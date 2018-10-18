The season is already over for some NFL teams — here are the teams that won’t make the playoffs

caption Derek Carr and Jon Gruden will not be in the playoffs this season. source Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NFL season is only six weeks old, but for some teams, the season is already over and it is time to start looking towards the 2019 NFL Draft.

Whether it is a lack of talent, some key injuries, or just plain ol’ bad luck, there are already eight teams that have been effectively eliminated from playoff contention. That means a full one-fourth of the league has no realistic shot at postseason glory.

Here are the eight teams that won’t make the playoffs, ranked by the chances to receive the first pick in the 2019 draft. We will update this list each week as more teams are sent packing.

Arizona Cardinals

source Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Record: 1-5

538’s chance to make the playoffs: 1%

DVOA’s chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 22.1%

One thing to know: Josh Rosen completed just 49% of his passes in his first three games, but showed some improvement against the Vikings. Still, there is a ways to go for the Cardinals who still need more help in a lot of areas.

Oakland Raiders

source Marc Serota/Getty Images

Record: 1-5

538’s chance to make the playoffs: <1%

DVOA’s chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 18.5%

One thing to know: It has not been a happy homecoming for Jon Gruden so far as the Raiders are not playing well and he is already looking to trade more top players.

San Francisco 49ers

source David Eulitt/Getty

Record: 1-5

538’s chance to make the playoffs: 3%

DVOA’s chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 17.4%

One thing to know: The 49ers had high hopes for the season, and then Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending knee injury.

New York Giants

source Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Record: 1-5

538’s chance to make the playoffs: 1%

DVOA’s chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 11.6%

One thing to know: Ben McAdoo’s decision to bench Eli Manning proved to be prophetic, and now it looks like the Giants will need a new quarterback in the 2019 draft.

Buffalo Bills

Record: 2-4

538’s chance to make the playoffs: 10%

DVOA’s chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 9.5%

One thing to know: The Bills’ quarterback situation is so bad, they are turning to Derek Anderson, whom they signed just two weeks ago. He will already be their third starting quarterback this season and fourth in their last eight games.

Indianapolis Colts

Record: 1-5

538’s chance to make the playoffs: 4%

DVOA’s chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 5.1%

One thing to know: Andrew Luck is averaging 48 pass attempts per game. That’s great for fantasy football, but not great for the Colts.

Cleveland Browns

source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Record: 2-3-1

538’s chance to make the playoffs: 1%

DVOA’s chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 2.8%

One thing to know: Baker Mayfield is already going through growing pains following his outstanding debut. He has more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (4), has been sacked ten times in the last two games, and is completing just 52% of his passes as a starter.

Denver Broncos

Record: 2-4

538’s chance to make the playoffs: 4%

DVOA’s chance to get first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: 1.2%

One thing to know: The Broncos’ next six games include matchups against the Steelers at home and the Chiefs, Chargers, and Bengals on the road.

