NFL WEEK 7: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

Week 6 was a brutal one for bettors, myself extremely included.

Whether it was half-point hooks gone wrong, or completely misreading how a game would progress, it felt as though we couldn’t buy a win on Sunday. Such is the nature of gambling.

Thankfully, Week 7 presents us with another chance to bounce back, with plenty of great matchups on the board.

Take a look below at our predictions for who covers this weekend (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 4-10-1OVERALL: 41-49-3

Byes: Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals* (PK) over Denver Broncos

caption Larry Fitzgerald and the Arizona Cardinals offense is still looking for a spark. source Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Last season, the Broncos won three of their first four games before losing eight straight, and this year feels like a similar trend is unfolding. Though they looked solid enough against the Rams, I’m much more convinced by their four straight losses than the two wins they got early in the year.

Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5) over Tennessee Titans (in London)

caption Look out for the Los Angeles Chargers to roll in London. source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

These London games always tend to turn into blowouts, and the Titans don’t look capable of blowing any team out right now. Meanwhile, the Chargers have been getting better every week.

Chicago Bears* (+3) over New England Patriots

caption Mitch Trubisky will need another stellar game to keep pace with Tom Brady and the Patriots. source Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The Patriots did enough to beat the Chiefs on Sunday, but their defense was still short of convincing, and while Tom Brady is a genius on the field, we haven’t seen him against a defense like the Bears yet this year. Should be a good one.

Cleveland Browns (+3.5) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

caption Baker Mayfield will look to bounce back against the Buccaneers defense. source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

BakerMania has cooled off quite a bit in recent weeks, but the Cleveland Browns have already proven they’re not the same Browns team as last season. The Buccaneers’ spotty defense should be a good opportunity for Mayfield to get back on track.

Detroit Lions (-3) over Miami Dolphins*

caption The Detroit Lions need a win to keep pace with the extremely competitive NFC North. source Leon Halip/Getty Images

Brock Osweiler looked fine for the Dolphins last week against the Bears, but the confusion surrounding the team’s quarterback situation doesn’t sound like a positive development for Miami.

Philadelphia Eagles* (-4.5) over Carolina Panthers

caption A win at home would go a long way in proving the Eagles are ready to make another run at the Super Bowl. source Elsa/Getty Images

The Eagles looked like Super Bowl champions again last Thursday, running the Giants up and down the field in a dominant win. How much of that is due to the Eagles returning to form or the Giants’ struggles remains to be seen.

Indianapolis Colts* (-7.5) over Buffalo Bills

caption Andrew Luck should be able to outplay Derek Anderson on Sunday. source Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

The Bills are an absolute disaster, and betting on Derek Anderson, who has started just four NFL games since 2011, seems like an insane proposition.

Cincinnati Bengals (+6) over Kansas City Chiefs*

caption Andy Dalton is having himself a solid year. source Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Chiefs have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL this season, but this is too many points to give up to a Bengals team that has looked solid all year.

New York Jets* (+3.5) over Minnesota Vikings

caption The New York Jets will attempt to defend home turf against the Minnesota Vikings. source Mike Stobe/Getty Images

It’s ugly, but let’s back the home underdog. Just don’t think too much about it.

Jacksonville Jaguars* (-5) over Houston Texans

caption Blake Bortles will need to play better than he did last week for the Jaguars to come through on Sunday. source Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Houston Texans have won three straight to get right back in the race for the AFC South, but their past two wins have been anything but convincing. As long as Blake Bortles can play better than the Bills’ quarterback situation last week, the Jaguars should be able to take care of business at home.

Baltimore Ravens* (-2.5) over New Orleans Saints

caption The Ravens and Saints in Baltimore might be the best game in the league this week. source Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Saints run through the past few weeks has been quite impressive, but the Ravens might have the best defense in the league right now, so I’ll ride Baltimore at home.

Washington Redskins* (-2) over Dallas Cowboys

caption Can the Washington defense do a better job at containing the Cowboys than the Jaguars did last week? source Will Newton/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys offense came alive for 40 points against the vaunted Jaguars defense last week but simply put, I don’t buy it. That team still stinks until I’m fully proven otherwise.

Los Angeles Rams (-9.5) over San Francisco 49ers*

caption The Los Angeles Rams are ready to roll. source Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The 49ers played something close to a perfect game on Monday night in Green Bay, only to get crushed by some two-minute magic at the hands of Aaron Rodgers. Laws of gambling dictate that you should always take the double-digit home underdog, but it’s almost impossible to imagine San Francisco bouncing back from such a crushing loss.

New York Giants (+4.5) over Atlanta Falcons

caption The New York Giants are still looking for answers. source Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Giants’ offense looked dead on arrival on Thursday night against the Eagles, but with a few extra days to prepare and facing off against a Falcons defense that looks just as cursed as them, they should have a chance to get things moving.

