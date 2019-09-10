NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 2

Week 1 of the NFL season was an exciting one.

The New England Patriots look like the best team in the league, but there are plenty of other intriguing teams not far behind.

Check out where every team stands heading into Week 2.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Week 1 of the NFL season did not disappoint.

The first slate of games included Patrick Mahomes picking up where he left off, Lamar Jackson shredding the Dolphins, the Patriots looking like the best team in the league, and the Saints beating the Texans in a memorable, down-to-the-wire, Monday night shootout. All of this doesn’t even include the Antonio Brown saga (seemingly) concluding with his release from the Raiders so he could join the Patriots.

If Week 1 was any indication, this NFL season is shaping up to be a good one.

Check out our power rankings below to see where all teams stand heading into Week 2.

32. Miami Dolphins

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Ravens, 59-10

Week 2 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

One thing to know: After the Dolphins’ embarrassing 59-10 loss against the Baltimore Ravens to open the season, multiple players reportedly asked to be traded. Head coach Brian Flores will have his work cut out for him to put a competitive team on the field every week.

31. New York Giants

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Cowboys, 35-17

Week 2 opponent: vs. Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: It looks like it’s going to be a long season for the Giants. Eli Manning played OK, but the Giants still only put up 17 points. Meanwhile, their defense was gashed by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the 49ers, 31-17

Week 2 opponent: at Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: Jameis Winston was hoping to have a stellar year, as he is up for a new contract at the end of this season. He got off to a rough start, throwing three interceptions to a San Francisco defense that only managed two picks last season. Making matters worse, the 49ers returned two of Winston’s interceptions for touchdowns.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 40-26

Week 2 opponent: at Houston Texans

One thing to know: The Jaguars’ 2019 hopes took a big blow in Week 1, as Nick Foles broke his clavicle and is expected to go on the IR. Next up: rookie Gardner Minshew.

28. New York Jets

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Bills, 17-16

Week 2 opponent: vs. Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: Le’Veon Bell was solid in his first start in over a year, going for 92 total yards and a touchdown in his debut with the New York Jets. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for New York to hold on, as they watched a 16-0 lead evaporate against their divisional rivals.

27. Buffalo Bills

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Jets, 17-16

Week 2 opponent: at New York Giants

One thing to know: Josh Allen continues to look raw as a quarterback, but he remains the Bills’ most dangerous rusher. His rushing TD in Week 1 marked his sixth rushing touchdown in his last seven games.

26. Denver Broncos

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Raiders, 24-16

Week 2 opponent: vs. Chicago Bears

One thing to know: The Broncos offense didn’t get going in Week 1, but more surprising, their pass rush was neutralized, as they didn’t sack Derek Carr once.

25. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 0-0-1

Week 1 result: Tied the Lions, 27-27

Week 2 opponent: at Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: For three quarters, Kyler Murray looked absolutely lost on the football field, going a dismal 9-of-25 on passes for just 70 yards and an interception. But in the fourth quarter, Murray’s talents shined, completing 20 of his final 29 throws to steal a tie from the Lions.

24. Detroit Lions

Record: 0-0-1

Week 1 result: Tied the Cardinals, 27-27

Week 2 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: The Lions blew a fourth-quarter lead when they went too conservative on offense and let Kyler Murray get too comfortable on the other side of the ball.

23. Cincinnati Bengals

source Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Seahawks, 21-20

Week 2 opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: The Bengals put up more of a fight than many expected on the road against Seattle on Sunday, but a big day from wide receiver John Ross III wasn’t enough for them to eke out a win.

22. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Vikings, 28-12

Week 2 opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: Defense continues to be a problem for the Falcons, who were gashed by Dalvin Cook and the Vikings in Week 1, while Matt Ryan was uncharacteristically sloppy and under duress.

21. Washington Redskins

source Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Eagles, 32-27

Week 2 opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: The Washington Redskins blew a 17-0 lead to the Philadelphia Eagles to lose their season opener. While it’s a tough way to lose a game, on the bright side, the Washington offense looked far more competent than many expected heading into the year.

20. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Chargers, 30-24

Week 2 opponent: at Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: The Colts didn’t look ready to fold in their first game in the post-Andrew Luck-era, giving the Chargers all they could handle. Adam Vinatieri’s two missed field goals and an extra point came back to hurt them.

19. Oakland Raiders

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Broncos, 24-16

Week 2 opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: A.B. who? Derek Carr and Oakland Raiders offense looked sharp against the Broncos on Monday night, with wide receiver Tyrell Williams stepping into the WR1 role to finish with six catches for 105 yards and a score.

18. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Buccaneers, 31-17

Week 2 opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: It wasn’t exactly pretty, but Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers did enough to beat the Buccaneers on Sunday despite a frustrating pick-six.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Patriots, 33-3

Week 2 opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: One doesn’t have to look far for troubling signs from the Steelers’ Week 1 loss to the Patriots: Ben Roethlisberger was inaccurate, Juju Smith-Schuster was stifled as the No. 1 option, the offensive line didn’t hold up well, and the defense was shredded. Is it a sign of things to come in Pittsburgh?

