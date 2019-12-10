NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into Week 15

The NFL playoff picture is getting clearer.

Several divisional battles are still taking place, which will leave several teams jostling for Wild Card spots.

Check out where all 32 teams stand below.

Heading into Week 15, the NFL playoff picture is shaping up, but it’s not quite clear yet.

In the AFC, the Texans and Titans are battling for the AFC South, while the Bills and Steelers are fighting to make the Wild Card.

Meanwhile, in the NFC, the NFC West is brutally close, with the 11-2 49ers and 10-3 Seahawks fighting for the division lead and the 8-5 Los Angeles Rams fighting for a Wild Card. The Vikings are fighting for a Wild Card, too, and the Eagles and Cowboys, both 6-7, are in an ugly battle for the division lead.

All of the games from here on out are big. Check out our power rankings for all 32 teams below.

32. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 1-12

Last week: 31st

Week 14 result: Lost to the Browns, 27-19

Week 15 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

One thing to know: After the Bengals flagged a Patriots scout and film crew at their Week 14 game (the Patriots said they were filming a team-produced show), it will be worth monitoring how the Bengals execute in Week 15. Will they change up their signals and play-calls out of precaution?

31. New York Giants

caption Eli Manning. source Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-11

Last week: 32nd

Week 14 result: Lost to the Eagles, 23-17

Week 15 opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: Eli Manning looked solid back in the starting role for New York on Monday night, connecting with Darius Slayton for two scores during a rainy game in Philadelphia. Still, it wasn’t enough, with the Giants falling to the Eagles in overtime.

30. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 3-9-1

Last week: 27th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Steelers, 23-17

Week 15 opponent: vs. Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: After throwing just four interceptions through his first nine games, Kyler Murray has thrown five over the last four games, including three in Week 14. The Cardinals have lost six straight.

29. Washington Redskins

caption Chris Thompson. source Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-10

Last week: 30th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Packers, 20-15

Week 15 opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: After a brutal start to the season, Washington has had a little fight in them over the past three weeks, winning two games and then hanging with the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. This week, they’ll have the chance to play spoiler to division-rival Philadelphia.

28. Detroit Lions

Record: 3-9-1

Last week: 24th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Vikings, 20-7

Week 15 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: Matt Patricia said the Lions are better than their record, which goes against the football ethos of “you are what your record says you are.” Then again, Patricia also lost Matthew Stafford for the last five games, coinciding with a six-game losing streak.

27. Miami Dolphins

caption Brian Flores. source Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-10

Last week: 26th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Jets, 22-21

Week 15 opponent: at New York Giants

One thing to know: The Dolphins mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell to the Jets on Sunday on a field goal from New York kicker Sam Ficken as time expired. It might be for the best for Miami, who will remain near the top of the 2020 draft.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 4-9

Last week: 28th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Chargers, 45-10

Week 15 opponent: at Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: The Jags have lost their last five games by a combined 117 points. It’s quite a freefall for a team that was 4-4 and in the AFC Wild Card mix five weeks ago.

25. New York Jets

caption Adam Gase. source Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-8

Last week: 29th

Week 14 result: Beat the Dolphins, 22-21

Week 15 opponent: at Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: Head coach Adam Gase got revenge on his former team in his first game back in Miami. The Jets have now won four of their past five games. It’s still not the year he wanted, but it’s a stark improvement after the team’s 1-7 start.

24. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 4-9

Last week: 25th

Week 14 result: Beat the Panthers, 40-20

Week 15 opponent: at San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: The Falcons lost Calvin Ridley for the season with an abdominal injury, but perhaps Olamide Zaccheaus can step up in his place. The rookie receiver’s first career catch was a 93-yard touchdown in Week 14.

