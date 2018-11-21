The computer models that pick NFL games have made their picks for Week 12

source Elsa/Getty Images

Elo and Cortana have made their picks for Week 12.

Cortana leads the overall race, correctly picking 67% of the games this season.

The two models disagree on one game this week.

Week 12 of the NFL season is here, and Cortana is back to make picks in a head-to-head showdown with Elo.

We looked at two popular systems used to pick NFL games: Cortana, Microsoft’s digital assistant, and Elo, the modeling system used by Nate Silver’s data-journalism site, FiveThirtyEight.

In both cases, the computers are picking outright winners and not against the spread. However, each gives a likelihood that a team will win – which, in theory, could help measure the strength of certain lines.

Cortana is off to a strong start this season, correctly picking 67% of the games overall. Elo has nailed 61% overall. Both models have cooled recently, going just 24-16 and 23-17, respectively, over the last three weeks.

Here are the picks for Week 12, with each team’s percent chance of winning in parentheses. Point spreads are for reference, via Vegas Insider as of Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving Day

source Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Chicago Bears (-3) at Detroit Lions – BEARS (Elo 53%, Cortana 67%)

(Elo 53%, Cortana 67%) Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (-7) – COWBOYS (Elo 65%, Cortana 74%)

(Elo 65%, Cortana 74%) Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-13) – SAINTS (Elo 81%, Cortana 77%)

Sunday-afternoon games — early window

source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3) at Buffalo Bills – BILLS (Elo 56%); JAGS (Cortana 53%)

(Elo 56%); (Cortana 53%) Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-3) – BENGALS (Elo 75%, Cortana 55%)

(Elo 75%, Cortana 55%) New England Patriots (-9.5) at New York Jets – PATRIOTS (Elo 77%, Cortana 69%)

(Elo 77%, Cortana 69%) New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-6) – EAGLES (Elo 80%, Cortana 70%)

(Elo 80%, Cortana 70%) San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) – BUCS (Elo 63%, Cortana 57%)

(Elo 63%, Cortana 57%) Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (-3.5) – PANTHERS (Elo 62%, Cortana 53%)

(Elo 62%, Cortana 53%) Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens (-10.5) – RAVENS (Elo 83%, Cortana 80%)

Sunday-afternoon games — late window

source Andy Lyons/Getty

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers (-12) – CHARGERS (Elo 84%, Cortana 77%)

(Elo 84%, Cortana 77%) Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) at Denver Broncos – STEELERS (Elo 70%, Cortana 64%)

(Elo 70%, Cortana 64%) Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts (-9) – COLTS (Elo 68%, Cortana 72%)

“Sunday Night Football”

source Rob Carr/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-3.5) – VIKINGS (Elo 71%, Cortana 66%)

“Monday Night Football”

source Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (-6) – TEXANS (Elo 58%, Cortana 64%)

