The computer models that pick NFL games have made their picks for Week 16

Elo and Cortana have made their picks for Week 16.

Cortana leads the overall race, correctly picking 66% of the games this season.

The models disagree on two games this week.

Week 16 of the NFL season is here, and Cortana is back to make picks in a head-to-head showdown with Elo.

We looked at two popular systems used to pick NFL games: Cortana, Microsoft’s digital assistant, and Elo, the modeling system used by Nate Silver’s data-journalism site, FiveThirtyEight.

In both cases, the computers are picking outright winners and not against the spread. Each gives a likelihood that a team will win, however, which in theory could help measure the strength of certain lines.

Cortana is having another strong season, correctly picking 66% of the games, including a 10-6 record in Week 15. Elo has nailed 60% overall.

Here are the picks for Week 16, with each team’s percent chance of winning in parentheses. Point spreads are for reference, via Vegas Insider as of Thursday morning.

Saturday

Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans (-10) – TITANS (Elo 73%, Cortana 73%)

(Elo 73%, Cortana 73%) Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5) – CHARGERS (Elo 66%, Cortana 63%)

Sunday-afternoon games — early window

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (-8.5) – BROWNS (Elo 60%, Cortana 60%)

(Elo 60%, Cortana 60%) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (-7) – COWBOYS (Elo 75%, Cortana 70%)

(Elo 75%, Cortana 70%) Minnesota Vikings (-5.5) at Detroit Lions – VIKINGS (Elo 55%, Cortana 63%)

(Elo 55%, Cortana 63%) New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts (-9.5) – COLTS (Elo 74%, Cortana 79%)

(Elo 74%, Cortana 79%) Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (-4) – DOLPHINS (Elo 61%, Cortana 64%)

(Elo 61%, Cortana 64%) Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (-12.5) – PATRIOTS (Elo 84%, Cortana 78%)

(Elo 84%, Cortana 78%) Green Bay Packers (-3) at New York Jets – PACKERS (Elo 57%); JETS (Cortana 52%)

(Elo 57%); (Cortana 52%) Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) – EAGLES (Elo 66%); TEXANS (Cortana 66%)

(Elo 66%); (Cortana 66%) Atlanta Falcons (-3.5) at Carolina Panthers – PANTHERS (Elo 62%, Cortana 57%)

Sunday-afternoon games — late window

Los Angeles Rams (-14) at Arizona Cardinals – RAMS (Elo 77%, Cortana 74%)

(Elo 77%, Cortana 74%) Chicago Bears (-4) at San Francisco 49ers – BEARS (Elo 68%, Cortana 63%)

(Elo 68%, Cortana 63%) Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints (-6) – SAINTS (Elo 74%, Cortana 64%)

“Sunday Night Football”

Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) at Seattle Seahawks – CHIEFS (Elo 54%, Cortana 58%)

“Monday Night Football”

Denver Broncos (-2.5) at Oakland Raiders – BRONCOS (Elo 61%, Cortana 61%)

