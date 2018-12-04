NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 14

caption The Dallas Cowboys are suddenly looking like a dangerous force in the NFC with their win over the Saints. source Ezra Shaw/Getty

After 13 weeks of NFL action, the hunt for the playoffs is taking shape.

On Sunday, the Rams became the first team in football to secure a spot in the postseason.

Elsewhere across the league, teams like the Cowboys and Texans further made their case as playoff contenders.

We’ve officially reached the homestretch of the NFL season.

Every team has four games left to either win their division, earn a Wild Card spot, or fall to the first overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams became the first team in football to secure a playoff spot, a goal plenty more division leaders hope to accomplish in the coming weeks. After them, there is a sea of teams that have the potential to make a run in the postseason, including some that will need to be near-perfect if they want to play into January.

Going into a big Week 14, here’s where all 32 teams stand.

32. New York Jets

Record: 3-9

Last week: 30th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Titans, 26-22

Week 14 opponent: at Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: The Jets held a lead for 54 minutes of the game and were up 16 points at one point, but eventually blew it to the Titans to lose their sixth straight game.

31. San Francisco 49ers

source Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Record: 2-10

Last week: 28th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Seahawks, 43-16

Week 14 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

One thing to know: Richard Sherman’s homecoming didn’t go as planned, as the Seahawks ran right over the 49ers.

30. Oakland Raiders

Record: 2-10

Last week: 31st

Week 13 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 40-33

Week 14 opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: The Raiders nearly pulled off an upset on the Chiefs, but were undoubtedly hurt by all three of their running backs fumbling the ball.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

source Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Record: 4-8

Last week: 32nd

Week 13 result: Beat the Colts, 6-0

Week 14 opponent: at Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: The Jaguars shutout win over the Colts was one of the most shocking results of Week 13, but there’s still only so far you can go when you’re 4-8 and starting Cody Kessler.

28. Buffalo Bills

source Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Record: 4-8

Last week: 26th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Dolphins, 21-17

Week 14 opponent: vs. New York Jets

One thing to know: The Bills’ comeback bid against the Dolphins ended in painful fashion when Josh Allen’s 40-yard desperation pass on fourth down was dropped by a wide open Charles Clay in the end zone.

27. Arizona Cardinals

source Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Record: 3-9

Last week: 29th

Week 13 result: Beat the Packers, 20-17

Week 14 opponent: vs. Detroit Lions

One thing to know: The Cardinals’ biggest win of the season cost the opposing coach his job. It’s better than nothing.

26. Atlanta Falcons

source Scott Cunningham/Getty

Record: 4-8

Last week: 23rd

Week 13 result: Lost to the Ravens, 26-16

Week 14 opponent: at Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: The Falcons have lost four straight and failed to score over 20 points in each game, but team owner Arthur Blank said he still has faith in the coaching staff.

25. Detroit Lions

source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Record: 4-8

Last week: 24th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Rams, 30-16

Week 14 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: Lions left tackle Taylor Decker scored the first touchdown of his career on Sunday, taking in an 11-yard reception from Matthew Stafford. He threw the ball into the stands in celebration, but now is asking for fans to help track it down and return it.

24. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 5-7

Last week: 22nd

Week 13 result: Lost to the Broncos, 24-10

Week 14 opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: Adding injury to insult, A.J. Green was carted off the field with a foot injury in his first game back from a foot injury. The Bengals have lost four straight and six of seven.

23. Cleveland Browns

source Tim Warner/Getty Images

Record: 4-7-1

Last week: 21st

Week 13 result: Lost to the Texans, 29-13

Week 14 opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: While Baker Mayfield certainly added some spark that the Browns have missed for years, with their loss to the Texans it looks as though Cleveland will have to wait another year to break its streak of missing the playoffs.

22. New York Giants

Record: 4-8

Last week: 25th

Week 13 result: Beat the Lions, 30-27

Week 14 opponent: at Washington Redskins

One thing to know: Odell Beckham threw one touchdown pass and scored another on Sunday, but Saquon Barkley may have given us one of the photos of the year with his own rendition of the popular hurdle move.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Record: 5-7

Last week: 27th

Week 13 result: Beat the Panthers, 24-17

Week 14 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: The Buccaneers would need a miracle to make the playoffs this year, but they could still play spoiler to a few other contenders, with games remaining against the Cowboys and Ravens.

20. Green Bay Packers

Record: 4-7-1

Last week: 20th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Cardinals, 20-17

Week 14 opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: The Packers dropped their third game in a row, this time to a lowly Cardinals, virtually eliminating their playoff hopes, then fired head coach Mike McCarthy.

19. Miami Dolphins

source Mark Brown/Getty Images

Record: 6-6

Last week: 19th

Week 13 result: Beat the Bills, 21-17

Week 14 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

One thing to know: The Dolphins are still alive at 6-6, but will likely have to pull an upset over the Patriots or Vikings over the next two weeks to make it to the playoffs.

18. Washington Redskins

Record: 6-6

Last week: 18th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Eagles, 28-13

Week 14 opponent: vs. New York Giants

One thing to know: Colt McCoy broke his leg in Week 13, sending in Mark Sanchez to lead the ‘Skins the rest of the year.

