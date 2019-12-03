NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into Week 14

Heading into Week 14, the playoff race is heating up.

As things stand, five teams are tied atop the NFL with a 10-2 record, with a mess of teams just behind them ready to leap into the top tier.

Check out where all 32 teams stand below.

There are just four weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, and the competition at the top of the league could not be tighter.

Five teams – the Saints, Ravens, Seahawks, Patriots, and 49ers – sport a record of 10-2, and are likely locks for the playoffs, though the fight for a bye week remains fierce. Below them is a hodgepodge of teams that could either fall of the grid or make a run at the top of their conference through their final four games.

With so little football left to be played, the race for the postseason will only continue to heat up. Check out where all 32 teams stand in our power rankings below.

32. New York Giants

Record: 2-10

Last week: 31st

Week 13 result: Lost to the Packers, 31-13

Week 14 opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: The Giants have now lost eight straight games, having not won since a Week 4 home game against Washington. The New York Mets have a more recent win than Daniel Jones and company.

31. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 1-11

Last week: 32nd

Week 13 result: Beat the Jets, 22-6

Week 14 opponent: at Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: The Bengals picked up their first win of the season, allowing just two field goals to a Jets offense that had scored 34 points in each of their last three games.

30. Washington Redskins

caption Derrius Guice. source Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-9

Last week: 30th

Week 13 result: Beat the Panthers, 29-21

Week 14 opponent: at Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: Washington has now won two straight games thanks in part to a huge day from running back Derrius Guice. After his selfie debacle in their win over the Lions, rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins was sure to be on the field to take the final kneel-downs for his team this past Sunday.

29. New York Jets

Record: 4-8

Last week: 21st

Week 13 result: Lost to the Bengals, 22-6

Week 14 opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: The usage of Le’Veon Bell, the Jets’ $13-million-a-year running back, has been a mystery. In Week 13, Bell had just 10 carries, and since Week 8, he is 11th among running backs in total touches, a surprising number for a highly paid player.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 4-8

Last week: 27th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Buccaneers, 28-11

Week 14 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: After turnovers on their first three possessions, the Jaguars decided to bench quarterback Nick Foles in favor of rookie Gardner Minshew, who had played well in Foles’ previous absence. Minshew is now likely the starter for the rest of the season, leaving Jacksonville with an expensive decision to make this offseason.

27. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 3-8-1

Last week: 24th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Rams, 34-7

Week 14 opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: The Cardinals have lost five straight. Over that stretch, they’ve played some of the best run defenses (49ers, twice, Bucs, Rams) and have had trouble running the ball, putting more pressure on Kyler Murray.

26. Miami Dolphins

caption Brian Flores. source Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-9

Last week: 29th

Week 13 result: Beat the Eagles, 37-31

Week 14 opponent: at New York Jets

One thing to know: The Miami Dolphins were once a threat to go 0-16, but in recent weeks have shown plenty of fight, including pulling off the trick play of the year against a flustered Eagles defense. Credit to head coach Brian Flores for keeping his players focused and motivated despite their poor start to the year.

25. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 3-9

Last week: 25th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Saints, 26-18

Week 14 opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: Kicker Younghoe Koo was the star of Week 13, as he nailed three straight onside kicks (one of which was called back because of a penalty) and gave the Falcons a chance at an improbable comeback. Unfortunately, Atlanta’s offense couldn’t capitalize.

24. Detroit Lions

caption David Brough. source Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-8-1

Last week: 26th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Bears, 24-20

Week 14 opponent: at Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: Undrafted rookie David Blough made his NFL debut on Thanksgiving day against the Bears, and almost pulled off a miracle. With fellow backup Jeff Driskel heading to the IR, Blough is the likely starter in Detroit for the remainder of the season.

23. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 4-8

Last week: 20th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Broncos, 23-20

Week 14 opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: The Chargers are 4-8 and have a positive point-differential of +3, better than 15 other teams. The Chargers continue to lose like no other team in the league.

