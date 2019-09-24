NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into Week 4

caption Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are still the most impressive offense in the NFL. source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

As we enter the quarter mark of the 2019 NFL season, seven teams remain undefeated, while seven teams are still without a win.

It’s hard not to feel as if four or five of the undefeated teams are the most legitimate contenders in the league, though it is still early.

Check out where all 32 NFL teams stand in our power rankings entering Week 4.

The story of the 2019 NFL season so far is the unbeaten teams vs. everyone else.

Seven teams remain undefeated so far – the Patriots, Chiefs, Rams, Cowboys, Packers, 49ers, and Bills. A few of those teams seem more like legitimate contenders than the others, but nonetheless, they’re nearly at the quarter mark of the season without a loss.

Meanwhile, there are still seven teams without a win – the Dolphins, Jets, Bengals, Broncos, Redskins, Steelers, and Cardinals. Which one of those teams can turn around their season?

Heading into Week 4, here’s where all 32 teams stand in the NFL.

32. Miami Dolphins

caption Josh Rosen. source Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Record: 0-3

Last week: 32nd

Week 3 result: Lost to the Cowboys, 31-6

Week 4 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: The Dolphins -117 point differential on the season is 80 points worse than the next closest team, the Jets at -37. The Ravens, the highest-scoring team in the NFL, have scored 110 points this year.

31. New York Jets

source Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-3

Last week: 30th

Week 3 result: Lost to the Patriots, 30-14

Week 4 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Expectations were high for the Jets heading into the 2019 season with quarterback Sam Darnold entering his second year as a starter and the addition of dynamic running back Le’Veon Bell to the team’s offense. Darnold has missed the past two weeks of game action due to a case of mono, but will hopefully be back in the near future to help right the ship.

30. Cincinnati Bengals

caption Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Aanarumo. source Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Record: 0-3

Last week: 29th

Week 3 result: Lost to the Bills, 21-17

Week 4 opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: The Bengals fell behind, 14-0, before a late rally to get back in the game. Unfortunately, their defense couldn’t stop the fearsome duo of Josh Allen and Frank Gore.

29. Washington Redskins

source Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Record: 0-3

Last week: 27th

Week 3 result: Lost to the Bears, 31-15

Week 4 opponent: at New York Giants

One thing to know: After another disappointing start to the season, it feels as though head coach Jay Gruden’s job might be at stake in the coming weeks in Washington.

28. Denver Broncos

source AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Record: 0-3

Last week: 28th

Week 3 result: Lost to the Packers, 27-16

Week 4 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: Joe Flacco’s start with the Denver Broncos has been somewhat disappointing, with the former Ravens quarterback ranked 21st in the league in passer rating through three weeks. Can the team turn things around at home against the Jaguars?

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

caption Mason Rudolph. source Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Record: 0-3

Last week: 26th

Week 3 result: Lost to the 49ers, 24-20

Week 4 opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: Mason Rudolph did not inspire much confidence in his first start this season, completing just 14-of-27 passes for 174 yards, and one was a 76-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Juju Smith-Schuster. An outing against the Bengals lackadaisical defense could help Rudolph find his groove.

26. Arizona Cardinals

source Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Record: 0-2-1

Last week: 25th

Week 3 result: Lost to the Panthers, 38-20

Week 4 opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: While the Cardinals are still winless, rookie quarterback Kyler Murray has shown enough promise to have Arizona fans excited for the future. How many wins that translates to this season remains to be seen.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

source Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Record: 1-2

Last week: 23rd

Week 3 result: Lost to the Giants, 32-31

Week 4 opponent: at Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: It was a day to forget for kicker Matt Gay, who missed two extra points and then the game-winning field goal after Bucs coach Bruce Arians took a penalty, thinking Gay would like a longer kick. Whoops.

24. New York Giants

source Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-2

Last week: 31st

Week 3 result: Beat the Buccaneers, 32-31

Week 4 opponent: vs. Washington Redskins

One thing to know: It only took one game for Daniel Jones to get the greater New York area to believe he is the future of the Giants. His 18-point comeback against the Buccaneers was just what the Giants needed to kickstart what had been a lackluster season so far.