17. Carolina Panthers

source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Record: 6-6

Last week: 12th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Buccaneers, 24-17

Week 14 opponent: at Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: After a promising start to the season, the Panthers are in an absolute tailspin, losers of four straight games and quickly falling out of the NFC playoff picture.

16. Tennessee Titans

Record: 6-6

Last week: 16th

Week 13 result: Beat the Jets, 26-22

Week 14 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: The Titans kept their playoff hopes alive with a comeback win over the Jets – what would have been an awful loss if they didn’t complete the comeback. The combined record of the Titans remaining opponents, at the moment, is just 20-32.

15. Philadelphia Eagles

source Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Record: 6-6

Last week: 17th

Week 13 result: Beat the Redskins, 28-13

Week 14 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: The Eagles’ game in Dallas next week is another must-win for the defending Super Bowl champions. With a win, they’ll be tied for the lead in the NFC East, but with a loss, they’ll be all but eliminated from making it back to defend their title.

14. Indianapolis Colts

source Joe Robbins/Getty

Record: 6-6

Last week: 10th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Jaguars, 6-0

Week 14 opponent: at Houston Texans

One thing to know: Andrew Luck and the Colts were shut out for the first time in Week 13. Their season now hangs in the balance as they face the red-hot Texans, with major playoff implications.

13. Minnesota Vikings

source Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Record: 6-5-1

Last week: 9th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Patriots, 24-10

Week 14 opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: Wide receiver Adam Thielen got into it with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines on Sunday.

12. Denver Broncos

Record: 6-6

Last week: 15th

Week 13 result: Beat the Bengals, 24-10

Week 14 opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: It’s time to start taking the Broncos seriously. They’ve won three in a row and four of their last six. The defense has allowed 16.3 points per game during the winning streak and forced nine turnovers.

11. Baltimore Ravens

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Record: 7-5

Last week: 14th

Week 13 result: Beat the Falcons, 26-16

Week 14 opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: The Ravens are now 3-0 with rookie Lamar Jackson starting under center. Turns out the last quarterback taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft might wind up as the only one to make the postseason.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 7-4-1

Last week: 8th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Chargers, 33-30

Week 14 opponent: at Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: The Steelers blew a 16-point lead at home for the first time in franchise history. Don’t look now, but there is a race for the top seed in the AFC North.

9. Seattle Seahawks

source Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Record: 7-5

Last week: 11th

Week 13 result: Beat the 49ers, 43-16

Week 14 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: The Seahawks have risen back to prominence thanks to a dominant rushing attack, leading the league in rushing yards by a wide margin. Legion of Zoom?

8. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 7-5

Last week: 13th

Week 13 result: Beat the Saints, 13-10

Week 14 opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: The Cowboys announced they’re for real with a big win over the Saints, the hottest team in the league going into the game. Dallas’ defense has stepped up in a big way during their four-game winning streak.

7. Chicago Bears

source Elsa/Getty Images

Record: 8-4

Last week: 7th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Giants, 30-27

Week 14 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: The Bears looked like they had all the momentum on Sunday, forcing overtime with a version of the “Philly Special” that has quickly become the most popular trick play in football. Unfortunately, they couldn’t complete the comeback in overtime.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 9-3

Last week: 5th

Week 13 result: Beat the Steelers, 33-30

Week 14 opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: The Chargers’ comeback win over the Steelers was their best of the season. Philip Rivers has thrown over 3,400 yards with 28 touchdowns, 6 interceptions while completing 69% of his passes. Is it possible he creeps into the MVP conversation in the final weeks?

5. Houston Texans

source Bob Levey/Getty Images

Record: 9-3

Last week: 6th

Week 13 result: Beat the Browns, 29-13

Week 14 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: The Houston Texans have now won nine straight games, and there’s no reason they can’t keep the train rolling – none of the four teams remaining on their schedule currently have a winning record.

4. New England Patriots

Record: 9-3

Last week: 4th

Week 13 result: Beat the Vikings, 24-10

Week 14 opponent: at Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: Hey, look at the Patriots, who, with two games remaining against teams .500 or above, are likely to go 12-4… again! The Pats defense has quietly turned a corner, giving up just 11.5 points per game over their last four wins.

3. New Orleans Saints

source Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Record: 10-2

Last week: 1st

Week 13 result: Lost to the Cowboys, 13-10

Week 14 opponent: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: The Saints’ loss to the Cowboys was shocking, particularly the fact that the high-octane New Orleans offense was somehow held to just 10 points over 60 minutes. While the Saints have been impressive all year, both of their losses have now come at the hands of teams they have a good chance of meeting again in the playoffs.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

source Ezra Shaw/Getty

Record: 10-2

Last week: 3rd

Week 13 result: Beat the Raiders, 40-33

Week 14 opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: The Chiefs cut Kareem Hunt after a video emerged of him hitting a woman in a dispute in February. Patrick Mahomes helped them move on by saying they don’t support Hunt’s actions, then throwing four touchdowns in a win.

1. Los Angeles Rams

source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Record: 11-1

Last week: 2nd

Week 13 result: Beat the Lions, 30-16

Week 14 opponent: at Chicago Bears

One thing to know: The Rams have already played in two of the most enthralling games of the NFL season – their primetime win over the Chiefs at home and their dramatic loss to the Saints on the road. This week’s trip to Chicago has all the potential of a third classic.