22. Denver Broncos

caption Drew Lock. source Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-8

Last week: 28th

Week 13 result: Beat the Chargers, 23-20

Week 14 opponent: at Houston Texans

One thing to know: Drew Lock got the first win of his career on Sunday in his debut against the Los Angeles Chargers thanks to a 53-yard field goal from Brandon McManus as time expired. Have the Broncos finally found their quarterback?

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 5-7

Last week: 23rd

Week 13 result: Beat the Jaguars, 28-11

Week 14 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: Fantasy owners must be frustrated with Bruce Arians. Less than a month after naming Ronald Jones the starting running back, Arians benched Jones for missing a blitz pickup. Peyton Barber instead got 17 carries for 44 yards and 2 touchdowns.

20. Cleveland Browns

caption Baker Mayfield and Freddie Kitchens. source Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-7

Last week: 16th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Steelers, 20-13

Week 14 opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens caught flak over the weekend after being pictured wearing a shirt that read “Pittsburgh started it,” about the brawl between the teams just two weeks ago. On Sunday, the Steelers responded with some shirts of their own and went on to win the rematch 20-13.

19. Carolina Panthers

Record: 5-7

Last week: 17th

Week 13 result: Lost to Washington, 29-21

Week 14 opponent: at Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: While a lot of attention goes to Kyle Allen’s struggles, the Panthers defense is perhaps more responsible for a bad Week 13 loss to Washington. Carolina’s league-worst run defense allowed Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson to combine for 228 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 23 carries.

18. Oakland Raiders

caption Derek Carr and Jon Gruden. source Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-6

Last week: 18th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 40-9

Week 14 opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: After a surprisingly successful start to the season, the Raiders have fallen apart in the past few weeks, outscored 74-12 against the Chiefs and Jets in their past two games. Hopefully, a trip back home to Oakland will cure the Raiders woes.

17. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 6-6

Last week: 12th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Titans, 31-17

Week 14 opponent: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: Jacoby Brissett has not been as sharp since returning from an injury in Week 11. Over his last three games, he’s completed nearly 63% of his passes, but for just 596 yards, 6.4 yards per attempt, 2 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. The Colts are 1-2 since he’s returned.

16. Chicago Bears

caption Mitch Trubisky. source Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-6

Last week: 19th

Week 13 result: Beat the Lions, 24-20

Week 14 opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: With their win against the Lions, the Bears are still alive for a spot in the postseason, but they’ll have to win games against the Cowboys, Packers, and Chiefs in the coming weeks if they’re to make a run. Best of luck!

15. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 5-7

Last week: 15th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Dolphins, 37-31

Week 14 opponent: vs. New York Giants

One thing to know: The Eagles’ loss to the Dolphins was among the worst for any playoff-hopeful team has had all year. Philadelphia has lost three in a row but has managed to stay in the playoff race because the Cowboys have also lost three of four.

14. Dallas Cowboys

caption Jerry Jones. source Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-6

Last week: 10th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Bills, 26-15

Week 14 opponent: at Chicago Bears

One thing to know: Jerry Jones was reportedly in tears coming out of the Cowboys locker room after their Thanksgiving loss to the Bills. If Dallas doesn’t turn things around soon, it’s likely head coach Jason Garrett will be looking for a new gig next season.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 7-5

Last week: 13th

Week 13 result: Beat the Browns, 20-13

Week 14 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: Few would have guessed when Ben Roethlisberger went down in Week 2 that the Steelers would be in the thick of the playoff race with a quarterback named Duck Hodges under center, but here they are. Credit Mike Tomlin and a ferocious defense for keeping the season alive.

12. Los Angeles Rams

caption Jared Goff. source Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-5

Last week: 14th

Week 13 result: Beat the Cardinals, 34-7

Week 14 opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: After a season of lackluster starts, the Los Angeles Rams finally looked like the team that dominated the NFL last season en route to a Super Bowl berth, with Jared Goff throwing for 323 in the first half alone. With the Seahawks and 49ers battling atop the NFC West, the Rams will have to keep that momentum rolling if they hope to steal the second wild-card spot in the conference.