23. Oakland Raiders

caption Jon Gruden. source Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Record: 1-2

Last week: 22nd

Week 3 result: Lost to the Vikings, 34-14

Week 4 opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: Panic already appears to be rising in the Raiders’ locker room. Linebacker Tahir Whitehead told reporters he does not want a repeat of the 2018 season: “There are a lot of things that need to be fixed. And unless we fix them, it’s going to be a long season. And we experienced that last year, and I’m not trying to go through the same thing.”

22. Tennessee Titans

source Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-2

Last week: 19th

Week 3 result: Lost to the Jaguars, 20-7

Week 4 opponent: at Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: After stunning the Browns in Cleveland in Week 1, the Titans have looked lost on the field the past two weeks. This Sunday’s game against the Falcons could be make-or-break for Tennessee’s playoff hopes as they look to keep pace in the crowded AFC South.

21. Carolina Panthers

caption Kyle Allen. source Norm Hall/Getty Images

Record: 1-2

Last week: 20th

Week 3 result: Beat the Cardinals, 38-20

Week 4 opponent: at Houston Texans

One thing to know: With Cam Newton healing a foot injury, backup Kyle Allen filled in admirably, throwing for 261 yards and 4 touchdowns on 19-26 passing. Take your time getting healthy, Cam.

20. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 1-2

Last week: 16th

Week 3 result: Lost to the Colts, 27-24

Week 4 opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: Matt Ryan and the Falcons’ comeback effort came up just short against the Colts on Sunday as Atlanta’s struggles from last year have carried over into the 2019 season. Between Ryan and receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, the talent of a winning team is there, but the wins are becoming harder and harder to find.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 1-2

Last week: 24th

Week 3 result: Beat the Titans, 20-7

Week 4 opponent: at Denver Broncos

One thing to know: Minshew Mania has taken over the NFL! Gardner Minshew, the Jags’ sixth-round rookie, filling in for Nick Foles, put up an impressive performance in Week 3, all while becoming something of a celebrity because of his looks, unusual background, and personality.

18. Cleveland Browns

source Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-2

Last week: 12th

Week 3 result: Lost to the Rams, 20-13

Week 4 opponent: at Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: The Browns baffling decision to run a draw on fourth-and-9 with the game on the line stunned many football fans watching at home. Facing off against the Ravens this week and the so-far undefeated 49ers and Patriots on the horizon, Cleveland needs to turn things around fast to avoid another embarrassing season.

17. Philadelphia Eagles

caption Carson Wentz. source Elsa/Getty Images

Record: 1-2

Last week: 8th

Week 3 result: Lost to the Lions, 27-24

Week 4 opponent: at Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: On one hand, the Eagles have nearly won the last two games without their best receivers, while their backups have dropped go-ahead touchdowns in the final moments. On the other, the Eagles are beat-up and could easily be 0-3 if they hadn’t pulled off a narrow comeback over Washington in Week 1.

16. Los Angeles Chargers

source Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-2

Last week: 17th

Week 3 result: Lost to the Texans, 27-20

Week 4 opponent: at Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: Keenan Allen has been the best wide receiver in football through three games this year, leading the league with 404 yards. Sammy Watkins is the closest player behind him with 311 yards.

15 Chicago Bears

source Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-1

Last week: 13th

Week 3 result: Beat the Redskins, 31-15

Week 4 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: Khalil Mack and the Bears defense rattled Washington on Monday night, forcing five turnovers as Chicago cruised to victory. If the Bears are going to make another run at the NFC North, their defense will have to stay dominant.

14. Detroit Lions

caption Marvin Jones. source Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Record: 2-0-1

Last week: 21st

Week 3 result: Beat the Eagles, 27-24

Week 4 opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: Marvin Jones is having a nice bounce-back season for the technically undefeated Lions, leading the team in receiving yards while catching 79% of his passes.

13. Minnesota Vikings

source Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-1

Last week: 14th

Week 3 result: Beat the Raiders, 34-14

Week 4 opponent: at Chicago Bears

One thing to know: Dalvin Cook is making his case as the best runner in football, leading the league with 375 yards on the year. This week will mark his toughest test yet, facing off against a Bears defense that has let up less than 70 rushing yards per game.

12. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 2-1

Last week: 7th

Week 3 result: Lost to the Saints, 33-27

Week 4 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: The Seahawks’ defense still has some work to do after getting beaten by the Drew Brees-less Saints in a game where the final score looked closer than the contest really was.

