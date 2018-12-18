NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 16

source Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears both clinched playoff spots in Week 15.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers lost, sealing their fates.

Heading into Week 16, a few big playoff races continue, with the Vikings trying to hold onto the last NFC spot, the Eagles trying to grab it, and the Colts and Ravens jostling in the AFC.

With two weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, more teams have secured their postseason spot.

A huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs locked the Los Angeles Chargers into the playoffs (though they still don’t have the division lead), while the Chicago Bears exorcised some demons and won the NFC North.

We also said farewell to a few teams’ playoff hopes. The Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers both lost, sealing their fates this season, while the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos lost what little hopes they had of a miracle run.

Now, heading into Week 16, both conferences have a few tight playoff races, and teams are running out of time to save their seasons.

Here’s where all 32 teams stand heading into Week 16.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

source Don Juan Moore/Getty

Record: 4-10

Last week: 32nd

Week 15 result: Lost to the Redskins, 16-13

Week 16 opponent:at Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey told reporters on Sunday that he’s not concerned with the job safety of Doug Marrone. Ramsey also said he would like the team to discuss contract extensions for him this offseason.

31. New York Jets

source Mark Brown/Getty Images

Record: 4-10

Last week: 27th

Week 15 result: Lost to the Texans, 29-22

Week 16 opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: The Jets are still a mess and will be big underdogs in both of their final two games of the season, but Sam Darnold’s play over the past few weeks should be a comfort for fans looking forward to next year.

30. Oakland Raiders

Record: 3-11

Last week: 29th

Week 15 result: Lost to the Bengals, 30-16

Week 16 opponent:vs. Denver Broncos

One thing to know: Derek Carr has thrown 9 touchdowns and 0 interceptions over the last five games while the team has gone 2-3 (good by Raiders’ standards). Head coach Jon Gruden said Carr has improved since he told him to react and play instead of thinking so much.

29. Arizona Cardinals

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Record: 3-11

Last week: 31st

Week 15 result: Lost to the Falcons, 40-14

Week 16 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: There’s always next year. After their loss to the Falcons, Arizona is now in the driver’s seat for the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft – as long as they don’t win another game this season.

28. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 4-10

Last week: 30th

Week 15 result: Beat the Seahawks, 26-23

Week 16 opponent: vs. Chicago Bears

One thing to know: Kicker Robbie Gould said Nick Mullens is a true leader and has done a commendable job learning the playbook and working with the offense.

27. Detroit Lions

source Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Record: 5-9

Last week: 24th

Week 15 result: Lost to the Bills, 14-13

Week 16 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: Kicker Matt Prater missed a field goal in the fourth quarter that could have made the difference for the Lions on Sunday – it was his first fourth-quarter miss in three seasons.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 5-9

Last week: 23rd

Week 15 result: Lost to the Ravens, 20-12

Week 16 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: The Bucs’ latest loss ensured a second-straight season with a losing record. It’s unclear if head coach Dirk Koetter will be brought back next season.

25. Buffalo Bills

source Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Record: 5-9

Last week: 28th

Week 15 result: Beat the Lions, 14-13

Week 16 opponent: at New England Patriots

One thing to know: The Bills have looked remarkably respectable over the past few weeks, winning three of their past five games and keeping things close in their two losses. If their defense can stay elite and Josh Allen can improve on his rookie campaign, they could be a team to watch in 2019.

24. New York Giants

source Rich Graessle/Getty

Record: 5-9

Last week: 20th

Week 15 result: Lost to the Titans, 17-0

Week 16 opponent:at Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: With Odell Beckham Jr out, the Titans sold out to stop Saquon Barkley and were successful, limiting him to just 31 yards, his fewest since Week 2.

23. Atlanta Falcons

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Record: 5-9

Last week: 25th

Week 15 result: Beat the Cardinals, 40-14

Week 16 opponent: at Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: With their 40-point performance in a blowout win over the Cardinals, the Falcons finally looked like the team many thought they would be heading into the 2018 season.

22. Green Bay Packers

Record: 5-8-1

Last week: 18th

Week 15 result: Lost to the Bears, 24-17

Week 16 opponent: at New York Jets

One thing to know: Okay, NOW the Packers are officially out of the playoff race. Aaron Rodgers still wants to start the last two games, though.

21. Denver Broncos

source Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Record: 6-8

Last week: 17th

Week 15 result: Lost to the Browns, 17-16

Week 16 opponent: at Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: Just two weeks ago the Broncos looked like a solid sleeper pick to make noise in the AFC playoffs, but after dumbfounding losses to the 49ers and Browns, Denver played themselves out of contention.

20. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 6-8

Last week: 26th

Week 15 result: Beat the Raiders, 30-16

Week 16 opponent: at Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: Two bright spots for the Bengals in a disappointing season have been young offensive players like receiver Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon both gaining 1,000-yards (Mixon is technically five yards away, but will hit it).

19. Carolina Panthers

source Streeter Lecka/Getty

Record: 6-8

Last week: 19th

Week 15 result: Lost to the Saints, 12-9

Week 16 opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: The Saints sent Cam Newton a broom after sweeping Carolina last season. Newton hung it in his locker leading up to their Week 15 game, but it wasn’t enough to help the Panthers end their six-game skid.

18. Miami Dolphins

Record: 6-7

Last week: 14th

Week 15 result: Lost to the Vikings, 41-17

Week 16 opponent:vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: The Dolphins’ playoff hopes took a big blow with their loss to the Vikings. They’ll still have a shot, though, as they close the season with the Bills and Jaguars, while teams in front of them have tougher schedules.