11. Tennessee Titans

Record: 7-5

Last week: 11th

Week 13 result: Beat the Colts, 31-17

Week 14 opponent: at Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: The Titans have won five of their last six and look like a scary team to face in the AFC Wild Card. Perhaps most impressively, they have averaged 29.6 points per game over that stretch after averaging just 16.3 over their first six games.

10. Kansas City Chiefs

caption Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. source Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-4

Last week: 7th

Week 13 result: Beat the Raiders, 40-9

Week 14 opponent: at New England Patriots

One thing to know: With the Chiefs win against the Raiders on Sunday, head coach Andy Reid moved to an impressive 18-3 record in games following his team’s bye week. If you’re playing against Kansas City, you better hope he doesn’t have extra time to prepare.

9. Buffalo Bills

Record: 9-3

Last week: 8th

Week 13 result: Beat the Cowboys, 24-15

Week 14 opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: The Bills picked up perhaps their most impressive win of the season by going on the road, on a short week, and beating the Cowboys. The Bills are just one game out of the division lead, but face a tough schedule the rest of the way.

8. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 8-4

Last week: 6th

Week 13 result: Lost to the Seahawks, 37-30

Week 14 opponent: vs. Detroit Lions

One thing to know: The Vikings are still alive in the NFC playoff race, but down the stretch, they’ll need to get healthy, particularly on offense, as Adam Thielen missed Week 13 and Dalvin Cook is now battling a shoulder injury.

7. Houston Texans

caption Deshaun Watson and Tom Brady. source Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-4

Last week: 9th

Week 13 result: Beat the Patriots, 28-22

Week 14 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

One thing to know: Deshaun Watson was clearly delighted to have finally bested Tom Brady is his third attempt to take down the Patriots. “As far as big wins, honestly, it’s pretty big,” Watson said after the game. “Really, just because it’s Brady … That’s my role model, a guy that’s been doing it forever.”

6. New England Patriots

Record: 10-2

Last week: 3rd

Week 13 result: Lost to the Texans, 28-22

Week 14 opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: This was the first Patriots loss in a while that felt troubling. Their offense continues to underwhelm (they scored some late touchdowns to make it look closer than it was), as Tom Brady continues to look like a 42-year-old with nearly 10,000 career pass attempts. How much can the defense carry the team?

5. Green Bay Packers

caption Aaron Rodgers. source Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-3

Last week: 7th

Week 13 result: Beat the Giants, 31-13

Week 14 opponent: vs. Washington Redskins

One thing to know: With the Vikings losing on Monday night to the Seahawks, the Packers have a clear path to the NFC North title. Still, to ensure they don’t have to play during wild-card weekend, Green Bay will likely need to win at Minnesota in Week 16.

4. New Orleans Saints

Record: 10-2

Last week: 5th

Week 13 result: Beat the Falcons, 26-18

Week 14 opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: The Saints’ Week 14 showdown with the 49ers is a compelling matchup. The Saints look like one of the most well-rounded teams in football, but they’ve climbed to a 10-2 record against a mostly easy schedule. Are they ready to beat the No. 1 team in the NFC?

3. San Francisco 49ers

caption Jimmy Garoppolo. source Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-2

Last week: 2nd

Week 13 result: Lost to the Ravens, 20-17

Week 14 opponent: at New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: The 49ers have lost just two times this season, with the Ravens and Seahawks both besting them with the help of a game-winning field goal as time expires. But even though they’ve never trailed with one second remaining in the fourth quarter, San Francisco would be a wild card team if the season ended today.

2. Seattle Seahawks

caption Russell Wilson. source Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-2

Last week: 4th

Week 13 result: Beat the Vikings, 37-30

Week 14 opponent: at Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: Seattle currently holds the top spot in the NFC West thanks to their head-to-head win over San Francisco. That said, a Week 17 rematch against the 49ers could be the deciding game for both the division and a first-round bye in the postseason.

1. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 10-2

Last week: 1st

Week 13 result: Beat the 49ers, 20-17

Week 14 opponent: at Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: On a day when the 49ers mostly stifled Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ pass game (Jackson still had 101 rushing yards), Justin Tucker came through, hitting a 49-yard, game-winning field goal. The Ravens have won eight in a row.

