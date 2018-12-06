The computer models that pick NFL games have made their picks for Week 14

source Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Elo and Cortana have made their picks for Week 14.

Cortana leads the overall race, correctly picking 67% of the games this season.

Week 14 of the NFL season is here, and Cortana is back to make picks in a head-to-head showdown with Elo.

We looked at two popular systems used to pick NFL games: Cortana, Microsoft’s digital assistant, and Elo, the modeling system used by Nate Silver’s data-journalism site, FiveThirtyEight.

In both cases, the computers are picking outright winners and not against the spread. Each gives a likelihood that a team will win, however, which in theory could help measure the strength of certain lines.

Cortana is off to a strong start this season, correctly picking 67% of the games, including a 10-6 record in Week 13. Elo has nailed 62% overall.

Here are the picks for Week 14, with each team’s percent chance of winning in parentheses. Point spreads are for reference, via Vegas Insider as of Thursday morning.

“Thursday Night Football”

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-5) – TITANS (Elo 66%, Cortana 63%)

Sunday-afternoon games — early window

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-3.5) – BILLS (Elo 70%, Cortana 58%)

(Elo 70%, Cortana 58%) Carolina Panthers (-1.5) at Cleveland Browns – PANTHERS (Elo 62%, Cortana 55%)

(Elo 62%, Cortana 55%) Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers (-5) – PACKERS (Elo 53%, Cortana 66%)

(Elo 53%, Cortana 66%) Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5) – CHIEFS (Elo 71%, Cortana 72%)

(Elo 71%, Cortana 72%) New England Patriots (-7.5) at Miami Dolphins – PATRIOTS (Elo 72%, Cortana 72%)

(Elo 72%, Cortana 72%) New Orleans Saints (-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – SAINTS (Elo 74%, Cortana 73%)

(Elo 74%, Cortana 73%) New York Giants (-3.5) at Washington Redskins – REDSKINS (Elo 69%, Cortana 53%)

(Elo 69%, Cortana 53%) Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-4.5) – TEXANS (Elo 68%, Cortana 63%)

Sunday-afternoon games — late window

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers (-14) – CHARGERS (Elo 84%, Cortana 80%)

(Elo 84%, Cortana 80%) Denver Broncos (-4) at San Francisco 49ers – BRONCOS (Elo 63%, Cortana 72%)

(Elo 63%, Cortana 72%) Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) – COWBOYS (Elo 59%, Cortana 63%)

(Elo 59%, Cortana 63%) Pittsburgh Steelers (-10.5) at Oakland Raiders – STEELERS (Elo 78%, Cortana 75%)

(Elo 78%, Cortana 75%) Detroit Lions (-3) at Arizona Cardinals – CARDINALS (Elo 51%); LIONS (Cortana 55%)

“Sunday Night Football”

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Chicago Bears – RAMS (Elo 56%); BEARS (Cortana 51%)

“Monday Night Football”

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-3) – SEAHAWKS (Elo 62%, Cortana 57%)

