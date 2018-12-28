The computer models that pick NFL games have made their picks for Week 17

Elo and Cortana have made their picks for Week 17.

Cortana leads the overall race, correctly picking 65% of the games this season.

Week 17 of the NFL season is here, and Cortana is back to make picks in a head-to-head showdown with Elo.

We looked at two popular systems used to pick NFL games: Cortana, Microsoft’s digital assistant, and Elo, the modeling system used by Nate Silver’s data-journalism site, FiveThirtyEight.

In both cases, the computers are picking outright winners and not against the spread. Each gives a likelihood that a team will win, however, which in theory could help measure the strength of certain lines.

Cortana is having another strong season, correctly picking 65% of the games, including an 11-5 record in Week 16. Elo has nailed 60% overall.

Here are the picks for Week 17, with each team’s percent chance of winning in parentheses. Point spreads are for reference, via Vegas Insider as of Friday morning.

Sunday afternoon — early-window games

source Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-5.5) – BILLS (Elo 59%, Cortana 60%)

(Elo 59%, Cortana 60%) Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-8) – PACKERS (Elo 65%, Cortana 74%)

(Elo 65%, Cortana 74%) New York Jets at New England Patriots (-13.5) – PATRIOTS (Elo 89%, Cortana 77%)

(Elo 89%, Cortana 77%) Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-7) – SAINTS (Elo 87%, Cortana 58%)

(Elo 87%, Cortana 58%) Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (-6) – COWBOYS (Elo 62%); GIANTS (Cortana 66%)

(Elo 62%); (Cortana 66%) Atlanta Falcons (-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – FALCONS (Elo 54%); BUCS (Cortana 51%)

(Elo 54%); (Cortana 51%) Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-6.5) – TEXANS (Elo 71%, Cortana 74%)

Sunday afternoon — late-window games

source Joe Sargent/Getty

Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5) at Denver Broncos – CHARGERS (Elo 64%, Cortana 72%)

(Elo 64%, Cortana 72%) San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-10) – RAMS (Elo 85%, Cortana 75%)

(Elo 85%, Cortana 75%) Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-13.5) – SEAHAWKS (Elo 88%, Cortana 61%)

(Elo 88%, Cortana 61%) Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-14) – CHIEFS (Elo 88%, Cortana 79%)

(Elo 88%, Cortana 79%) Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-4.5) – VIKINGS (Elo 56%, Cortana 64%)

(Elo 56%, Cortana 64%) Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-14.5) – STEELERS (Elo 83%, Cortana 75%)

(Elo 83%, Cortana 75%) Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) at Washington Redskins – EAGLES (Elo 65%, Cortana 69%)

(Elo 65%, Cortana 69%) Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5) – RAVENS (Elo 81%, Cortana 66%)

“Sunday Night Football”

source Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts (-3.5) at Tennessee Titans – TITANS (Elo 62%); COLTS (Cortana 57%)

