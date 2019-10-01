NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into Week 5

caption The Eagles and Packers are both competing for the top spot in a crowded NFC. source Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 of the NFL season was a wild one.

Four of the seven undefeated teams lost, some in upsets, while other games revealed very little about whether some teams are true contenders or not.

Three undefeated teams remain – the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers.

Week 4 of the NFL season was an odd one.

Four of seven undefeated teams went down, including some big upsets, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throttling the Los Angeles Rams. Elsewhere, other games gave us very little clarity – are the Houston Texans bad after losing to the Kyle Allen-led Carolina Panthers, or are the Panthers a contender? Are the Tennessee Titans playoff contenders, or are the Atlanta Falcons just bad? Can anyone stop Minshew Mania?

In the wake of a wild Week 4, just three undefeated teams are left standing – the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers.

We sort out the rest of the league below. Check out our NFL power rankings heading into Week 5.

32. Miami Dolphins

source Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-4

Last week: 32nd

Week 4 result: Lost to the Chargers, 30-10

Week 5 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Entering their bye week off of an 0-4 start, there’s a pretty good chance that this is the only weekend this season the Miami Dolphins avoid a loss. The 2019 draft can’t come soon enough.

31. Washington Redskins

Record: 0-4

Last week: 29th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Giants, 24-3

Week 5 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

One thing to know: It appears Jay Gruden’s seat is growing warmer. Washington is 0-4 and now has a quarterback quandary – Case Keenum has been ineffective and exited Sunday’s game in a walking boot, Dwayne Haskins didn’t look ready in Week 4, and Colt McCoy is still recovering from injury.

30. New York Jets

Record: 0-3

Last week: 31st

Week 4 result: Bye

Week 5 opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: The New York Jets had hoped to have starting quarterback Sam Darnold back in the lineup by this Sunday’s game against the Eagles, but it appears that he will once again be sidelined as he continues to recover from mononucleosis. Unless head coach Adam Gase can put together something special on Sunday, it looks as though the Jets are playing for next year.

29. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 0-3-1

Last week: 26th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Seahawks, 27-10

Week 5 opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: The Cardinals offense has not delivered on high expectations. They’ve faltered most in the red zone, where they’ve scored touchdowns on just 35.7% of their trips, according to Team Rankings.

28. Denver Broncos

source Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-4

Last week: 28th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Jaguars, 26-24

Week 5 opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: The Denver Broncos are now 0-4, with two of their losses coming on walk-off field goals. One might think that’s a reason to believe the Broncos can turn things around, but after losing Bradley Chubb to a season-ending injury this past week, Denver’s hopes of making a run feel thin at best.

27. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 0-4

Last week: 30th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Steelers, 27-3

Week 5 opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: The Bengals offensive line ranked dead-last in pass protection, and that was before Andy Dalton was sacked eight times by the Steelers.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

source Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-3

Last week: 27th

Week 4 result: Beat the Bengals, 27-3

Week 5 opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: Mason Rudolph had his best game so far as starting quarterback for the Steelers on Monday night, completing 24 of 28 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll need to keep up that consistency if Pittsburgh is going to have a shot at getting back into the AFC playoff picture.

25. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 1-3

Last week: 20th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Titans, 24-10

Week 5 opponent: at Houston Texans

One thing to know: The Falcons seem to struggle when teams contain Julio Jones, as the Titans did on Sunday. Atlanta is just 3-5 over the last two seasons when Jones is held under 100 receiving yards.

24. Oakland Raiders

Record: 2-2

Last week: 23rd

Week 4 result: Beat the Colts, 31-24

Week 5 opponent: vs. Chicago Bears (in London)

One thing to know: The Raiders are in the middle of a brutal 48-day road trip that leaves Oakland fans without a home game between Week 2 and Week 9 of the season. Thankfully, Sunday’s big win over the Colts likely helped make the flight to London a bit more pleasant.

