A computer model that picks NFL games is having another strong season — here are the picks for Week 10

source Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Week 10 of the NFL season is here, and Cortana is back to make picks in a head-to-head showdown with Elo.

We looked at two popular systems used to pick NFL games: Cortana, Microsoft’s digital assistant, and Elo, the modeling system used by Nate Silver’s data-journalism site, FiveThirtyEight.

In both cases, the computers are picking outright winners and not against the spread. However, each gives a likelihood that a team will win – which, in theory, could help measure the strength of certain lines.

Cortana is off to a strong start this season, correctly picking 72% of the games over the past six weeks and 69% overall. Elo has nailed 69% over the past five weeks and is at 63% overall.

Here are the picks for Week 10, with each team’s percent chance of winning in parentheses. Point spreads are for reference, via Vegas Insider as of Thursday morning.

“Thursday Night Football”

source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) – STEELERS (Elo 61%, Cortana 57%)

Sunday-afternoon games — early window

source Maddie Meyer/Getty

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (-6.5) – BEARS (Elo 65%, Cortana 69%)

(Elo 65%, Cortana 69%) New Orleans Saints (-5.5) at Cincinnati Bengals – SAINTS (Elo 64%, Cortana 66%)

(Elo 64%, Cortana 66%) Atlanta Falcons (-5.5) at Cleveland Browns – FALCONS (Elo 78%, Cortana 63%)

(Elo 78%, Cortana 63%) New England Patriots (-6.5) at Tennessee Titans – PATRIOTS (Elo 63%, Cortana 72%)

(Elo 63%, Cortana 72%) Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (-3) – COLTS (Elo 56%, Cortana 63%)

(Elo 56%, Cortana 63%) Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs (-16.5) – CHIEFS (Elo 88%, Cortana 84%)

(Elo 88%, Cortana 84%) Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (-7) – JETS (Elo 63%, Cortana 77%)

(Elo 63%, Cortana 77%) Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) – BUCS (Elo 54%, Cortana 58%)

Sunday-afternoon games — late window

source Rob Carr/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers (-10) at Oakland Raiders – CHARGERS (Elo 76%, Cortana 75%)

(Elo 76%, Cortana 75%) Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers (-9.5) – PACKERS (Elo 61%, Cortana 74%)

(Elo 61%, Cortana 74%) Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (-9.5) – RAMS (Elo 69%, Cortana 69%)

“Sunday Night Football”

source Elsa/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (-7) – EAGLES (Elo 74%, Cortana 67%)

“Monday Night Football”

source Steven Ryan/Getty Images

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers (-3) – 49ERS (Elo 67%, Cortana 63%)

Now check out this week’s power rankings.