23. Carolina Panthers

caption Christian McCaffrey. source Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-8

Last week: 19th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Falcons, 40-20

Week 15 opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: The Panthers came out flat in their first game since firing head coach Ron Rivera. Now officially eliminated from postseason contention, the team can start looking in full towards next year.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 5-8

Last week: 23rd

Week 14 result: Beat the Jaguars, 45-10

Week 15 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: Philip Rivers has responded pretty well to talk of being benched. Over his last two games, he has 579 yards on 36-of-51 passing (70%) with 5 touchdowns, 1 interception, and a 130 passer rating.

21. Denver Broncos

caption Drew Lock. source Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-8

Last week: 22nd

Week 14 result: Beat the Texans, 38-24

Week 15 opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: After years of searching, the Broncos may have finally found their quarterback of the future. Drew Lock is now 2-0 since taking over the starting job, completing 22 of 27 passes on Sunday for 309 yards and three touchdowns. You have to wonder if the Denver front office regrets paying Joe Flacco in the offseason.

20. Oakland Raiders

Record: 6-7

Last week: 18th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Titans, 42-21

Week 15 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: Week 15 is the Raiders’ final game in Oakland. Will they deliver the Raider faithful one last win?

19. Cleveland Browns

caption Odell Beckham Jr. source Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-7

Last week: 20th

Week 14 result: Beat the Bengals, 27-19

Week 15 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: It hasn’t been the year the Browns wanted. However, Cleveland is still technically alive for the postseason with three weeks to play, needing to win out and get some help from across the AFC to sneak into a wild card spot. Still, with Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly already offering his services to other teams for next season, it feels unlikely this team can make a run.

18. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 6-7

Last week: 17th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Buccaneers, 38-35

Week 15 opponent: at New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: The Colts’ were a feel-good story at 6-2, but have now lost five straight. They’re projected to have the second-most cap space this offseason and could make meaningful additions to the roster.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

caption Jameis Winston. source Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Record: 6-7

Last week: 21st

Week 14 result: Beat the Colts, 38-35

Week 15 opponent: at Detroit Lions

One thing to know: Jameis Winston had a true Jameis Winston performance on Sunday, throwing an interception on his very first pass only to finish the game with 456 yards and four touchdowns. His flashes of brilliance make keeping him a tempting option for the Buccaneers heading into the future, but his turnovers might be too much of a liability to look past.

16. Dallas Cowboys

caption Jerry Jones. source Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-7

Last week: 14th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Bears, 31-24

Week 15 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: The race for the NFC East has been painful to watch this year, with Dallas and Philadelphia both seemingly unwilling to take the division that has been handed to them. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said head coach Jason Garrett’s job is still safe, but if they lose a fourth straight game on Sunday, he may have a change of heart.

15. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 6-7

Last week: 15th

Week 14 result: Beat the Giants, 23-17

Week 15 opponent: at Washington Redskins

One thing to know: Carson Wentz and a ramshackle group of receivers led the Eagles back from a 17-3 deficit against the Giants in Week 14. The Eagles are still alive in the playoff hunt, with a Week 16 matchup against the Cowboys looming large.

14. Chicago Bears

Record: 7-6

Last week: 16th

Week 14 result: Beat the Cowboys, 31-24

Week 15 opponent: at Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: Is Mitch Trubisky turning it around? Over his last two weeks, both Bears wins, he has completed better than 74% of his passes and thrown 6 touchdowns to 2 interceptions. Chicago has won four of its last five.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

caption Mike Tomlin. source Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-5

Last week: 13th

Week 14 result: Beat the Cardinals, 23-17

Week 15 opponent: vs. Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: After a 1-4 start to the season, the Steelers have now won seven of their last eight games, despite questions at quarterback, injuries at wide receiver, and a fight with the Browns that could have sent the season into a tailspin. If Mike Tomlin isn’t your pick for coach of the year, you haven’t been paying attention.

12. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 8-5

Last week: 12th

Week 14 result: Beat the Seahawks, 28-12

Week 15 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: In the last three wins, Todd Gurley has had 25, 19, and 23 carries, more than he’s had all year. While he isn’t running like he did the last two years, the Rams say giving him the ball has gotten their offense back on track.

