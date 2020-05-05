The NFL is considering many options to play a full season this fall despite the coronavirus pandemic — here’s what the 2020 NFL season could look like

caption The NFL reportedly has a wide range of contingency plans in place to play the 2020 season — from business as usual to an abridged season in isolation. source Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL schedule is set to be released on Thursday, giving fans a taste of what they hope will be a good season this fall.

The coronavirus pandemic has turned the offseason upside down, forcing teams to take part in the first virtual draft and moving team meetings online.

The NFL is preparing several contingency plans to navigate the 2020 season, from playing games without fans in attendance to more extreme scenarios, including a shortened season.

The NFL is holding firm that the season will go on as scheduled, but the league is ready to make some drastic adjustments in the coming months.

Four months from the scheduled kickoff of Week 1 of the NFL season, there are plenty of questions lingering as to how the 2020 season will look.

The sports world has been on pause since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with league suspended, marquee events like the Masters and Kentucky Derby delayed until the fall, and even the Summer Olympics pushed back to 2021.

As leagues around the world attempt to figure out how to resume play, the NFL is watching closely to see what steps will be necessary to play its season while keeping players, staff, and fans safe. The league has already shown some changes will be required – on Monday, the NFL announced that no international games would be played this year as a result of the pandemic.

With the full NFL schedule set to be released on Thursday night, we took a look at all of the contingency plans that have been floated surrounding the league over the past few weeks to get a better idea of what the season could look like this fall.

The NFL is holding the line that this is business as usual — a stance they will likely keep until it is absolutely clear what actions must be taken.

The NFL is holding fast to the idea that the NFL season will go on as scheduled. At the end of March, NFL executive Vice President Jeff Pash told NFL.com that the league was looking at a number of contingency plans, but that the NFL would move forward as scheduled until further action was required.

“All of our discussion, all of our focus, has been on a normal traditional season, starting on time, playing in front of fans, in our regular stadiums, and going through a full 16-game regular season and full set of playoffs,” Pash said. “That’s our focus.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell further emphasized the league’s goal of starting on time, as scheduled, in a conversation with ESPN just before the draft in late April.

“We’re going to be prepared to play as planned, and we’re also going to look at alternatives,” Goodell said, per USA Today.

The NFL’s best-case scenario at this point could be to go on with the start of the season as scheduled, but without fans in attendance, at least in some states.

While the NFL remains steadfast that football will be played this fall, whether or not fans will be in attendance is a slightly more complicated question.

“I’m not going to speculate,” Goodell said when asked whether or not fans would be able to fill arenas when the season begins. “We’re going to the things we need to do to make sure we’re operating safely and that includes that our fans. So if we can’t bring fans into a stadium environment without being safe, then we’ll look at those alternatives.”

Even with some states already opening up after their respective lockdowns, the prospect of every city that hosts an NFL team giving the go-ahead to mass gatherings before the start of the season feels like a stretch.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom told reporters in early April that it was too early to make a call on whether fans would be able to return to stadiums by August.

“I’m not anticipating that happening in this state,” Newsom said after President Trump urged league commissioners around the country to get fans back in arenas by the end of summer.

Newsom went on to stress that any decision regarding such a reopening would be determined by health experts.

“Our decision on that basis, at least here in the state of California, will be determined by the facts, will be determined by the health experts, will be determined by our capacity to meet this moment, bend the curve and have the appropriate community surveillance and testing to confidently determine whether that’s appropriate, and right now I’m just focused on the immediate, but that’s not something I anticipate happening in the next few months.”

Some teams may allow fans to attend but keep from packing the stadium. The Miami Dolphins are already preparing to operate at a 25% limited capacity.

Miami Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel told “Good Morning America” on Monday that his team was working on hosting fans while maintaining social distancing measures.

While Hard Rock Stadium has a usual capacity of 65,000, the team could host as few as 15,000 fans for games this fall. Garfinkel also went through other measures that would help to prevent crowding, from mobile ordering for concessions to scheduled entrances and exits for fans before and after games.

“We would have times to come in for security at different gates so people would be separated out, in terms of when they enter the stadium,” Garfinkel said. “We would exit the stadium much like a church environment, where each row exits so people aren’t filing out all at the same time in a herd.”

One plan could see each team play a full 16-game scheduled, but push the start of the season back a few weeks.

One idea that has been floated in recent weeks is that the league could carry out its full 16-game schedule on a different timeline.

According to a report from John Ourand and Ben Fischer at Sports Business Daily, the league is prepared with a contingency plan that could push back the start of the season to October 15 and still see every team play a full 16-game slate.

