NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands going into Week 3

caption Dalvin Cook in the NFL’s leading rusher through two weeks. source Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Week 2 of the NFL season saw plenty of surprises and thrilling endings.

The Patriots remain the best team in the league, but the Chiefs, Rams, Cowboys, and Packers all look lively to contend deep into the postseason this year.

Check out where every team stands heading into Week 3.

Two weeks of NFL football have already caused quite a bit of upheaval across the league.

Between injuries, retirements, and flat out bad play, nearly a quarter of the league has gone through a change at starting quarterback. Meanwhile, an elite defense might be coming into its own in Green Bay, and the Miami Dolphins continue to tank as no team has ever tanked before.

32. Miami Dolphins

Record: 0-2

Last week: 32nd

Week 2 result: Lost to the Patriots, 43-0

Week 3 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: The Dolphins are in contention already as one of the worst teams in NFL history. The Dolphins have a -92 point differential and now go on the road against one of the league’s best offenses to begin the season.

31. New York Giants

caption Daniel Jones. source Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-2

Last week: 31st

Week 2 result: Lost to the Bills, 28-14

Week 3 opponent: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: After another slow start to the season, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur announced on Tuesday that first-round draft pick Daniel Jones would be getting the start over veteran quarterback Eli Manning against the Buccaneers on Sunday. It’s the dawn of a new era in New York.

30. New York Jets

caption Gregg Williams. source Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Record: 0-2

Last week: 28th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Browns, 23-3

Week 3 opponent: at New England Patriots

One thing to know: Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams made headlines last week for challenging a reporter’s claim that superstar wide receiver was a “dynamic playmaker.” Odell made him pay for his comment, going off for 161 yards and a touchdown in a Monday night rout. With a trip to New England on the horizon, Williams might be best served if he’s a bit less bold about calling out his opponents this week.

29. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 0-2

Last week: 23rd

Week 2 result: Lost to the 49ers, 41-17

Week 3 opponent: at Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: The Bengals allowed 572 yards of offense to the 49ers. Fantasy players: start your players when they play the Bengals.

28. Denver Broncos

Record: 0-2

Last week: 26th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Bears, 16-14

Week 3 opponent: at Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: The Broncos hadn’t lost at Mile High in September since 2012. Until the last seconds of Sunday’s game, it looked as though the trend would hold, but the Broncos instead gave up a game-ending field goal to the Bears to break the streak.

27. Washington Redskins

Record: 0-2

Last week: 21st

Week 2 result: Lost to the Cowboys, 31-21

Week 3 opponent: vs. Chicago Bears

One thing to know: Of concern for Washington, No. 1 cornerback Josh Norman has been roasted by wide receivers in the first two weeks of the season.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 0-2

Last week: 17th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Seahawks, 28-26

Week 3 opponent: at San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: With starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out for the season, the Steelers will turn to backup Mason Rudolph for the rest of their 2019 campaign. One has to wonder if Pittsburgh regrets trading away third-stringer Joshua Dobbs to Jacksonville last week.

25. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 0-1-1

Last week: 25th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Ravens, 23-17

Week 3 opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: Kliff Kingsbury came to the NFL as an offensive genius, but several times in Week 2, the Cardinals settled for field goals while in the red zone instead of going for the end zone. Those missed points cost them.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 0-2

Last week: 29th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Texans, 13-12

Week 3 opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: Elevated backup Gardner Minshew has performed valiantly for the Jaguars in relief of Nick Foles. However, Jacksonville came up just short on Sunday when head coach Doug Marrone attempted a two-point try with the game on the line. Now, with cornerback Jalen Ramsey requesting a trade, it looks as though the Jaguars’ season might be entering a tailspin.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 1-1

Last week: 30th

Week 2 result: Beat the Panthers, 20-14

Week 3 opponent: vs. New York Giants

One thing to know: In what some thought was the biggest game of his career, Jameis Winston bought himself some more time, completing 16-of-25 passes for 208 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. A game against the porous Giants defense could only help Winston’s confidence.