23. New York Giants

Record: 2-2

Last week: 24th

Week 4 result: Beat the Redskins, 24-3

Week 5 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: Danny Dimes’ encore wasn’t as good as his Week 3 debut, but the rookie quarterback did enough to help the Giants get their second straight win. It’s the first time they’ve been .500 since Week 17 of the 2016 season.

22. Houston Texans

source Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-2

Last week: 10th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Panthers, 16-10

Week 5 opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: Deshaun Watson gave a detailed explanation as to why the Texans offense was unable to break through on big plays against the Carolina defense on Sunday. Had he made just one more throw, Houston could have pulled out the win.

21. Tennessee Titans

Record: 2-2

Last week: 22nd

Week 4 result: Beat the Falcons, 24-10

Week 5 opponent: vs. Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: Is any team more confusing than the Titans? After laying an egg in Week 3 against the beat-able Jaguars, the Titans stomped the Falcons in Atlanta. It may be a while before we figure out if this team is a playoff contender or one that shows up on random weeks.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

source Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-2

Last week: 19th

Week 4 result: Beat the Broncos, 26-24

Week 5 opponent: at Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: The legend of Gardner Minshew grows with every start he makes. On Sunday, he created one of the most impressive plays of the season, showing off some remarkable escapability to evade defenders and complete a late touchdown against the Broncos.

19. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 2-2

Last week: 11th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Raiders, 31-24

Week 5 opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: The Colts were without linebacker Darius Leonard and safety Malik Hooker on Sunday and it showed, as they allowed 377 easy yards of offense to the Raiders. The Colts can’t afford more injuries to their defense.

18. Carolina Panthers

source Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-2

Last week: 21st

Week 4 result: Beat the Texans, 16-10

Week 5 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: The Carolina Panthers have looked like a brand new team with Kyle Allen at quarterback. They have won two straight games since deciding to let Cam Newton recover on the sidelines. Should Allen continue to succeed, the Panthers won’t be in any rush to bring back Newton until he’s completely healthy.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 2-2

Last week: 25th

Week 4 result: Beat the Rams, 55-40

Week 5 opponent: at New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: If we told you before the Bucs-Rams game that one QB threw for 385 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception while his team scored 55 points – would you have guessed it was Jameis Winston, not Jared Goff? Winston seems to be getting a grip on Bruce Arians’ offense.

16. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 2-2

Last week: 13th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Bears, 16-6

Week 5 opponent: at New York Giants

One thing to know: Wide receiver Adam Thielen offered some blunt analysis of quarterback Kirk Cousins after the Vikings loss on Sunday, saying, “You have to be able to hit the deep balls.” A game against the dismal Giants defense might be the perfect spot for the Minnesota offense to find its rhythm again.

15. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 2-2

Last week: 16th

Week 4 result: Beat the Dolphins, 30-10

Week 5 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

One thing to know: The Chargers have been ravaged by injuries. Wide receivers Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin, running back Justin Jackson, and tight end Hunter Henry all missed Week 4, then backup tight end Sean Culkin also tore his Achilles on Sunday. Luckily for the Chargers, they’ve hit a soft spot in their schedule.

14. Detroit Lions

source Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-1-1

Last week: 14th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 34-30

Week 5 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Detroit Lions first four weeks of the season have gone better than many would have guessed, with impressive wins over the Eagles and Chargers and a tightly contested loss to the Chiefs last weekend. Now, Detroit will have a full two weeks to prepare for their trip to Lambeau Field to play the Packers in what should be a huge NFC North showdown.

13. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 2-2

Last week: 6th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Browns, 40-25

Week 5 opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: After a red-hot start to the season, the Ravens’ defense has been shredded by the Chiefs and Browns in back-to-back weeks. Perhaps the defensive talent they let walk in free agency will have a bigger impact than expected.

12. Cleveland Browns

source Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-2

Last week: 18th

Week 4 result: Beat the Ravens, 40-25

Week 5 opponent: at San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: Baker Mayfield and the Browns were excited to silence their doubters on Sunday after defeating the Ravens in Baltimore to take the top spot in the AFC North. This Monday night, they’ll get their chance at redemption on national television as they take on the undefeated 49ers.

11. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 3-1

Last week: 12th

Week 4 result: Beat the Cardinals, 27-10

Week 5 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: Russell Wilson is putting together one of the most efficient seasons of his career. He’s completing nearly 73% of his passes on 8.6 yards per attempt and hasn’t thrown an interception yet.

10. Chicago Bears

source Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-1

Last week: 15th

Week 4 result: Beat the Vikings, 16-6

Week 5 opponent: vs. Oakland Raiders (in London)

One thing to know: After Mitch Trubisky left Sunday’s game with a dislocated left shoulder, veteran backup Chase Daniel came in for the Bears and was able to do enough to win the game for Chicago. With one of the most formidable defenses in the league, if Daniel can play league-average football or better, the Bears are still a threat to win the NFC.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 2-2

Last week: 17th

Week 4 result: Beat the Packers, 34-27

Week 5 opponent: vs. New York Jets

One thing to know: The Eagles escaped with a win in Green Bay thanks to a strong run game and strong run defense. But the secondary is a huge concern after Davante Adams went for 180 yards while missing much of the fourth quarter. Philly should be atop the list for Jalen Ramsey suitors.

8. Buffalo Bills

source Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Record: 3-1

Last week: 9th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Patriots, 16-10

Week 5 opponent: at Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: The Bills and Patriots got into a war of words this week after a brutal hit delivered to Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. “If one of us did that to [Brady], we wouldn’t have been in the game anymore,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said after the game. “There’s no way. There’s no way we would’ve continued to play in that game.”

7. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 3-0

Last week: 8th

Week 4 result: Bye

Week 5 opponent: vs. Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: The 49ers are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFC. Good things may be on the horizon if their roster can start to get healthy.

6. Los Angeles Rams

source Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-1

Last week: 5th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Buccaneers, 55-40

Week 5 opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: The Rams defense had no answer to stop Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay offense on Sunday, getting run over for 55 points at home. Was it a one-time slip-up or a sign of what may be to come?

5. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 3-1

Last week: 4th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Saints, 12-10

Week 5 opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: As ESPN’s Bill Barnwell noted, the Cowboys struggle rushing the quarterback, but have mostly gotten away with it playing a slate of quarterbacks in Eli Manning, Case Keenum, Josh Rosen, and Teddy Bridgewater. How will they look against Aaron Rodgers in Week 5?

4. Green Bay Packers

source Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-1

Last week: 3rd

Week 4 result: Lost to the Eagles, 34-27

Week 5 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: The Packers ran into a desperate Philadelphia Eagles team facing what was essentially a must-win game on Thursday night, and still almost pulled out the victory. This week’s game against the Cowboys should give us a good read on what the best teams in the NFC look like.

3. New Orleans Saints

Record: 3-1

Last week: 7th

Week 4 result: Beat the Cowboys, 12-10

Week 5 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: Teddy Bridgewater hasn’t been impressive filling in for the injured Drew Brees, but the Saints are 2-1 anyway. Give Bridgewater some time to warm up – he’s thrown more passes the last two weeks than he had in the last three years.

2. New England Patriots

source Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-0

Last week: 1st

Week 4 result: Beat the Bills, 16-10

Week 5 opponent: at Washington Redskins

One thing to know: The New England Patriots remain undefeated through four weeks, but their win on Sunday was hardly convincing, with Tom Brady completing just 18 of his 39 passes with zero touchdowns and one interception. They’re still one of the best teams in the NFL, but this week’s lackluster performance dropped them from the top spot in our power ranking.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 4-0

Last week: 2nd

Week 4 result: Beat the Lions, 34-30

Week 5 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: It was Patrick Mahomes’ first regular-season game since October 2018 in which he didn’t throw a touchdown, and the Chiefs still scored 34 points. The defense is a concern, but how often is anyone going to be able to keep pace with Kansas City on offense?