11. Houston Texans

caption Deshaun Watson. source John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-5

Last week: 7th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Broncos, 38-24

Week 15 opponent: at Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: The Texans and Titans are tied atop the AFC South with three games to play, and will face off against each other in two of the final three weeks of the season. Win both, and the Texans will take the division.

10. Tennessee Titans

Record: 8-5

Last week: 11th

Week 14 result: Beat the Raiders, 42-21

Week 15 opponent: vs. Houston Texans

One thing to know: The Titans continue to roll. They’ve won six of seven and are averaging 37.5 points per game over their last four games. Their upcoming games against the Texans in Weeks 15 and 17 will decide the division.

9. Buffalo Bills

caption Cole Beasley. source Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-4

Last week: 9th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Ravens, 24-17

Week 15 opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: Thanks to their hot start to the season, the Bills need just one more win to seal their spot in the postseason. That said, with the Titans and Steelers playing strong in recent weeks, nothing is guaranteed.

8. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 9-4

Last week: 8th

Week 14 result: Beat the Lions, 20-7

Week 15 opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: After posting three sacks in Week 14, Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter is the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks, at 25 years, 40 days old, according to ESPN. He has 12.5 on the season.

7. New England Patriots

caption Bill Belichick. source Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-3

Last week: 6th

Week 14 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 23-16

Week 15 opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: The New England offense has looked stagnant in recent weeks, and now the team is once again embroiled in a scandal involving the filming of another team’s sidelines. A trip to Cincinnati has been a solid cure for other teams suffering similar offensive woes, but karma might not be on the Patriots’ side this week.

6. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 10-3

Last week: 2nd

Week 14 result: Lost to the Rams, 28-12

Week 15 opponent: at Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: Week 14 was the first time all season that Russell Wilson didn’t throw a touchdown. It was just the sixth time in Wilson’s career that the Seahawks didn’t score an offensive touchdown.

5. Green Bay Packers

caption Aaron Rodgers. source Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-3

Last week: 5th

Week 14 result: Beat the Redskins, 20-15

Week 15 opponent: vs. Chicago Bears

One thing to know: The Packers have not received the shine that some of the other NFL powerhouses this season. Still, the team is 10-3 and in pole position to take the NFC North. They can also secure a first-round bye with a strong finish to the year. First-year head coach Matt LaFleur has to be pleased.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 9-4

Last week: 10th

Week 14 result: Beat the Patriots, 23-16

Week 15 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

One thing to know: Patrick Mahomes hasn’t thrown for more than one touchdown in his last three games. The Patriots’ defense is no easy foe, but the Chiefs offense isn’t as explosive as last year.

3. New Orleans Saints

caption Drew Brees. source Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-3

Last week: 4th

Week 14 result: Lost to the 49ers, 48-46

Week 15 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: The Saints lost the game of the year on Sunday, but chances are the pain won’t linger long. If anything, their shootout against the 49ers was an impressive appetizer for a likely rematch in the NFC title game in January.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 11-2

Last week: 3rd

Week 14 result: Beat the Saints, 48-46

Week 15 opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: Jimmy Garoppolo has had shaky moments this year, but his 349 yards, 74% completion, and 4 touchdowns in a shootout with the Saints was impressive. The 49ers can win on either side of the ball this season.

1. Baltimore Ravens

source Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-2

Last week: 1st

Week 14 result: Beat the Bills, 24-17

Week 15 opponent: vs. New York Jets

One thing to know: Lamar Jackson did not have his best game on Sunday, completing 16 of 25 passes for 145 yards and rushing for just 40 yards – his lowest total since Week 1 of the season. But despite a middling game from the likely MVP, the Ravens were dominant against a Bills team that had lost just three times heading into Sunday.

Baltimore now has wins over six teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today. They’re the most dominant team in football until someone takes them down.

