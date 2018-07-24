NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into training camp

caption Jared Goff will be tasked with leading a stacked Rams team this season. source Sean M. Haffey/Getty

The NFL is back!

After a long offseason that perhaps saw more attention being given to league policies than on-field storylines, NFL teams are trickling back to training camp, with the first preseason game just ten days away.

At the beginning of last season, the big talk was how the Patriots could go 19-0 and win the whole thing. Instead, the Patriots threatened to come apart and the Eagles – the Eagles! – won the Super Bowl with their backup quarterback.

This year, there’s plenty of storylines to watch. Can the Patriots continue their winning ways with 40-year-old Tom Brady in a beef with Bill Belichick? Can the Eagles stay on top when Carson Wentz returns from an ACL injury? Will the Rams’ super-team live up to the hype? Will Kirk Cousins take the Vikings over the edge? Can Jimmy Garoppolo continue his strong play from last season? Will Andrew Luck play?

We can’t wait to find out the answers. With training camps kicking off, here’s where all 32 teams stand right now.

32. Miami Dolphins

2017 record: 6-10

Biggest additions: Signed RB Frank Gore, signed QB Brock Osweiler, signed WR Danny Amendola, drafted S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Biggest losses: DT Ndamukong Suh, WR Jarvin Landry, LB Lawrence Timmons

One thing to know: The Dolphins got older and less skilled at their skill positions this offseason. Ryan Tannehill’s return from a knee injury may be the big highlight of the season.

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

caption Ryan Fitzpatrick will fill in for Jameis Winston to start the season. source Christian Petersen/Getty Images

2017 record: 5-11, 4th in NFC South

Biggest additions:Signed C Ryan Jensen, signed DE Vinny Curry, traded for DE Jason Pierre-Paul, drafted DT Vita Vea

Biggest losses:RB Doug Martin

One thing to know: After Jameis Winston’s latest suspension, the Buccaneers will be left to start the season with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center for their first three games. Wins won’t come easy, as they face the Saints, Eagles, and Steelers.

30. Buffalo Bills

2017 record:9-7, 2nd in AFC East

Biggest additions: Signed QB A.J. McCarron, signed DE Trent Murphy, drafted Josh Allen

Biggest losses: QB Tyrod Taylor, LT Cordy Glenn

One thing to know: The Bills seemingly have a quarterback battle to shake out between McCarron, Allen, and second-year man Nathan Peterman. The status of LeSean McCoy will be worth watching following accusations from an ex-girlfriend that he was involved a home robbery and assault on her earlier in July.

29. New York Jets

caption Sam Darnold gives the Jets some hope going forward. source Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

2017 record: 5-11, 4th in AFC East

Biggest additions:Signed QB Teddy Bridgewater, signed WR Terrelle Pryor, signed CB Trumaine Johnson, signed RB Isaiah Crowell drafted QB Sam Darnold

Biggest losses:DE Muhammad Wilkerson, RB Matt Forte, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

One thing to know: With Sam Darnold set to hopefully become the Jets’ long-term answer at quarterback, the biggest question for the franchise this year is how long to wait before letting him take the reins. Depending on how Bridgewater performs, it could be anywhere from a few weeks to the whole season.

28. Cincinnati Bengals

2017 record: 7-9, 3rd in AFC North

Biggest additions:Signed LB Preston Brown, traded for LT Cordy Glenn, drafted C Billy Price

Biggest losses:QB A.J. McCarron, CB Adam Jones, RB Jeremy Hill

One thing to know: The Bengals rebuilt the offensive line and got a new offensive coordinator to rejuvenate Andy Dalton. Dalton has had two below-average seasons following a career-best 2015 that led to a 12-4 Bengals season.

27. Indianapolis Colts

caption The Colts season may rest on whether Andrew Luck is truly healthy. source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

2017 record: 4-12, 3rd in AFC South

Biggest additions:Signed TE Eric Ebron, drafted G Quenton Nelson, hired Frank Reich as head coach

Biggest losses:DT Johnathan Hankins

One thing to know: Andrew Luck is reportedly back and ready to go for training camp, and the Colts hope this season will largely depend on whether or not he’ll return as the same player he was before his injury.

26. Washington Redskins

2017 record:7-9, 3rd in NFC East

Biggest additions:Traded for QB Alex Smith, signed LB Pernell McPhee, signed LB Zach Brown, signed CB Orlando Scandrick, drafted RB Derrius Guice

Biggest losses:QB Kirk Cousins, WR Terrelle Pryor, CB Brashaud Breeland

One thing to know: Washington had one of the worst run games in the NFL last year. If Guice can live up to expectations, he could help Alex Smith and company move the ball much better.

