NFL officials reportedly are speculating Colin Kaepernick will be paid as much as $80 million in collusion case settlement

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid reached a settlement in their collusion case against the NFL.

The settlement included a confidentiality agreement for all sides.

According to one report, officials from NFL teams are speculating that Kaepernick will receive $60-80 million in the settlement.

There was no announcement on the details of the settlement. In the joint statement released by the NFL, it was announced that all sides signed a confidentiality agreement and “there will be no further comment by any party.”

However, NFL insider Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report spoke with several NFL teams, and the speculation from inside the NFL is that Kaepernick will receive $60-80 million as part of the settlement.

“Number NFL team officials are speculating to me is the NFL paid Kaepernick in the $60 to $80 million range,” Freeman wrote.

This is, of course, just speculation, but it was widely believed by those who were following the case closely that Kaepernick would have only settled without a trial if the offer from the NFL was something substantial. That was seemingly confirmed by sources for Charles Robinson of Yahoo.

“Sources previously said Kaepernick would only withdraw if a lucrative settlement was secured,” wrote Robinson.

Earlier this week, even Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, seemed convinced that the case would go to trial and that it would happen soon.