17. Cleveland Browns

source Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Record: 6-7-1

Last week: 21st

Week 15 result: Beat the Broncos, 17-16

Week 16 opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: The Cleveland Browns have now won four of their past five games and look ready to finally shake off the stink of being the Browns in 2019 – they just need to find the right coach to steer the ship.

16. Washington Redskins

source Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Record: 7-7

Last week: 22nd

Week 15 result: Beat the Jaguars, 16-13

Week 16 opponent: at Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: It took 10 years of bouncing around the NFL, but on Sunday quarterback Josh Johnson recorded his first career win as a starter. If Washington is going to stay in the hunt for the playoffs, he’ll need to find a way to win a second one this week.

15. Philadelphia Eagles

source Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Record: 7-7

Last week: 16th

Week 15 result: Beat the Rams, 30-23

Week 16 opponent: vs. Houston Texans

One thing to know: Nick Foles found his magic again to lead the Eagles to their biggest upset win since 1985, taking down the Rams in Los Angeles. Philadelphia still needs some help over the last two weeks if they’re going to make the playoffs, but as Foles has already proven, anything can happen in the NFL.

14. Tennessee Titans

source Steven Ryan/Getty

Record: 8-6

Last week: 15th

Week 15 result: Beat the Giants, 17-0

Week 16 opponent: vs. Washington Redskins

One thing to know: Derrick Henry has come on at the right time for the Titans. He has 408 rushing and 6 touchdowns on 50 carries in the last two games.

13. Minnesota Vikings

source Rich Gabrielson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Record: 7-6-1

Last week: 12th

Week 15 result: Beat the Dolphins, 41-17

Week 16 opponent: at Detroit Lions

One thing to know: The Vikings path to the playoff is simple – win their final two games, and they’ll play meaningful football in January.

12. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 8-6

Last week: 11th

Week 15 result: Beat the Bucs, 20-12

Week 16 opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: Lamar Jackson has set a record for most rushes by a rookie quarterback in his first five starts.

11. Seattle Seahawks

source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Record: 8-6

Last week: 9th

Week 15 result: Lost to the 49ers, 26-23

Week 16 opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: The Seahawks appeared to have a tight grip on a playoff spot heading into Week 15, but after an upset loss to the 49ers and with a matchup against the Chiefs looming, their position is now a bit more tenuous.

10. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 8-6

Last week: 7th

Week 15 result: Lost to the Colts, 20-0

Week 16 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, some members of the Cowboys actually thought their shocking scoreless loss to the Colts was a good thing, as it sent them a reality check after a five-game winning streak.

9. Indianapolis Colts

source Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Record: 8-6

Last week: 10th

Week 15 result: Beat the Cowboys, 23-0

Week 16 opponent: vs. New York Giants

One thing to know: The Colts defense has now allowed just 27 total points over their past three games. If they can win out and make the playoffs, they’ll be a tough draw in the Wild Card round.

8. New England Patriots

source Shelley Lipton/Getty

Record: 9-5

Last week: 5th

Week 15 result: Lost to the Steelers, 17-10

Week 16 opponent: vs. Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: After two uncharacteristic losses, the Patriots are at risk of having to play in a wild-card game for the first time since 2009.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

source Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Record: 8-5-1

Last week: 13th

Week 15 result: Beat the Patriots, 17-10

Week 16 opponent: at New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: The Steelers win over the Patriots was their first time beating New England since 2011, and had major implications for both teams in terms of the AFC playoff picture. There’s a chance the two teams could meet again quite soon.

6. Houston Texans

source Rich Graessle/Getty

Record: 10-4

Last week: 8th

Week 15 result: Beat the New York Jets, 29-22

Week 16 opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: The Texans have cruised on a fairly easy schedule this year. Going into Philadelphia against an Eagles team trying to claw its way into the playoffs could be a great test for the AFC South leaders.

5. Los Angeles Rams

source Harry How/Getty Images

Record: 11-3

Last week: 3rd

Week 15 result: Lost to the Eagles, 30-23

Week 16 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: Jared Goff has fallen apart in recent weeks as the Rams have now lost two straight games for the first time in the Sean McVay era.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

source Rich Graessle/Getty

Record: 11-3

Last week: 1st

Week 15 result: Lost to the Chargers, 29-28

Week 16 opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: Andy Reid’s clock management (forever a weakness) came back to bite the Chiefs in Week 15 when he called a timeout late while on defense, allowing a scrambling Chargers team to compose itself.

3. New Orleans Saints

source Grant Halverson/Getty

Record: 12-2

Last week: 2nd

Week 15 result: Beat the Panthers, 12-9

Week 16 opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: Should we be more concerned that the Saints are only averaging 16.6 points per game over their last three games, or confident that they are finding ways to win, regardless of their offensive woes? Either way, they look far from unbeatable.

2. Chicago Bears

source Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Record: 10-4

Last week: 6th

Week 15 result: Beat the Packers, 24-17

Week 16 opponent: at San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: With their win over the Packers on Sunday, the Bears officially made it from worst to first, winning their first division title since 2010 after four-straight seasons at the bottom of the NFC North.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

source Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Record: 11-3

Last week: 4th

Week 15 result: Beat the Chiefs, 29-28

Week 16 opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: After the Saints, Chiefs, and Rams stole headlines all season, it is the Chargers who have emerged as the most balanced team in the NFL. Philip Rivers is having one of the best seasons of his career in his 15th year in the NFL, and their young defense can hang with anyone.