25. Cleveland Browns

caption Baker Mayfield could represent the future at quarterback for the Browns, but he’s behind Tyrod Taylor to start the year. source Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

2017 record: 0-16, 4th in AFC North

Biggest additions:Signed QB Tyrod Taylor, signed WR Jarvis Landry, signed RB Carlos Hyde, drafted QB Baker Mayfield, drafted CB Denzel Ward

Biggest losses:OT Joe Thomas

One thing to know: The quarterback job in Cleveland has been something of a carousel for two decades, but with Tyrod Taylor holding things down to start the year and Baker Mayfield lying in wait, it’s possible the team has finally righted the ship.

24. Arizona Cardinals

2017 record:8-8, 3rd in NFC West

Biggest additions: Signed QB Sam Bradford, signed G Justin Pugh, drafted QB Josh Rosen, hired Steve Wilks as head coach

Biggest losses:S Tyrann Mathieu, RB Adrian Peterson, QB Carson Palmer, head coach Bruce Arians

One thing to know: Running back David Johnron reported to training camp, ending a mini-holdout from the summer. The Cardinals’ season went off the rails following Johnson’s wrist injury. If he’s healthy, he’d be a huge weapon for either Bradford or Allen.

23. Seattle Seahawks

2017 record: 9-7, 2nd in NFC West

Biggest additions:Signed DE Barkevious Mingo, signed DE Marcus Smith, signed WR Brandon Marshall, drafted RB Rashaad Penny

Biggest losses:CB Richard Sherman, CB Jeremy Lane, DE Michael Bennett, S Kam Chancellor, TE Jimmy Graham

One thing to know: The days of the “Legion of Boom” are in the past, and it seems likely that the Seahawks will have to find a new identity if they hope to reestablish their dominance in the NFC.

22. Chicago Bears

caption Mitchell Trubisky will face big pressure to make a leap this season. source Jonathan Daniel/Getty

2017 record: 5-11, 4th in NFC North

Biggest additions:Signed TE Trey Burton, signed WR Allen Robinson, drafted LB Roquan Smith, hired Matt Nagy as head coach

Biggest losses:G Josh Sitton

One thing to know: The Bears are viewed by some as the NFL’s next breakout team, in part, because of Mitchell Trubisky. The second-year quarterback had some nice moments in his rookie year and has new weapons to work with in a new offense this year.

21. New York Giants

2017 record: 3-13, 4th in NFC East

Biggest additions:Signed OT Nate Solder, signed RB Jonathan Stewart, traded for LB Alec Ogletree, drafted RB Saquon Barkley, hired Pat Shurmur as head coach

Biggest losses:G Mike Pugh, DE Jason Pierre-Paul

One thing to know: The Giants couldn’t catch a break in 2017, with injuries decimating the team before it could get off the ground and an offense that could barely move the ball. But between the return of Odell Beckham Jr. and the additions of Nate Solder and Saquon Barkley, they’re a good bet to rebound in 2018.

20. Houston Texans

2017 record: 4-12, 3rd in AFC South

Biggest additions:Signed S Tyrann Mathieu, signed QB Brandon Weeden

Biggest losses:LB Brian Cushing

One thing to know: The Texans appeared to be hitting their stride last season when Deshaun Watson went down with a torn ACL. Will a healthy Watson (and hopefully JJ Watt) be enough to turn the Texans into a legitimate playoff contender?

19. Detroit Lions

2017 record: 9-7, 3rd in NFC North

Biggest additions:Signed RB LeGarrette Blount, drafted C Frank Ragnow, hired Matt Patricia as head coach

Biggest losses:TE Eric Ebron

One thing to know: Former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is finally getting his shot to run a team on his own. He’ll be put to the test early, with his Lions taking on the Patriots on Sunday night in Week 3.

18. Denver Broncos

2017 record: 5-11, 4th in AFC West

Biggest additions:Signed QB Case Keenum, traded for safety Su’a Cravens, drafted DE Bradley Chubb

Biggest losses:QB Brock Osweiler, QB Trevor Siemian, CB Aqib Talib

One thing to know: After guiding the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship last year, Case Keenum’s new project will be to do the same with a similarly consistent supporting cast in Denver.