Week 1 is scheduled to begin on September 10.

Experts have stressed the importance of mass testing in the restarting of any sports leagues, and it’s possible that giving the league a few extra weeks of buffer down the line could help testing capacity reach a level necessary to begin the season under better conditions.

The NFL could also make some moves to eliminate empty weeks from the calendar, meaning a season that started late could still conclude with a Super Bowl in February.

In addition to pushing back the start of the season, there are a few other ways that the NFL could wrangle a few extra weeks out of its schedule while still allowing the season to carry out in relative normalcy.

According to Sports Business Daily, the league could also cut out the bye week put between the conference championships and the Super Bowl, giving up the Pro Bowl in favor of an extra week of patience at the start of the season, as well as eliminate bye weeks for the 2020 regular season.

The plan would push the Super Bowl back three weeks to February 28.

The NFL schedule is set to be released on Thursday and should hint at what contingency plans the league has taken into consideration.

Teams already know which opponents they’ll be facing in the coming season.

The release of the schedule on Thursday night will reveal the order of those games, and based on a few factors – the placements of interconference games, and the pairings on bye weeks – we could get a glimpse of what other contingency plans the NFL has in store.

One drastic option could be to cut down the season by 2-4 weeks.

While it would likely come as a last resort to the league, playing a shortened season is possible.

As NBC Sports’ Peter King speculated in April, the schedule could offer some hints at potential contingency plans the league is considering.

From King:

“Spitballing: A 14-game schedule could be as simple as the league assigning every team one home and one road game on the weekends of Sept. 13 and 20, and if the season couldn’t start till the weekend of Sept. 27, those first two games could simply be lopped off the schedule, and each team would be left with seven home and seven road games.”

Additionally, games against teams from the opposite conference are likely the easiest to cut out – if those games are front-loaded into the schedule, it could indicate that the NFL is preparing for the possibility of them being cut from the slate outright, and beginning play in Week 3 or Week 5 should it prove necessary.

An even more extreme option would be to play the season in complete isolation, moving all teams to a centralized location.

It’s difficult to imagine the league pulling off such a drastic change, but if we’re considering all possibilities, it’s on the list.

According to Mike Florio at ProFootballTalk, the idea was floated in late March by one general manager, with the entire league sequestering in a remote area to play through the season.

Similar ideas have been floated for other leagues, from the NBA to the Premier League. However, given the scope and logistics of football – larger teams, larger staffs, more physical contact between players – it would be quite a feat if the plan came to fruition.

Should things take another turn for the worst, the season could still be canceled outright.

If the past few months have taught sports fans anything, it’s that things can change quickly.

In March, the NBA went from preparing to play without fans in attendance – then seen as a move made out of an abundance of caution – to suspending its season indefinitely in response to just one positive case.

It’s easy to imagine a scenario where the league begins training camp and sees one, or even a number of players test positive for COVID-19. At that point, the league would have to decide how to proceed.

But given the money at stake, the NFL would likely do everything possible to prevent that from happening. And they’ll likely have the benefit of watching other leagues set in motion first.

As the 2020 draft showed, when it comes to the NFL, the prevailing wisdom is that the show must go on.

Despite some critics arguing for the draft to be pushed back, the NFL held firm to its initial schedule and pulled off a fairly flawless virtual draft in late April. The moment showed the league was willing to make adjustments on the fly and try some outside the box ideas as long as it meant the event would go on as planned.

The NFL won’t be alone – the MLB, NBA, and NHL have all already shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, and all three leagues are looking at whatever steps can be taken to get their own seasons back up and running. Goodell and the rest of the NFL’s leadership should be able to glean some lessons from the process those leagues go through in the coming months.

Once decisions around training camp need to be made, expect more answers to come to light.

As things stand, the NFL’s stance is simple: business as usual. While the general feeling given the circumstances of the world right now is that some changes will be necessary for football to go on this fall, the season is still far enough away that the league can hold out hope (at least publicly) that by the time the season is set for kickoff in Week 1 we will be past the worst of the pandemic.

The NFL can’t hold off making a decision forever. Training camp is scheduled to start in mid-July, and the decisions made surrounding camp might give a further hint at what could be in store for the coming season.

If training camp is delayed outright, there’s a chance the start of the regular season will push back in a similar fashion. If some states are open while others remain in varying states of a shutdown, maybe some teams are forced to go through camp outside of their nominal home city – a trend that could continue well into the regular season.

We still don’t know what exactly the 2020 NFL season will look like, but it’s clear that the league has no shortage of options to consider before games begin this fall.

