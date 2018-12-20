The computer models that pick NFL games have made their picks for Week 16

- source
- Joe Sargent/Getty
- Elo and Cortana have made their picks for Week 16.
- Cortana leads the overall race, correctly picking 66% of the games this season.
- The models disagree on two games this week.
Week 16 of the NFL season is here, and Cortana is back to make picks in a head-to-head showdown with Elo.
We looked at two popular systems used to pick NFL games: Cortana, Microsoft’s digital assistant, and Elo, the modeling system used by Nate Silver’s data-journalism site, FiveThirtyEight.
In both cases, the computers are picking outright winners and not against the spread. Each gives a likelihood that a team will win, however, which in theory could help measure the strength of certain lines.
Cortana is having another strong season, correctly picking 66% of the games, including a 10-6 record in Week 15. Elo has nailed 60% overall.
Here are the picks for Week 16, with each team’s percent chance of winning in parentheses. Point spreads are for reference, via Vegas Insider as of Thursday morning.
Saturday
- source
- Harry How/Getty Images
- Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans (-10) – TITANS (Elo 73%, Cortana 73%)
- Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5) – CHARGERS (Elo 66%, Cortana 63%)
Sunday-afternoon games — early window
- source
- Mark Brown/Getty Images
- Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (-8.5) – BROWNS (Elo 60%, Cortana 60%)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (-7) – COWBOYS (Elo 75%, Cortana 70%)
- Minnesota Vikings (-5.5) at Detroit Lions – VIKINGS (Elo 55%, Cortana 63%)
- New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts (-9.5) – COLTS (Elo 74%, Cortana 79%)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (-4) – DOLPHINS (Elo 61%, Cortana 64%)
- Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (-12.5) – PATRIOTS (Elo 84%, Cortana 78%)
- Green Bay Packers (-3) at New York Jets – PACKERS (Elo 57%); JETS (Cortana 52%)
- Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) – EAGLES (Elo 66%); TEXANS (Cortana 66%)
- Atlanta Falcons (-3.5) at Carolina Panthers – PANTHERS (Elo 62%, Cortana 57%)
Sunday-afternoon games — late window
- Los Angeles Rams (-14) at Arizona Cardinals – RAMS (Elo 77%, Cortana 74%)
- Chicago Bears (-4) at San Francisco 49ers – BEARS (Elo 68%, Cortana 63%)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints (-6) – SAINTS (Elo 74%, Cortana 64%)
“Sunday Night Football”
- source
- Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
- Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) at Seattle Seahawks – CHIEFS (Elo 54%, Cortana 58%)
“Monday Night Football”
- source
- Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
- Denver Broncos (-2.5) at Oakland Raiders – BRONCOS (Elo 61%, Cortana 61%)
Now check out this week’s power rankings.
- source
- Hannah Foslien/Getty Images