22. Oakland Raiders

Record: 1-1

Last week: 19th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 28-10

Week 3 opponent: at Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: The Raiders jumped out to a 10-0 lead over the Chiefs in the first quarter of their matchup on Sunday. In the second half, the Oakland defense completely shut out Patrick Mahomes and what is widely considered the most dangerous offense in the NFL. Unfortunately for the Raiders, in the second quarter, Mahomes did all the damage he needed, throwing four touchdowns to secure the win for the Chiefs.

21. Detroit Lions

Record: 1-0-1

Last week: 24th

Week 2 result: Beat the Chargers, 13-10

Week 3 opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: Between Kerryon Johnson, Kenny Golladay, and T.J. Hockenson, the Lions have a nice trio of young offensive talent to surround Matthew Stafford. Golladay came up big in Week 2 with a go-ahead touchdown late in the game.

20. Carolina Panthers

Record: 0-2

Last week: 11th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Buccaneers, 20-14

Week 3 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: Cam Newton did not look right in the Panthers Thursday night matchup against the Buccaneers. On Tuesday, Newton was not at practice with Carolina, further raising concerns of a potential injury.

19. Tennessee Titans

Record: 1-1

Last week: 14th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Colts, 19-17

Week 3 opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: Marcus Mariota not only has Ryan Tannehill breathing down his neck in Tennessee, he is on the clock for a new contract. Days like his 154-yard, 1-touchdown performance in a loss to the beatable Colts do not help his case to remain Tennessee’s starter.

18. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 1-1

Last week: 20th

Week 2 result: Beat the Titans, 19-17

Week 3 opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: Kicker Adam Vinatieri had another tough day on Sunday, missing two extra point attempts that almost came back to bite the Colts. Vinatieri went as far as teasing his retirement after the game, but the Colts reportedly convinced him to stay and play out the year. Regardless of how his time in the league ends, Vinatieri will go down as one of the best to ever lace up his cleats.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 1-1

Last week: 8th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Lions, 13-10

Week 3 opponent: vs. Houston Texans

One thing to know: The Chargers continue to be hit by the injury bug, as they played Week 2 short-handed and then lost safety Adrian Phillips to a broken forearm.

16. Atlanta Falcons

caption Matt Ryan. source Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Record: 1-1

Last week: 22nd

Week 2 result: Beat the Eagles, 24-20

Week 3 opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: Matt Ryan found Julio Jones on a critical fourth-down completion to score what would prove the game-winning touchdown for the Falcons on Sunday night. Could Atlanta finally be turning things around?

15. Buffalo Bills

Record: 2-0

Last week: 27th

Week 2 result: Beat the Giants, 28-14

Week 3 opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: The Bills are sitting pretty as they head home with a 2-0 record. In their next nine games, they face the Bengals, Patriots, Titans, Dolphins, Eagles, Redskins, Browns, and Dolphins. Is there any reason why the Bills can’t be 7-3 heading into Week 12?

14. Minnesota Vikings

caption Dalvin Cook. source Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Record: 1-1

Last week: 12th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Packers, 21-16

Week 3 opponent: vs. Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: Two weeks into the season, Dalvin Cook is the NFL’s leading rusher with 265 yards to his name. It’s too early to know if he can hold on to win the rushing title, but he has the skills to be one of the best rushers in the league if he keeps getting the opportunity.

13. Chicago Bears

Record: 1-1

Last week: 13th

Week 2 result: Beat the Broncos, 16-14

Week 3 opponent: at Washington Redskins

One thing to know: After the infamous “double doink” and a training camp of kicking horrors, how ironic for the Bears to get their first win of the season on a last-second, 53-yard field goal.

12. Cleveland Browns

caption Odell Beckham Jr. source Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Record: 1-1

Last week: 16th

Week 2 result: Beat the Jets, 23-3

Week 3 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: Odell Beckham Jr. made another spectacular one-handed grab on Monday night. It happened in almost the same spot in MetLife Stadium where he made the original catch against the Cowboys that shot him to superstardom in 2014.