17. Baltimore Ravens

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

2017 record: 9-7, 2nd in AFC North

Biggest additions:Signed WR Michael Crabtree, signed WR John Brown, drafted TE Hayden Hurst, drafted QB Lamar Jackson

Biggest losses:G Ryan Jensen, WR Jeremy Maclin, TE Benjamin Watson

One thing to know: The Ravens traded up in the draft to select Lamar Jackson, and while Joe Flacco will undoubtedly start the season under center, don’t be surprised if rumblings of a switch arise should he underperform.

16. Oakland Raiders

2017 record:6-10, 3rd in AFC West

Biggest additions:Signed WR Jordy Nelson, signed RB Doug Martin, traded for WR Martavis Bryant, drafted OT Kolton Miller, hired Jon Gruden as head coach

Biggest losses:WR Michael Crabtree, OT Marshall Newhouse

One thing to know: The Raiders have one of the most talented teams on paper, but age and athleticism might be a problem. Head coach Jon Gruden has already been criticized by some for having an old-school approach.

15. Dallas Cowboys

2017 record: 9-7, 2nd in NFC East

Biggest additions:Signed WR Allen Hurns, signed OT Cameron Fleming, drafted LB Leighton Vander Esch

Biggest losses: WR Dez Bryant, TE Jason Witten

One thing to know: The Cowboys may get a boost from the return of defensive end Randy Gregory, but it’s their offense that may be a bigger concern. They cut Dez Bryant, who led all receivers in yards and yards per catch, despite seeming to fall off. Allen Hurns is up next; he hasn’t topped 500 yards the last two seasons.

14. Kansas City Chiefs

caption Patrick Mahomes and his massive arm will take over the quarterback job for the Chiefs. source Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

2017 record: 10-6, 1st in AFC West

Biggest additions:Signed WR Sammy Watkins, traded for CB Kendall Fuller

Biggest losses:QB Alex Smith, CB Darrelle Revis, CB Marcus Peters

One thing to know: With Alex Smith out, all eyes will be on Patrick Mahomes to see if he’s ready to lead an NFL squad. If he can slot smoothly into the role, he certainly has the talent around him to make a run in a wide open AFC West.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

caption Joey Bosa could help lead a talented Chargers squad to the playoffs. source Scott Cunningham/Getty

2017 record: 9-7, 2nd in AFC West

Biggest additions:Signed C Mike Pouncey, drafted S Derwin James

Biggest losses: TE Antonio Gates

One thing to know:The Chargers went 9-3 after beginning the season 0-4, falling short of the playoffs. They have all of the pieces to make a postseason push if they could start more consistently and stay healthy.

12. San Francisco 49ers

2017 record:6-10, 4th in NFC West

Biggest additions:Signed CB Richard Sherman, signed RB Jerick McKinnon, drafted OT Mike McGlinchey

Biggest losses:LB Elvis Dumervil, RB Carlos Hyde, S Eric Reid,

One thing to know: Jimmy Garoppolo’s fantastic five-game debut with the 49ers raised expectations for the team. If Garoppolo can continue playing at such a pace, it may make up for a lacking group of playmakers and a growing defense.

11. Tennessee Titans

caption Marcus Mariota regressed in 2017 — can he finally make the leap this year? source Michael Reaves/Getty

2017 record: 9-7, 2nd in AFC South

Biggest additions:Signed CB Malcolm Butler, signed RB Dion Lewis, drafted LB Rashaan Evans, hired Mike Vrabel as head coach

Biggest losses:RB DeMarco Murray, WR Eric Decker, QB Matt Cassell

One thing to know: For two straight seasons the Titans have finished with a 9-7 record and second in the AFC South. Head coach Mike Vrabel will look to break the streak of good enough and turn the team into a force in a conference where the tides appear to be shifting.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

2017 record: 13-3, 1st in AFC North

Biggest additions: Signed S Morgan Burnett, drafted LB Terrell Edmunds

Biggest losses: WR Martavis Bryant

One thing to know: It’s worth wondering if the Steelers’ window is closing. Ben Roethlisberger is a year closer to retirement, Antonio Brown recently turned 30, and Le’Veon Bell is threatening a holdout after a contract dispute. If the Steelers ever want to capture the AFC, this feels like the final year to do it.

9. Green Bay Packers

caption As usual, the Packers season seems to be resting on Aaron Rodgers shoulders. source Stacy Revere/Getty

2017 record: 7-9, 3rd in NFC North

Biggest additions:Signed TE Jimmy Graham, signed DE Muhammad Wilkerson, drafted CB Jaire Alexander

Biggest losses:WR Jordy Nelson, S Morgan Burnett

One thing to know: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be back for the Packers after missing over half of the 2017 season due to injury, but he’s already made clear that he’ll miss his favorite target Jordy Nelson.

