beat the Bengals, 24-21

Week 12 opponent: vs. Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: Lamar Jackson impressed with his legs on Sunday, rushing for 117 yards and showing a playmaking ability that the Ravens have needed for some time. While it’s not clear whether or not he’ll keep hold of the starting job, he’d be set for a monster game against the Raiders, who currently have the second-worst rushing defense in the league.

13. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 5-5

Last week: 19th

Week 11 result: Beat the Falcons, 22-19

Week 12 opponent: vs. Washington Redskins

One thing to know: The addition of wide receiver Amari Cooper has seemed to free Ezekiel Elliott. The third-year running back has 500 yards from scrimmage and 3 touchdowns in the last three weeks.

12. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 5-5

Last week: 16th

Week 11 result: Beat the Packers, 27-24

Week 12 opponent: at Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: Looking ahead on the Seahawks schedule, it’s clear this matchup against the Panthers carries huge weight for their season. They have three games remaining where they’ll be clear favorites – two against the 49ers, and a home game against the Cardinals. Take care of business in those, and they’ll have eight wins, needing a win against the Panthers, Vikings, or Chiefs to get them to nine wins and potential playoff contention.

11. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 5-5

Last week: 18th

Week 11 result: Beat the Titans, 38-10

Week 12 opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: The Colts are one of the hottest teams in the league, winners of four straight and click on both sides of the ball. As Andrew Luck puts up MVP-worthy numbers, give credit to his offensive line, which has not allowed a sack in five games.

10. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 5-4-1

Last week: 10th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Bears, 25-20

Week 12 opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: The Vikings have lost two of their past three games and face the Packers, Patriots, and Seahawks over the next three weeks. Minnesota entered the season with Super Bowl buzz – here’s where they prove it.

9. Carolina Panthers

Record: 6-4

Last week: 9th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Lions, 20-19

Week 12 opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: After getting shellacked by 31 points last week, the Panthers came up short against the Lions, thanks to a missed field goal and an extra point by Graham Gano and a failed two-point conversion from Cam Newton.

8. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 7-3

Last week: 6th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Broncos, 23-22

Week 12 opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: While his year has been overlooked due to the absurd numbers produced by Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees, Philip Rivers is likely deserving of potential MVP attention. He’s currently completing 67% of his passes for 286 yards per game and has thrown 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

7. Houston Texans

Record: 7-3

Last week: 8th

Week 11 result: Beat the Redskins, 23-21

Week 12 opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: Outside of the Saints, there isn’t a hotter team in the league than the Texans, who have now won seven in a row. A huge part of their success this year has been Deshaun Watson avoiding any interceptions inside of the red zone.

6. Chicago Bears

Record: 7-3

Last week: 7th

Week 11 result: Beat the Vikings, 25-20

Week 12 opponent: at Detroit Lions

One thing to know: The Bears are playing the Lions for the second time in 11 days, and doing it on an extra-short week, having played on Sunday night against the Vikings and now facing an early start on Thanksgiving.

5. New England Patriots

Record: 7-3

Last week: 5th

Week 11 result: Bye

Week 12 opponent: at New York Jets

One thing to know: Rob Gronkowski’s health is a major plot point for the Patriots going forward, as he’s missed three of the last four games to try to rest ankle and back injuries.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 7-2-1

Last week: 4th

Week 11 result: Beat the Jaguars, 20-16

Week 12 opponent: at Denver Broncos

One thing to know: After winning six straight games, the Steelers dreadful 1-2-1 start to the season feels a long way away.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 9-2

Last week: 2nd

Week 11 result: Lost to the Rams, 54-51

Week 12 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Despite throwing for 478 yards, completing 71.7% of his passes, and tossing 6 touchdowns, Patrick Mahomes also turned it over 5 times in a Week 11 shootout against the Rams. Mahomes is yet to play a full season of games – as he gets more experience, it’s hard to imagine any other quarterback you’d want to lead a game-winning drive.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 10-1

Last week: 3rd

Week 11 result: Beat the Chiefs, 54-51

Week 12 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Monday night’s thrilling win over the Chiefs was the best evidence yet that the Rams decision to go all-in on this season was the correct one.

1. New Orleans Saints

Record: 9-1

Last week: 1st

Week 11 result: Beat the Eagles, 48-7

Week 12 opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: The Rams-Chiefs showdown rightly got the attention this week, but what about the Saints, who haven’t lost since Week 1 and are destroying every opponent in front of them? At the moment, it feels like the Super Bowl runs through New Orleans.