11. Houston Texans

caption Deshaun Watson. source Tim Warner/Getty Images

Record: 1-1

Last week: 9th

Week 2 result: Beat the Jaguars, 13-12

Week 3 opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: The Hoston Texans need to figure out a way to keep quarterback Deshaun Watson upright if they’re going to have a chance at competing this season. Through two games, Watson has already been sacked a league-high 10 times.

10. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 2-0

Last week: 18th

Week 2 result: Beat the Bengals, 41-17

Week 3 opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: The competition may not have been the most impressive, but the short-handed 49ers won two games on the road to start the season. They own the league’s third-best point differential, and now begin a stretch where five of their next six games come against teams currently below .500.

9. New Orleans Saints

Record: 1-1

Last week: 5th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Rams, 27-9

Week 3 opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: With Drew Brees out for at least a few weeks, the New Orleans Saints will turn to backup Teddy Bridgewater to keep the team afloat until their starter returns. Bridgewater has his work cut out for him, with games against Seattle, Dallas, and Chicago all ahead on the schedule.

8. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 1-1

Last week: 6th

Week 2 result: Lost to the Falcons, 24-20

Week 3 opponent: vs. Detroit Lions

One thing to know: The Eagles displayed a valiant effort in Week 2’s near-comeback win vs. the Falcons, but health is a real issue for this team. Carson Wentz is beaten up, Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson missed Week 2, and Timothy Jernigan broke his foot, leaving another hole on the defensive line after Malik Jackson was lost for the season.

7. Seattle Seahawks

caption Russell Wilson. source Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Record: 2-0

Last week: 15th

Week 2 result: Beat the Steelers, 28-26

Week 3 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: Russell Wilson continues to prove he’s one of the most reliable passers in the league, throwing for 300 yards and three touchdowns against the Steelers on Sunday to beat the Steelers. Tyler Lockett remains his favorite target, but rookie receiver DK Metcalf has also worked his way into the mix of the Seattle offense.

6. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 2-0

Last week: 7th

Week 2 result: Beat the Cardinals, 23-17

Week 3 opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: Lamar Jackson remains one of the three hottest quarterbacks in the league to start the season, with nearly 600 total yards, 7 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and a 145 passer rating. His Week 3 duel with Patrick Mahomes should be entertaining.

5. Green Bay Packers

Record: 2-0

Last week: 10th

Week 2 result: Beat the Vikings, 21-16

Week 3 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

One thing to know: Aaron Rodgers showed flashes of his incredible playmaking on Sunday. With what looks like one of the premiere defenses in the NFC, the Packers are looking like a threat to make a run this year.

4. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 2-0

Last week: 3rd

Week 2 result: Beat Washington, 31-21

Week 3 opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: Ezekiel Elliott resumed an Ezekiel Elliott-like workload in Week 2, carrying the ball 23 times for 111 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, for the Cowboys, leading receiver Michael Gallup will miss several weeks to undergo surgery on his meniscus.

3. Los Angeles Rams

caption Cooper Kupp. source Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Record: 2-0

Last week: 4th

Week 2 result: Beat the Saints, 27-9

Week 3 opponent: at Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: Wide receiver Cooper Kupp proved he’s all the way back from his injury with an astounding 67-yard catch and run that ended just short of a touchdown. Alongside Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks, the Rams have one of the most fearsome receiving corps in the league.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 2-0

Last week: 2nd

Week 2 result: Beat the Oakland Raiders, 28-10

Week 3 opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: Patrick Mahomes now has eight career four-touchdown games, the same number Joe Montana accomplished in his career. For those keeping track, Mahomes is on pace for 56 touchdowns in 2019.

1. New England Patriots

Record: 2-0

Last week: 1st

Week 2 result: Beat the Dolphins, 43-0

Week 3 opponent: vs. New York Jets

One thing to know: Through two games, the New England Patriots defense has yet to allow a touchdown and the offense is averaging 38 points per game. The greatest dynasty in NFL history looks ready to make another run at a Super Bowl… could they even go undefeated?