11. Indianapolis Colts

source Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-1

Last week: 18th

Week 3 result: Beat the Falcons, 27-24

Week 4 opponent: vs. Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: Jacoby Brissett has played as well as Colts fans could have hoped so far this year after taking over for Andrew Luck. Brissett ranks sixth in the league in passer rating just behind Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson.

10. Houston Texans

caption JJ Watt. source Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Record: 2-1

Last week: 11th

Week 3 result: Beat the Chargers, 27-20

Week 4 opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: JJ Watt got his first two sacks of his season on Sunday. However, he said he was denied a strip-sack on Philip Rivers when the Chargers QB took a preventative measure he had never seen before: holding the ball above his head, where Watt couldn’t reach it.

9. Buffalo Bills

source Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-0

Last week: 15th

Week 3 result: Beat the Bengals, 21-17

Week 4 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

One thing to know: The Buffalo Bills are off to a 3-0 start to the season for the first time since 2011. The wins have come thanks to a defense that looks like one of the best in the NFL and solid, reliable play from second-year starter Josh Allen. The Bills haven’t beaten the Patriots since 2016, but with New England coming to town this week, expect Buffalo to be wild.

8. San Francisco 49ers

caption Nick Bosa. source Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Record: 3-0

Last week: 10th

Week 3 result: Beat the Steelers, 24-20

Week 4 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Niners had five turnovers on Sunday but still won the game. They’ve won ugly games this season, but perhaps it’s a testament to a tough defense and a resilient offense.

7. New Orleans Saints

source Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-1

Last week: 9th

Week 3 result: Beat the Seahawks, 33-27

Week 4 opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: The Saints shook off the loss of quarterback Drew Brees to turn in a gutsy win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The roster looks strong enough front to back that if Teddy Bridgewater can continue to be just good enough, New Orleans should still be in strong contention when Brees is due to return later in the year.

6. Baltimore Ravens

caption John Harbaugh. source Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Record: 2-1

Last week: 6th

Week 3 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 33-28

Week 4 opponent: vs. Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: Head coach John Harbaugh defended his decision to go for two several times against the Chiefs, saying that despite the outcome, it was the best mathematical and strategic for the Ravens in this game. More teams would be wise to adopt Harbaugh’s approach.

5. Los Angeles Rams

source Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-0

Last week: 3rd

Week 3 result: Beat the Browns, 20-13

Week 4 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: The return of wide receiver Cooper Kupp has the Rams offense once again looking like one of the most dangerous in the NFC. After missing the entire second half of the 2018 season, Kupp now has back-to-back 100-yard games with the Rams, including two scores on Sunday night.

4. Dallas Cowboys

caption Ezekiel Elliott. source Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Record: 3-0

Last week: 4th

Week 3 result: Beat the Dolphins, 31-6

Week 4 opponent: at New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: The Cowboys have looked good, but two big tests await: the Saints and the Packers. If Dallas enters Week 6 unbeaten, it’ll be time to consider them true contenders.

3. Green Bay Packers

source Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-0

Last week: 5th

Week 3 result: Beat the Broncos, 27-16

Week 4 opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: The Green Bay Packers are undefeated and still haven’t seen the best Aaron Rodgers has to offer. If the Packers defense is as real as they’ve looked through three games – they have yet to concede more than 16 points in a contest – Green Bay is a real threat to win the conference.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

caption Patrick Mahomes. source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Record: 3-0

Last week: 2nd

Week 3 result: Beat the Ravens, 33-28

Week 4 opponent: at Detroit Lions

One thing to know: There isn’t enough to be said about Patrick Mahomes. After winning MVP in 2018 with over 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns, Mahomes is on pace to throw for over 6,300 yards and 53 touchdowns. It’s early, but there are already major “Is this the greatest quarterback ever?” vibes in the NFL.

1. New England Patriots

source Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Record: 3-0

Last week: 1st

Week 3 result: Beat the Jets, 30-14

Week 4 opponent: at Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: The Patriots defense has not allowed a touchdown since last year’s AFC Championship. The Jets’ two scores on Sunday resulted from a muffed punt recovered in the end zone and an interception returned for a touchdown. After this week’s game against the undefeated Bills, the Patriots will not play another team with a winning record until Week 9.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Patriots are undoubtedly Super Bowl favorites.