8. Atlanta Falcons

2017 record: 10-6, 3rd in NFC South

Biggest additions: Signed CB Justin Bethel, drafted WR Calvin Ridley

Biggest losses:DT Dontari Poe

One thing to know: The Falcons figure to be explosive on both sides of the ball once again by adding Ridley, one of the top offensive players in the draft, and Poe, who can fortify their defensive line. Now they just have to see how Julio Jones’ contract holdout plays out.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

caption Blake Bortles proved many people wrong last year by leading the Jaguars to the AFC Championship. source Sam Greenwood/Getty

2017 record: 10-6, 1st in AFC South

Biggest additions:Signed WR Donte Moncrief, signed TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, signed CB D.J. Hayden, drafted DT Taven Bryan

Biggest losses:WR Allen Hurns, TE Mercedes Lewis, RB Chris Ivory

One thing to know: After years of healthy debate as to whether or not Blake Bortles was good enough to lead an NFL team, a turnover-free playoff run to the AFC Championship seems to have answered the question, with Bortles signing a new three-year deal in February.

6. Carolina Panthers

caption Christian McCaffrey and Cam Newton will look to lead a deeper Panthers offense this year. source Streeter Lecka/Getty

2017 record: 11-5, 1st in NFC South

Biggest additions:Signed RB C.J. Anderson, traded for WR Torrey Smith, drafted WR D.J. Moore

Biggest losses: RB Jonathan Stewart, DE Charles Johnson

One thing to know: The Panthers used the offseason to improve the weapons around Cam Newton. If their secondary can continue to improve and the offensive additions prove fruitful, the Panthers may have a path to winning the competitive NFC South.

5. New Orleans Saints

caption It’s hard not to believe in the Saints with Drew Brees running the show. source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

2017 record: 11-5, 1st in NFC South

Biggest additions:Signed LB Demario Davis, CB Patrick Robinson, TE Benjamin Watson, drafted DE Marcus Davenport

Biggest losses:S Kenny Vaccaro

One thing to know: Death, taxes, and Drew Brees throwing for 4,000+ yards – this year he’ll be looking to accomplish the feat for the 13th consecutive season.

4. New England Patriots

caption Will continuing reports of a rift on the Patriots affect Tom Brady and the team? source Andy Lyons/Getty

2017 record:13-3, 1st in AFC East

Biggest additions:Signed DE Adrian Clayborn, signed RB Jeremy Hill, signed WR Jordan Matthews, drafted RB Sony Michel

Biggest losses:OT Nate Solder, CB Malcolm Butler, RB Dion Lewis, WR Danny Amendola, OT Cameron Fleming

One thing to know: It wasn’t a typical offseason for the Patriots. They lost big-name talent on both sides of the ball while Brady skipped OTAs to work out next door amid continuing rumors of discontent between him and Bill Belichick. Of course, who would be surprised if the Patriots still go 12-4 and win the AFC East?

3. Minnesota Vikings

2017 record: 13-3, 1st in NFC North

Biggest additions:Signed QB Kirk Cousins

Biggest losses: QB Case Keenum, QB Sam Bradford

One thing to know:After years of speculation as Kirk Cousins threw up ridiculous numbers to no avail with the Washington Redskins, football fans will finally have the chance to see how he looks when the games have stakes.

2. Los Angeles Rams

2017 record: 11-5, 1st in NFC West

Biggest additions: Signed DT Ndamukong Suh, traded for CB Marcus Peters, traded for CB Aqib Talib, traded for WR Brandin Cooks

Biggest losses:LB Alec Ogletree, DE Connor Barwin, WR Sammy Watkins

One thing to know: The Rams have formed the NFL’s equivalent to a super-team, with elite talent on both sides of the ball to join a young nucleus of Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, and Aaron Donald. The potential is there to dominate, but there’s also a scenario where the pieces don’t fit, the locker room grows uneasy, and things don’t go as planned. No pressure, Sean McVay.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2017 record: 13-3, 1st in NFC East

Biggest additions:Signed WR Mike Wallace, signed DT Halota Ngata, traded for DE Michael Bennett

Biggest losses:WR Torrey Smith, CB Patrick Robinson

One thing to know: The Eagles are still the top team in the league, but they have a daunting schedule that includes the NFC South, AFC South, and their own revamped division standing in between them and a repeat trip to the Super Bowl.

Now, see how players slimmed down AFTER their careers…