16. Cleveland Browns

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Titans, 43-13

Week 2 opponent: at New York Jets

One thing to know: After an offseason of hype, the Cleveland Browns got run out of their own building to start the season on Sunday, falling to the Titans 43-13. At least Odell Beckham Jr. knew what time it was.

15. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Bengals, 21-20

Week 2 opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: Jadeveon Clowney made a quick impression with the Seahawks, getting a sack, tackle for loss, and pass defense despite barely knowing the playbook, according to Pete Carroll.

14. Tennessee Titans

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Browns, 43-13

Week 2 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: Derrick Henry was a workhorse for the Titans offense on Sunday, going off for 159 total yards and two touchdowns en route to embarrassing the Browns in Cleveland. His fantasy owners thank him.

13. Chicago Bears

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Packers, 10-3

Week 2 opponent: at Denver Broncos

One thing to know: A lackluster first outing from Mitchell Trubisky – 228 yards, 57.8% completion, 0 TDs, 1 INT – suggests the Bears will have to once again win with their defense if their third-year QB can’t make meaningful strides in 2019.

12. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Falcons, 28-12

Week 2 opponent: at Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: Dalvin Cook was an absolute beast for the Vikings on Sunday, rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns against a porous Atlanta defense. If he can keep up the pace as Minnesota faces off against more stout opponents, he could finish as one of the top rushers in the NFL this year.

11. Carolina Panthers

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Rams, 30-27

Week 2 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: Cam Newton’s health remains something to monitor, as Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said it was Newton’s “call” not to throw many deep balls or run the ball himself in Week 1.

10. Green Bay Packers

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Bears, 10-3

Week 2 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: For the first time in a long time, Aaron Rodgers didn’t have to win a game on his own in Green Bay. The Packers defense stepped up in a big way in their season opener, holding the Bears to just three points. If Green Bay’s defense can hang tough and the Rodgers of old returns, look out for the Packers to make a deep run in the postseason.

9. Houston Texans

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to the Saints, 30-28

Week 2 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: The Houston Texans were just one play away from being the story of Week 1, with Deshaun Watson orchestrating a masterful last-minute drive to take the lead in New Orleans. Instead, Drew Brees did what he does best, taking the 40 seconds he had left in the game to set up a 58-yard game-winning field goal to steal the victory from Houston.

8. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Colts, 30-26

Week 2 opponent: at Detroit Lions

One thing to know: The Chargers didn’t seem to miss Melvin Gordon, who has taken his holdout into the regular season, as Austin Ekeler totaled 154 yards and 3 touchdowns.

7. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Dolphins, 59-10

Week 2 opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense exploded against the Dolphins on Sunday, with Jackson completing 17 of his 20 passes in the game, throwing for 324 yards and five touchdowns. “Not bad for a running back,” Jackson joked after the game.

6. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Redskins, 32-27

Week 2 opponent: at Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: Carson Wentz and the newly returned DeSean Jackson showed a nice connection in their first game, connecting on eight passes for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Eagles needed all of it to overcome an early 17-point deficit against their division rivals.

5. New Orleans Saints

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Texans, 30-28

Week 2 opponent: at Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: The Saints seemingly snatched a win from the jaws of defeat in Week 1, thanks to a brilliant, 37-second drive from Drew Brees, which led to the game-winning, 58-yard field goal from Wil Lutz.

4. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Panthers, 30-27

Week 2 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: The Rams shook off the rust of their lost Super Bowl to take down the Panthers in Carolina in Week 1. Notably, Los Angeles opted to spread the ball out of the backfield, with Todd Gurley getting 14 carries to Malcolm Brown’s 11 rushing attempts.

3. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Giants, 35-17

Week 2 opponent: at Washington Redskins

One thing to know: The Cowboys must have been pleased with how Dak Prescott looked in his first game under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, with all of his weapons around him. The fourth-year QB threw for 405 yards and 4 touchdowns, with a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Jaguars, 40-26

Week 2 opponent: at Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: Patrick Mahomes hasn’t lost a step since his MVP season last year, completing 25 of his 33 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns. The one throw he’d like back? An errant no-look pass that missed Travis Kelce by a mile. Don’t worry though, Mahomes said he’d buy Kelce lunch to make up for it.

1. New England Patriots

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat the Steelers, 33-3

Week 2 opponent: at Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: The reigning champions looked as sharp as ever on both sides of the ball as they throttled the Steelers in Week 1. Now they add Antonio Brown to an offense that looked just fine without him.

Read more:

13 winners and losers of Week 1 of the NFL season

Top 13 waiver-wire pickups for Week 2 of fantasy football

Tom Brady is offering to let Antonio Brown stay at his $39.5 million house while he adjusts to his move to the Patriots

Multiple Dolphins players reportedly requested to be traded after embarrassing 59-10 loss because the team is tanking