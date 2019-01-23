The NFL teams that have won the most Super Bowls

- source
- Kevin C. Cox/Getty
- Only 12 NFL teams have won more than one Super Bowl.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers own the most with six, and the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys each have five.
- The Patriots can tie the Steelers by beating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
- Check out all of INSIDER’s Super Bowl 2019 coverage here >
The NFL is a league built on the idea of parity, and through history, it’s largely achieved that.
Sure, the New England Patriots have found a way to win over the past two decades, but they’re just one of 12 teams to win more than one Super Bowl.
In total, 12 teams have never won a Super Bowl (four have never even been there). That means 20 have at least one championship under their belt.
While the Patriots are the model of success in the NFL, they don’t own the most Super Bowls ever (yet).
Check out the teams with the most Super Bowls below:
1. Pittsburgh Steelers — 6
Years won: 1974, 1975, 1978, 1979, 2005, 2008
T2. New England Patriots — 5
- source
- Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Years won: 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016
T2. San Francisco 49ers
Years won: 1981, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1994
T2. Dallas Cowboys — 5
- source
- Alex Garcia/Getty Images
Years won: 1971, 1977, 1992, 1993, 1995
T5. Green Bay Packers — 4
Years won: 1966, 1967, 1996, 2010
T5. New York Giants — 4
- source
- Getty Images
Years won: 1986, 1990, 2007, 2011
T7. Oakland Raiders — 3
- source
- Dennis Desprois/Getty Images
Years won: 1976, 1980, 1983
T7. Washington Redskins — 3
- source
- Rob Brown/Getty Images
Years won: 1982, 1987, 1991
T7. Denver Broncos — 3
Years won: 1996, 1997, 2015
T10. Baltimore Ravens — 2
Years won: 2000, 2012
T10. Indianapolis Colts — 2
- source
- Getty Images
Years won: 1970, 2006
T10. Miami Dolphins — 2
Years won: 1972, 1973
Now, check out how driven one of the best Super Bowl quarterbacks of all-time is…
- source
- Maddie Meyer/Getty Images