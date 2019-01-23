The NFL teams that have won the most Super Bowls

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Only 12 NFL teams have won more than one Super Bowl.

The Pittsburgh Steelers own the most with six, and the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys each have five.

The Patriots can tie the Steelers by beating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

The NFL is a league built on the idea of parity, and through history, it’s largely achieved that.

Sure, the New England Patriots have found a way to win over the past two decades, but they’re just one of 12 teams to win more than one Super Bowl.

In total, 12 teams have never won a Super Bowl (four have never even been there). That means 20 have at least one championship under their belt.

While the Patriots are the model of success in the NFL, they don’t own the most Super Bowls ever (yet).

Check out the teams with the most Super Bowls below:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers — 6

Years won: 1974, 1975, 1978, 1979, 2005, 2008

T2. New England Patriots — 5

caption Tom Brady has won all five of the Patriots’ Super Bowls. source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Years won: 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016

T2. San Francisco 49ers

Years won: 1981, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1994

T2. Dallas Cowboys — 5

caption Emmitt Smith helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls in four years. source Alex Garcia/Getty Images

Years won: 1971, 1977, 1992, 1993, 1995

T5. Green Bay Packers — 4

Years won: 1966, 1967, 1996, 2010

T5. New York Giants — 4

caption Eli Manning’s two Super Bowl wins over the Patriots are historic. source Getty Images

Years won: 1986, 1990, 2007, 2011

T7. Oakland Raiders — 3

caption John Madden coached the Raiders to their first Super Bowl win. source Dennis Desprois/Getty Images

Years won: 1976, 1980, 1983

T7. Washington Redskins — 3

caption Mark Rypien was the last quarterback to win a Super Bowl in Washington. source Rob Brown/Getty Images

Years won: 1982, 1987, 1991

T7. Denver Broncos — 3

Years won: 1996, 1997, 2015

T10. Baltimore Ravens — 2

Years won: 2000, 2012

T10. Indianapolis Colts — 2

caption Peyton Manning got his elusive Super Bowl in 2006. source Getty Images

Years won: 1970, 2006

T10. Miami Dolphins — 2

Years won: 1972, 1973

